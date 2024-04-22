Hidden Treasures From the 'For Sale' Fence at Sea Otter 2024

Apr 22, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Sea Otter ClassicFor Sale Fence Gems

While at Sea Otter Classic, we caught word of a legendary 'For Sale' fence where attendees could lock their bikes up with a sign and try to sell them throughout the weekend. Intrigued by what we'd find, we stopped by (and by that I mean, asked random people until we found it) on Friday afternoon to see what was there. With a wealth of knowledge around, Sea Otter seems like a bad place to over or underprice a bike but you never know what someone is thinking. While I know enough to put my own bike together, I decided to tap in the lovely tech editors of Pinkbike to help decide whether or not these bikes fell in the 'Screaming Deal - take my money!!' category or the 'You've Got to be Kidding Me' category.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Does 2017 feel like a really long time ago to anyone else?

For Sale: 2017 Specialized Enduro Pro
Price: $1800 OBO

Seems like a great bike for someone getting into the sport and not looking to drop a fortune. It comes with pedals too which is always a bonus in this scenario as well, but I'll let the Tech Editors decide the final verdict.

Tech Editor Verdict: The mid-2010s were the adolescent years for enduro bikes and, much like teenagers at a similar stage, the growth spurts weren't always in keeping with one another, and bikes ended up with long limbs, features they yet had to grow into or maybe frames that somehow looked gangly or cumbersome. That said, there were some that looked much better than others, and the 29-inch Enduro is one of those bikes. Yes, bikes have moved on, but you could do far, far worse when it comes to bikes from the same year. There were a lot of reasons to love the 29er Enduro, and there still are at the right price. That said, if this was the 27.5" version the verdict would probably be less kind.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
This person used pipe cleaners to tie the sign on. Nothing like a quick stop at the craft store on the way to Sea Otter??

For Sale: 2018 Banshee Darkside DH
Price: $2500 OBO

Tech Editor Verdict: There was a time when freeride bikes were more common, and the Darkside is of that era. The size large frame has a nearly absurdly short reach figure by today's standards (410mm). Then again, if you're hoping for something that has a lot of travel and the ability to change direction quickly in the air then it might just be the ticket. For a lot of people, when they think of getting a long-travel dual-crown bike they might think of something that will offer a lot of stability. I'm not sure the Darkside will be that bike. If this were the race-oriented Legend frame of the same age, for instance, you would still get a relatively short bike, albeit one that might offer a shade more stability at speed.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Does it come with the Craftsman bag? Seems like a huge bonus.


For Sale: Gary Fisher Carbon
Price: $300 OBO

Brian told me this was a great deal and I'm pretty much required to believe him *shrugs.*

Tech Editor Verdict: A stopped clock is right twice a day, and this is one of the instances in which Mr. Park is indeed correct. Some things go full circle and end up being such a weird mix of things you don't want, they somehow become something that you do.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
This person put up a Pinkbike listing just in case you had as hard a time finding the fence as I did.

For Sale: 2022 Commencal Clash Kids Jr.
Price: $3000 (reasonable offers only)

My mom used to rent us skis every year until we stopped growing. $3,000 seems like a lot for a kids' bike, but then again, I was never a supergrom and have you seen kids these days??

Tech Editor Verdict: Make kids' bikes bad again. I can't imagine spending $3,000 dollars on anyone, let alone somebody who is already getting free board and lodgings. They say you can't put a price on the happiness of a child - well, you're wrong, and you can. It's around $15. Canadian, not US.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
No info listed, big IYKYK vibes.

For Sale: Specialized Demo
Price: ??????

Hard to tell if this is a good deal given there's no price listed so for this one, the Tech Editor Verdict is just 'Would you buy this bike?'

Tech Editor Verdict: The price of an adult's happiness is, by great swathes, easier to estimate. It's a blacked-out Demo, for crying out loud. Buy this, throw on some Monster sticks and go inside some turns. It even has the period-correct ugly chain device that looks like it's borrowed parts from a 1980s food processor. What's not to love?

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Reader verdict - does putting a SRAM sticker on the sign give this person credibility in their listing? Like you KNOW they walked by the SRAM booth.

For Sale: 2019 Specialized Stumpjumper Pro
Price: Willing to negotiate, need it gone!

I actually almost bought this same bike a couple years ago, but got ghosted by everyone I was talking to about it in Buy/Sell. Their loss, I ended up with an Orbea Rallon I'm still crashing, I mean riding. Seems like a good deal depending on how willing to negotiate this person actually is?

