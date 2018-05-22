Video: The Tellis - SDG's First Dropper Post



Development:



After two years of testing, refinement, along with countless hours on a “highly-sophisticated” test rig and passing all required ISO and EN standards, SDG is confident the new Tellis dropper post is exactly what we’ve wanted all along. It is an affordable, easy to work on and above all else, a reliable dropper seat post.



Sure, Huntington Beach is not the ideal environment for dropper post testing, but you didn’t know about our secret science shed in Kamloops, B.C. did you? Devyn Pelley, Chief Tester and SDG Global Sales Director spearheaded the global test team, while also setting up the reciprocating linear actuator motor to cycle the Tellis seat post for 6 months to complement our lab testing in Taiwan. And thanks to climate control features in his secret shed, along with riding his local trails in Kamloops, the Tellis post performed exceptionally in temperatures down to -20 Celsius.

