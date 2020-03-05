Sea Otter Classic Announces Cancellation of April Event with Plans to Reschedule

Mar 5, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Sea Otter Classic


We have received official word that the Sea Otter Classic won't be running as scheduled in Monterey April 16-19, 2020. Organizers say they will announce new dates by the middle of next week.


bigquotesSea Otter Classic Supporters,

After a thorough review of the coronavirus threat, we’ve decided to reschedule April’s Sea Otter Classic. Additionally, People for Bikes and Sea Otter Classic will reschedule the Bicycle Leadership Conference.

We are coordinating with local authorities to determine the best dates to host the 2020 Sea Otter Classic and Bicycle Leadership Conference. We anticipate announcing those dates by the middle of next week.

Information regarding registration refunds and rollovers will be posted on our website once the new dates have been finalized.

Thank you again for your understanding and support during these challenging times.

Sincerely,

Frank Yohannan
President & CEO
Sea Otter Classic, Inc.Sea Otter Classic


This news comes as California declares a state of emergency.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Sea Otter Classic


63 Comments

  • 93 0
 Anyone who had plans already set to go to Sea Otter can just come to my apartment in san jose and we can drink La Croix, wash our hands, and ride mountain bikes for the entirety of the original dates.
  • 30 0
 You're speaking our language.. Lime LaCroix please.
  • 11 0
 @IndustryNineOfficial: I'll match a La Croix flavor to every spoke color you make

tinyurl.com/wakfpcc tinyurl.com/vcyxn6l
  • 9 0
 Perfect, we won't cancel our flights.
  • 10 0
 @IndustryNineOfficial: Room for one more?
  • 2 0
 Hope you have a big apartment for us all
  • 1 0
 We'll bring the whiskey..
  • 1 0
 @KNOLLYBIKES - BYOC, bring your own cot.
  • 3 0
 San Jose is one of the hotbeds of infection in California. This means the trails will likely be less traveled and the stoke level high. I’ll take a lime as well.
  • 1 0
 Bringing the Cachaça. Post address please.
  • 1 0
 What part of San Jo?
  • 5 0
 @endlessblockades: : Apartment Otter 2020, Down Town SJ. Sponsored by Purell and LaCroix.
  • 2 0
 in defense of what San Jose has to offer, the lime LaCroix may be the highlight. trails outside of San Jose however... I'll contribute to the LaCroix fund tho
  • 2 1
 Count us in! Don’t forget about Sea Otter Canada - DH Races, Enduro, Dirt Crit and Dual Slalom. Plus we have Maple Syrup flavoured La Croix....(actually that’s a lie)...but we do have stronger beer, lower prices and more mullets.

Sea Otter Canada!!! July 3-5, we’ll supply the first 10 kegs!
  • 2 0
 Hell yes on Lime LaCroix Classic 2020. We're in for chips and a few cases of Purell.
  • 1 0
 @canadianenduro: wait I want to go! My apartment is great and all but.....
  • 1 0
 @gserrato: Got room for us? We'll bring burritos!
  • 13 0
 I guess TLD dropped the ball by not adding the corona mask into the D4... bet they are kicking themselves now!
  • 3 0
 lol
  • 1 0
 LOL... the new MIPS hahahah
  • 9 1
 When one of your biggest sponsors says they're not coming this is kind of the only option beyond just canceling it. So I guess I'm glad they're not canceling and just postponing. There's talk of canceled races as well. People just need to wash their hands.
  • 2 0
 Maybe I missed that but who isn't attending? (Besides everyone now)
  • 9 0
 Please don't cancel DH races. We promise to all wash our hands!
  • 7 0
 There's talks about it already. EWS as well. It's tough when athletes and teams are trying to travel and they may or may not be allowed to re-enter their own countries or be allowed in to countries where races are. I honestly would be surprised if they DON'T cancel races at this point.
  • 8 0
 I'm preemptively cancelling Christmas, sorry y'all.
  • 13 1
 Sea Otter is my Christmas, or Easter maybe. My false god of choice is a mountain bike.
  • 2 0
 Festivus for the rest of us
  • 7 0
 So can the 1st ride for the fox 38 come out sooner now then..
  • 1 0
 I wonder what happens with the trailer camping spots if it gets canned for a while? Getting a spot for this year was insane. I logged in at 9am to the website and by 9:03 they were sold out.
  • 3 1
 I wonder if they will really reschedule? Seems like threat will remain high for the foreseeable future.
  • 3 0
 the one year i decide to go to sea otter they cancel it Frown
  • 1 1
 Thats an L
  • 2 1
 I drink the hell out of Corona and haven't got sick yet......maybe I am immune to it. I will wash my hands more before squeezing the lime.
  • 7 5
 Weak sauce!
  • 1 0
 Well that sucks. I'm sure it was a tough decision, but ultimately the correct one.
  • 7 1
 Smart sauce. There's a difference between panic (bad) and precaution (good). It's unclear what things will look like a month and a half from now. It takes a lot of planning and money from all involved to make something like Sea Otter happen, and making the call now rather than later allows brands, teams, and event organizers time to plan.
  • 2 1
 It is a good solution. It is too precarious right now.
  • 3 3
 Trump said it's not real, and also said less than 1% death rate....anyone care prove him right?
  • 5 5
 The Flu killed 5,000 Americans in January but apparently it isn't as sexy as corona sooooo....yeah
  • 3 0
 @nohit45: If the Coronavirus spreads, it could kill hundreds of thousands... soooo... yeah...
  • 10 11
 I am SICK of hearing about all of this Corona stuff
  • 15 0
 Exactly. Much prefer Modelo or Pacifico ...
  • 6 0
 @bman33: Naw dude. Sol + lime is where it's at.
  • 2 0
 Try Victoria if you can find it. The best Mexican beer by far!
  • 3 0
 Would you like a Lyme disease with that Corona?
  • 1 0
 @bman33: or a Sol
  • 1 0
 then turn off the 24hr news cycle
  • 1 0
 This virus reporting is spreading like....err...peanut butter on toast!

(I think I nailed it)
  • 1 4
 Is Sea Otter canceled because Trump said he closed the borders in China? Can Trump ride a bicycle? Would he go full enduro?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



