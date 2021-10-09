Bike Check: Cody Kelley's Specialized Stumpjumper Slalom Bike - Sea Otter 2021

Cody Kelley is a usual here at Sea Otter, and this year we caught up with him to take a look at his dual slalom bike. Cody has chosen a Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper that has been crafted to fit this race. A few of the notable changes he and his mechanic Joe made are swapping the stock 29" wheels for a smaller 27.5" set. They've also gone with a 130mm Fox 34 fork. For the drivetrain Cody is running an XTR derailleur with a 10-speed road cassette and 36 tooth chainring up front. The CushCore tire inserts have been removed to help reduce weight and he is running a Maxis DHF up front and Aggressor in the rear.
8 Comments
Post a Comment