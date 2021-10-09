Bike Check: Cody Kelley's Specialized Stumpjumper Slalom Bike - Sea Otter 2021

Oct 9, 2021
by Trevor Lyden  
Cody Kelley and his Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper custom set up for dual slalom.
Cody Kelley and his Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper custom set up for dual slalom.

Cody Kelley is a usual here at Sea Otter, and this year we caught up with him to take a look at his dual slalom bike. Cody has chosen a Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper that has been crafted to fit this race. A few of the notable changes he and his mechanic Joe made are swapping the stock 29" wheels for a smaller 27.5" set. They've also gone with a 130mm Fox 34 fork. For the drivetrain Cody is running an XTR derailleur with a 10-speed road cassette and 36 tooth chainring up front. The CushCore tire inserts have been removed to help reduce weight and he is running a Maxis DHF up front and Aggressor in the rear.

Fox Float DPS set to 280psi with a few spacers and stiff dampening.
Fox Float DPS set to 280psi with a few spacers and stiff damping.

Roval carbon hoops in 650b wrapped in a Maxxis Aggressor tire. No CushCore is a change from his usual enduro setup.
27.5" Roval carbon hoops wrapped in a Maxxis Aggressor tire. No CushCore is a change from his usual enduro setup.

Maxxis DHF up front.
Maxxis DHF up front.

No dropper post needed for dual slalom.
No dropper post needed for dual slalom.

Cody is running an XTR derailleur with a 10-speed road cassette. Up front is a Shimano 36 tooth ring.
Cody is running an XTR derailleur with a 10-speed road cassette. Up front is a Shimano 36 tooth ring.

Time clip in pedals keep is feel planted and putting the power down.
Time pedals keep his feel planted and putting the power down.

Cody opted for a smaller lighter fork for racing dual slalom. This Fox Factory 34 has been dropped to feature 130mm of travel and he s running around 130psi with nearly maxed out spacers. For dampening he keeps it in the middle setting and calls it good.
Cody opted for a smaller/lighter fork for racing dual slalom. This Fox Factory 34 has been dropped to feature 130mm of travel and he's running around 130psi with nearly maxed out spacers. For damping he keeps it in the middle setting and calls it good.

PNW color matched stem cap and 40mm PNW stem.
PNW color matched stem cap and 40mm PNW stem.

4-Piston XT Brakes clamped onto PNW Components bars cut to 750mm with Ergon grips.
4-piston XT Brakes clamped onto PNW Components bars cut to 750mm with Ergon grips.


8 Comments

  • 11 0
 Love the close up of the valve stem nut.
  • 1 0
 Running so little sag that the lower bb doesn't matter or fancy link to re-balance the geo?
  • 1 0
 Why is his valve stem nut so loose. Is it to center the 2g of weight in the middle
  • 1 0
 If the tire is a looser fit on the rim, it might move a little under hard braking and rip the valve out of the tube if you tighten it down. It was common to leave a little play in the valve nut back in the days when the tolerances from rims and tires were varying a lot.
  • 1 0
 Someone get this guy some water
  • 1 0
 Running a tube to avoid burping? Gonna get all BMX on those corners!
  • 1 0
 Rotor size?
  • 1 0
 You had me at DHF.

Post a Comment



