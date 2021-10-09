Bike Check: Cody Kelley's Specialized Stumpjumper Slalom Bike - Sea Otter 2021

Cody Kelley and his Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper custom set up for dual slalom.

Fox Float DPS set to 280psi with a few spacers and stiff damping.

27.5" Roval carbon hoops wrapped in a Maxxis Aggressor tire. No CushCore is a change from his usual enduro setup.

Maxxis DHF up front.

No dropper post needed for dual slalom.

Cody is running an XTR derailleur with a 10-speed road cassette. Up front is a Shimano 36 tooth ring.

Time pedals keep his feel planted and putting the power down.

Cody opted for a smaller/lighter fork for racing dual slalom. This Fox Factory 34 has been dropped to feature 130mm of travel and he's running around 130psi with nearly maxed out spacers. For damping he keeps it in the middle setting and calls it good.

PNW color matched stem cap and 40mm PNW stem.

4-piston XT Brakes clamped onto PNW Components bars cut to 750mm with Ergon grips.