Tech Editor Verdict: I don't want to sound like a shill for the Big-S but, between friends, I'm going to let you in on a little secret. Since 2018/2019 revamp of the Enduro and Stumpjumper, they've been making great bikes and haven't been blighted with the design culdesacs or ideological arguments they ended up getting muddied within the years prior. Wheel sizes had settled, they could help push bikes forward with their numbered sizing and they were packed full of features. The Stumpjumper and Enduro are like the Mercedes saloon cars. What they have in terms of features will most likely be the industry standard five years later. This bike proves that point somewhat.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Points for ingenuity on the paper plate sign.


For Sale: Klein Mantra Pro
Price: $280

I don't know anything except that this thing is SICK.

Tech Editor Verdict: Unify your broken hearts and shattered dreams by riding this to the pub.

Sea Otter 2024
Is this what I think it is?

For Sale: Norco Optic C3
Price: $1,900

If this is what I think it is (which it certainly might not be), it's a 2023 Norco Optic in GREAT condition. For less than $2,000? Whoever snagged this is a lucky person, that's a screaming deal.

Tech Editor Verdict: Sorry Norco, but when somebody says Optic, this is what I'll think of. Bryn Atkinson, those awful yellow shoes he insisted on wearing and the little bike that could. I know the new one reviewed well but, and I say this as somebody who isn't against idlers, high-axle paths are like a soldier hitting somebody over the head with his gun after it misfires - it's a consequence of extreme demand and not the first port of call. I want my sporty-small bike to feel both alive and sharp, and I think vertical axle paths are best suited to this. My friend actually wants one of these generation Optics - can the seller ship to Squamish?!

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
For an extra $15 you can get a climbing harness with this!

For Sale: 1988 GT Survivor
Price: $400 OBO

Other notable facts: Made in Japan. Have Original SR Seatpost! Araya Wheels!!! Front hub broken Frown
I'd like to see this person's garage.

Tech Editor Verdict: Model name checks out. Just.

Most wonderful Sea Otter bike finds
Note that this comes with the option to get it mulleted.

For Sale: Zerode Taniwha
Price: $4,000 with 27.5 wheels, $4,200 for mullet

Comes with Raceface Carbon wheels and 'fresh 'zoke suspension.' The LINGO. So cool. Also this has a belt drive so if you ride it you have to get your chain link tattoo covered up, I don't make the rules.

Tech Editor Verdict: I don't know what Fresh Zoke is, but I'll ask Pinkbike's Consultant of Cool, Dario Discwiglio, what it means tomorrow. I mean, sure? It probably rides well in terms of feeling but it would be untrue to say that the cable-operated Pinions aren't an acquired taste. Definitely not a no, but I would test-ride it first before parting with what isn't a small amount of cash.



11 Comments
  • 6 0
 I can hand my kids a box of rocks and they're happy. Way cheaper than $15 Can.
  • 1 0
 My kids will entertain themselves with just the box-rocks optional!
  • 3 0
 I LOVE that GT Survivor. Like a 70 year old sailor with faded tattoos, chronic cough, and one lag missing. Tire: shot. I don’t even think the front cantilever brakes are actually hooked up to the brake lever any more.
  • 4 0
 The one thing that's always disappointed me about Klein bikes is that they're not made from non-orientable surfaces.
  • 1 0
 Is that why there is no bottle cage?
  • 3 0
 Glad to see the remnants of COVID pricing are still alive and well south of the border.
  • 1 0
 Must not buy a Klein Mantra and turn it into a cargo bike.... Must not buy a Klein Mantra and turn it into a cargo bike... Must not buy a Klein Mantra and turn it into a cargo bike.

bluelug.com/bike-catalog/8232
  • 1 1
 After taking a ten year break from biking and going back out on the trails again. With all this industry talk you would think that:
All the trails would be sooooo much harder now to get around on, NOPE.
All riders would be sooooo much faster, NOPE.
The bikes should be sooooo much more durable, NOPE.
Same old BS same old Tripe. The only thing that seems different is that bike industry is changing things every few months as opposed to every few years. Now don't get me wrong there have been many innovations for the better, but honestly, looking at a 2017 bike and referring to it like its a ancient relic, come on. I get it PB you need to appease the bike industry gods to put a roof over your head, but an honest article every now and then outweighs a review/brochure.
  • 3 0
 URT joke … nice
  • 3 4
 Specialized Enduro? Com'on pinkbike, you of all people should recognize a specialized demo when you see one.
  • 1 0
 Ha! Whoopsie. That's amended now. Thank you!







