7 Newer Bike Rack Options - Sea Otter 2021

The Kuat Piston Pro X - Starting at $1389 this rack can be used as a two or four bike holder.

The Kashima piston adds a fancy gold look and buttery feel. Equipped with taillights that work when the rack is both open and closed.

Saris Door Country - $1199 - It has a powered raise and lower to make it easier to get ebikes on the rack, and it includes tail/reverse lights.

Wheels on the bottom of the rack assist when getting it into place and tucked away in the garage. The motorized tower for raising and lowering.

The 1Up Heavy Duty Double - $595 - Tried and true with everything you want and nothing you don't.

Solid levers and beefy components. Fully adjustable up to 29" wheels.

Inno INH120 - $549 - Simple and effective.

Standard dual bike tray rack. Adjustable sliding and a large handle for tilting.

Rubicon Expedition Products Corral - $999 - Super sturdy 2,4 and 5 bike carrier.

Strength and robustness is what set the REP rack apart from the others - they're esigned to take a beating. The adjustable cam can be tightened over time to keep the rack from getting floppy.

Yakima StageTwo - $749 - Sleek and stylish with the additional add-on options.

The ramp can be purchased separately for rolling large ebikes onto the rack. Another add-on is the taillight and license place holder.

VelociRAX - Starting at $699 - Can carry 3-7 bikes upright.

Durable materials and large wheel cups secure the bikes in place. Tilting feature with dual pistons.

Sure the bike industry is doing well nowadays, but what good is buying a mountain bike if you have no way of transporting it to the further off trailheads?! Take a look at some of the newer bike rack systems that are on display.