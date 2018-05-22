Video: The Tellis - SDG's First Dropper Post

PRESS RELEASE: SDG Tellis
What do you get when one of the most reputable MTB saddle companies with over 25 years of experience buys a $140 linear actuator? The dropper post you’ve all been waiting for, that’s what! SDG has been committed to making saddles for decades and after watching silently, we’ve decided to address the four problems we found with dropper posts on the market: durability, simplicity, feather-light actuation and affordability.
|Throughout the development, we sent 120 posts to SDG athletes, product testers and key product managers at several large bike brands, from all over the world. The final results have all been positive and that was the ultimate goal. SDG will never put our name on a product we don’t believe in - that’s why we’ve remained committed to saddles and not just throwing our name on products for the sake of making a buck.—Tyler Anspach, SDG owner
Devyn Pelley leading the test charge, from his home trails in Kamloops, BC.
Development:
After two years of testing, refinement, along with countless hours on a “highly-sophisticated” test rig and passing all required ISO and EN standards, SDG is confident the new Tellis dropper post is exactly what we’ve wanted all along. It is an affordable, easy to work on and above all else, a reliable dropper seat post.
Sure, Huntington Beach is not the ideal environment for dropper post testing, but you didn’t know about our secret science shed in Kamloops, B.C. did you? Devyn Pelley, Chief Tester and SDG Global Sales Director spearheaded the global test team, while also setting up the reciprocating linear actuator motor to cycle the Tellis seat post for 6 months to complement our lab testing in Taiwan. And thanks to climate control features in his secret shed, along with riding his local trails in Kamloops, the Tellis post performed exceptionally in temperatures down to -20 Celsius.
Wanting to test more than cold weather functionality, we developed a self-contained vat of muddy grit that encapsulated the seal around the shaft. The machine ran for months as we tried to promote real world exposure to water, mud and debris. The system remained clean and functioning even after countless hours of cycling through the muddy water,
Reliability & Service:
Spy shot of the secret shed and $140 linear actuator.
Less means more when it comes to our philosophy regarding reliability. Less moving parts in the Tellis post ensure our riders are spending more time riding and less time bleeding, adjusting or cursing.
The Tellis is this simple
No attention to detail left untouched.
The SDG Tellis uses a fully sealed cartridge system. Our 3D forged head is sleek and eliminates one more potential joint for creaks or play to develop. The Tellis is constructed with an intelligent keyway system to eliminate lateral head movement and uses 7075 forged clamps and nothing but the highest quality hardware and fitments to further improve the post’s longevity and performance.
We understand shit happens, and for that reason, we want to mention that our expansive dealer and global distributor network will be ready to handle any issues that may arise. Whether that’s inside our two-year warranty period or years beyond. Should you want to service the post yourself, you’ll find the experience to be much easier than most posts on the market. No bleeding, no tricky alignment techniques and a large network of partners will be ready to deliver whatever part you may need. And once you get those parts, we’ve got an arsenal of detailed service videos waiting on the site to walk you through the process.To Our Users:
The bottom line is, SDG has never released a product we didn’t believe in and the Tellis is no exception. Our team set out on this mission believing that we had the ability to offer you the post you’ve been waiting for. We’ve tried to maintain an affordable price point because we know what it’s like to have a budget. And while the post is not only easy on your wallet, it’s easy on your thumb – the Tellis has one of the lightest actuations in the game. No more thumb-pump.
Details:
Bryan Regnier putting his Tellis to the test on Mars (Bardenas, Spain)
Travel: 125 & 150mm (100mm & 170mm coming late summer)
Diameter: 30.9 & 31.6mm
Rail Compatibility: 7x7mm & 7x9mm C/F
Routing: Internal Only
Lengths: 390mm & 440mm + Actuator 27mm
Weight: 552g (30.9x150mm), 36g (Lever), 87g (Housing & Cable)
Warranty: Two Years
MSRP: $269.99 USD *Includes Lever and Jagwire LEX-SL Housing & Stainless Cable
Replacement Cartridge: $44.99 USD
The SDG Tellis seat posts are now shipping and available worldwide. For more information, please visit: sdgcomponents.com
