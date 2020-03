After being postponed due to COVID-19 virus concerns, the festival has been put back on the calendar for October 1-4 this fall.Attendees, racers, exhibitors, volunteers and others who registered for the April event have numerous options available to them in attending the October event. All of those options are covered on Sea Otter's site at https://www.seaotterclassic.com/faqs A complete schedule of the event can also be found at www.seaotterclassic.com