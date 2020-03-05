Sea Otter Classic Announces Cancellation of April Event with Plans to Reschedule

We have received official word that the Sea Otter Classic won't be running as scheduled in Monterey April 16-19, 2020. Organizers say they will announce new dates by the middle of next week.
|Sea Otter Classic Supporters,
After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.
We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.
Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.
Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.
Sincerely,
Frank Yohannan
President & CEO
Sea Otter Classic, Inc.—Sea Otter Classic
This news comes as California declares a state of emergency
.
