Sea Otter Classic Announces 2021 Dates

Nov 13, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Sea Otter Classic


The 2020 Sea Otter Classic was postponed from April to October and then cancelled entirely, but event organizers have now announced the 2021 dates. It's scheduled to be hosted in Monterey, California from May 20-23, 2021, a month later than usual.

bigquotesThe late Spring dates are perfect for product launches and offer terrific weather. As our industry reemerges from COVID-19 restrictions, Sea Otter promises to be the best ever unabashed celebration of cycling.

The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. We’ll work with Monterey County health officials to ensure all proper protocols are in place. In the event that COVID restrictions prevent our Spring event, our backup dates are scheduled for October 7-10, 2021.Sea Otter Classic


Learn more here.

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 At least it's happening, Yah for that! and the weather will be a month nicer...
  • 3 1
 Glad to see the optimism.
  • 3 1
 They probably assume vaccine or herd immunity based on the numbers as of late. Great fest, I hope it works out.
  • 1 0
 What about the Australian one that they planned in Canberra for Oct 20? Have they rescheduled that one too?
  • 1 0
 The grass will be brown by late May, and nobody got a refund of race entry fees from last year. - Jah Humbug
  • 1 0
 I'm ready to sea the otter!

