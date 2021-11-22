SDG Releases New Adjustable Dropper Lever

Nov 22, 2021
by SDG Components  

Press Release: SDG


When the Tellis dropper made its debut in 2018, there were plenty of skeptics. Rightfully so – how does a “Saddle” company produce a trustworthy dropper? The short answer was endless testing and continuous refinement – a core DNA trait that is passionately shared by our entire crew. Now, after 3+ years on the market and numerous positive reviews (6-month PB test by Mike Levy), the Tellis has proven to be a dependable workhorse – one that simply just works, drop after drop. But while the Tellis dropper evolved, with further enhancements in development, there was no question that we needed a premium lever to complement. So we did just that.




The Tellis is the dropper of choice for many riders and elite racers around the world, along with leading bikes brands spec'ing for OEM – Santa Cruz, YT, Devinci, Commencal, Cube, Norco, Guerilla Gravity, Orange, Radon, WAO and others.




The new Tellis Adjustable Lever offers an intelligent design for unparalleled adjustments and overall function, while still retaining one of the softest actuations in the game. It was a collective effort as our product team worked closely with engineering in Canada and Taiwan, key OE partners and our global test team after numerous samples and revisions. Dig into the details below and see how the Tellis Adjustable Lever will enhance your next ride, with a simple set it and forget it experience.



Ergonomic Adjustments

Many remote levers are limited to a single or dual, pre-set orientation. The new Tellis Adjustable lever offers 10mm of Lateral Slide directly at the mounting bracket, while also adding 22.5 degrees of Rotational Reach Adjustment which is simply controlled by the main assembly bolt. This allows you to find your perfect position, no matter your hand size or riding preference.




Modular Clamp Design

We all want a cleaner cockpit, so we enhanced the original version by making the new Lever directly compatible with SRAM MatchMaker X™ and Shimano I-Spec EV™, along with a 22.2mm bar mount option. These adapters are also sold separately, while additional brake mount assemblies are also in the works.



Enhanced Actuation

Ball bearings look and sound great, yet they are generally best used to support spinning shafts, not short throw movements. The Tellis Adjustable Lever is constructed with a proven double bushing design. This provides substantially less drag than the old ball bearing and allows the lever to be more compact, lighter, and more economical than most aftermarket options on the market.


Washer & Bolt Cable Clamp

The cable is now secured and enhanced with a bolt and washer for added security. This helps avoid damage imposed by simple grub screw designs.

Recessed & Machined Traction Paddle

Comfort and traction are essential for any dropper lever. With the recessed thumb pocket, concave paddle shape, added knurling and the same soft actuation as the original Lever, the new Tellis Adjustable offers a premium feel and function.



bigquotesBeen running the Tellis dropper from the beginning and loving it. I like things simple and the new Lever is good for me because it always works, and it works smooth.Brage Vestavik


bigquotesThe added adjustments are awesome for tricks. It’s great to have the compact lever out of the way when needed, but always there for a climb.Kirt Vories

bigquotesThe Tellis Adjustable remote ticks all of the boxes. It’s super adjustable, takes up minimal space on my bars and has the lightest action I’ve ever felt in a dropper remote. I can’t ask for more.The Loam Ranger



Love it or Hate it

For a limited time, the Lever is offered in the Fuel PVD finish, which will match any of your Oil Slick components or the Bel-Air V3 Fuel Edition saddle.


The SDG Tellis Adjustable Lever is now available worldwide, starting at $49.99 US MSRP. To learn more about the Tellis Dropper and the new Adjustable Lever, please visit sdgcomponenents.com or follow us on Instagram: @SDGCOMPONENTS.




13 Comments

  • 7 0
 Nothing new here, carry on before paywall hits on Dec 3
  • 1 0
 Probably the least important part of the bike, so why would you choose a middle of the range lever? Either it should be cheap (Ztto) or the best of the best (Wolftooth, PNW).
  • 3 0
 The Tellis Adjustable Remote has a wider range of adjustment than those other options mentioned so you can better dial in the positioning of the remote. In addition, we were able to price the lever more competitively, because we stuck with bushings which are a superior choice for this application as they have less drag, lighter and more economical.
  • 1 0
 What are the zitto levers like?
  • 1 1
 @IMeasureStuff: they are a load of zit
  • 1 0
 @IMeasureStuff: 1:1 knockoffs of the Wolftooth lever, and therefore work really well.
  • 1 0
 @SDG-COMPONENTS: That's fine, but how long is the lever, how easy is it to push? Why should I pick your lever over a Wolftooth LA one?

I'm on the lookout for a blingy lever right now, but if it can't match or beat Wolftooth I can't go with yours.
  • 1 0
 @IMeasureStuff: I've run one two years they are perfect. Still on original bearing too.
  • 2 0
 And ,it’s adjustable ,and everything
Sorry I’ll just

Who’s Paywall ?

Carrying on
  • 1 0
 What is the long time durability/quality of Tellis compared to, let's say, One Up?
  • 1 0
 I hope they fixed the design flaw of their older lever, that chewed up cables in no time.
  • 1 0
 still waiting for a dropper lever that is activated by clenching
  • 1 0
 Do SDG make an I-Beam compatible dropper yet?

Post a Comment



