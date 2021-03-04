Sea Otter Australia to Debut October 2021

Mar 4, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Sea Otter Classic

Sea Otter has announced a new edition of the popular expo, set for October 1-4, 2021, in Canberra, Australia.

The expo will take place the weekend before the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, and will be the southern hemisphere's first Sea Otter.

Like the other Sea Otters, Sea Otter Australia will include all manner of racing, sneak peaks at new products, riding exhibitions, and more. Sea Otter Australia emphasizes a fun atmosphere with music, food, beer, bike demos, and a focus on riding opportunities.

Sea Otter will be partnering with BikeSA, South Australia's cycling body, to host Sea Otter Australia.

bigquotesWe are honoured to be bringing this festival to Australia. It’s time that bicycle riders across the Australasian region have the opportunity to experience a totally new cycling festival experience. One that celebrates the breadth of our multi-faceted cycling culture – on-road and off-road, for fun, health, recreation, competition and transport. And of course, the latest bikes and bling, fashion, music and brews in our Expo village.BikeSA Chief Executive Officer Christian Haag

More information is available at https://seaotteraustralia.com.au.

