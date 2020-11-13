Sea Otter Classic Announces 2021 Dates

The late Spring dates are perfect for product launches and offer terrific weather. As our industry reemerges from COVID-19 restrictions, Sea Otter promises to be the best ever unabashed celebration of cycling.



The health and safety of our attendees is our top priority. We’ll work with Monterey County health officials to ensure all proper protocols are in place. In the event that COVID restrictions prevent our Spring event, our backup dates are scheduled for October 7-10, 2021. — Sea Otter Classic