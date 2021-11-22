SDG Releases New Adjustable Dropper Lever

Press Release: SDG
When the Tellis dropper made its debut in 2018, there were plenty of skeptics. Rightfully so – how does a “Saddle” company produce a trustworthy dropper? The short answer was endless testing and continuous refinement – a core DNA trait that is passionately shared by our entire crew. Now, after 3+ years on the market and numerous positive reviews (6-month PB test by Mike Levy)
, the Tellis has proven to be a dependable workhorse – one that simply just works, drop after drop. But while the Tellis dropper evolved, with further enhancements in development, there was no question that we needed a premium lever to complement. So we did just that.
The Tellis is the dropper of choice for many riders and elite racers around the world, along with leading bikes brands spec'ing for OEM – Santa Cruz, YT, Devinci, Commencal, Cube, Norco, Guerilla Gravity, Orange, Radon, WAO and others.
The new Tellis Adjustable Lever offers an intelligent design for unparalleled adjustments and overall function, while still retaining one of the softest actuations in the game. It was a collective effort as our product team worked closely with engineering in Canada and Taiwan, key OE partners and our global test team after numerous samples and revisions. Dig into the details below and see how the Tellis Adjustable Lever will enhance your next ride, with a simple set it and forget it experience.
Modular Clamp Design
Ergonomic Adjustments
Many remote levers are limited to a single or dual, pre-set orientation. The new Tellis Adjustable lever offers 10mm of Lateral Slide directly at the mounting bracket, while also adding 22.5 degrees of Rotational Reach Adjustment which is simply controlled by the main assembly bolt. This allows you to find your perfect position, no matter your hand size or riding preference.
We all want a cleaner cockpit, so we enhanced the original version by making the new Lever directly compatible with SRAM MatchMaker X™ and Shimano I-Spec EV™, along with a 22.2mm bar mount option. These adapters are also sold separately, while additional brake mount assemblies are also in the works.
Enhanced Actuation
Ball bearings look and sound great, yet they are generally best used to support spinning shafts, not short throw movements. The Tellis Adjustable Lever is constructed with a proven double bushing design. This provides substantially less drag than the old ball bearing and allows the lever to be more compact, lighter, and more economical than most aftermarket options on the market.
Washer & Bolt Cable Clamp
The cable is now secured and enhanced with a bolt and washer for added security. This helps avoid damage imposed by simple grub screw designs.
Recessed & Machined Traction Paddle
Comfort and traction are essential for any dropper lever. With the recessed thumb pocket, concave paddle shape, added knurling and the same soft actuation as the original Lever, the new Tellis Adjustable offers a premium feel and function.
Love it or Hate it
For a limited time, the Lever is offered in the Fuel PVD finish, which will match any of your Oil Slick components or the Bel-Air V3 Fuel Edition saddle.
The SDG Tellis Adjustable Lever is now available worldwide, starting at $49.99 US MSRP. To learn more about the Tellis Dropper and the new Adjustable Lever, please visit sdgcomponenents.com or follow us on Instagram: @SDGCOMPONENTS.
