Sea Otter Europe Continues to Grow, With More Than 400 Supporting Brands

The moment is approaching, after a whole year working hard to prepare for what is expected to be the best and biggest edition of Sea Otter Europe, which will open its doors at 12 noon on 22 September.
Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2023 will celebrate a record-breaking edition with more stands, area and exhibitor brands than ever before, more partners and sponsors, more participants in events and activities and more impact and visitors than ever before.
The big numbers at Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental: More than 400 brands will be present at the festival
This seventh edition of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2023 is growing more than ever, increasing its area to accommodate the growing demand from new brands that wish to be at the festival, but also to accommodate the greater demand for space from stands that are present every year and wish to increase their area of exhibition space.
Almost 400 exhibiting brands, more than 250 stands, over 40 demo-bike brands, almost 500 test bikes of all modalities, around 60,000 visitors, more than 5,000 participants in sporting events, 150 accredited journalists from almost 100 media outlets, more than 50 nationalities represented, making it one of the most international cycling events in the world. All of this is what we will see in Girona from 22 to 24 September.
Sea Otter Europe consolidates its position as one of the world’s leading cycling events
After six editions, Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental has established itself as one of the major international cycling events in the world. This is not easy to achieve given the great diversity of events that are created, consolidated or that disappear. Sea Otter Europe is now on the agenda of international brands to be present at the festival, as well as professional and amateur teams and riders, and of course, the thousands of visitors who are attracted by this great multidisciplinary cycling event.
The secret of success is the 360º view of the festival: hundreds of exhibiting brands with the latest innovations; a wide variety of options to try hundreds of bicycles of all modalities in demo-bike, totally free of charge; a wide range of sporting events of all cycling modalities, either as a professional or as an amateur; conferences and professional presentations, which are also aimed at the general public; food trucks, music, cycling tourism, and activities for the whole family… Sea Otter Europe is a huge cycling festival in Girona, turning this city and its territory into the world’s cycling capital for a few days.
The largest demo-bike in the industry at Sea Otter Europa Costa Brava Girona by Continental
The demo-bike, the system for testing dozens of bikes of all types and brands completely free of charge, is one of the key factors in the success of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental, with more than 500 bikes from over 40 brands, among them:
3T, Abus, Andreanimhs (Ohlins), Basso Bikes, Beeq, Bergamont, Bewatt, BH, BMC, Campagnolo, Canyon, Cinelli, Classified, Colnago, Corratec, Cube, Ecobike, Factor bikes, Felt, Fulgur, Garmin, GASGAS, Guava bike, Husqvarna, Lee Cougan, Leoncycle, Megamo, Merida bikes, MMR, Moustache bikes, Norco, Orbea, Riese & Muller, Rossignol bikes, Rotwild, Sram, Tenways, Valeo Cycle, Velo de Ville, Voltaway, Wahoo, What a bike
Pre-booking for demo bike tests will open on 5 September, with very limited places available. Booking here
The most extensive programme of sporting events in the sector
More than twelve different races are featured in the sporting programme of Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental 2023
Ciclobrava by Orbea, the road cycle tourism event with three route options
Scott marathon, the classic mountain bike marathon with a PRO and OPEN option
Canyon Girona Gravel Ride, with two different routes around Girona
Corratec ebike day, the event for electric bicycles
MTB classic Sea Otter Europe, the fun and nostalgic mountain bike event
Girona Urban Ride, an urban bike ride through the centre of Girona
Shimano Super Cup Massi, one of the top events of the festival with the best in the world
Super Youth Cup, the races for future champions
World ebike series, UCI emtb world cup, mountain bike formula 1
MTB Eliminator Continental series, a world cup in the XCE Eliminator category
Trial Sea Otter Europe
Mini DH, the downhill race for the little future champions of this modality
Sea Otter Europe’s Short Track
Every year, around 5,000 participants from all over the world take part in the different events of the Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental sports programme, turning Girona into the cycling capital of the world and a veritable cycling paradise during the weekend of 22-24 September.
Euro Mobility Festival, sustainable mobility meets the cycling festival
In its second edition, the Euro Mobility Festival will have its own space with specific brands, its own animation, its own accesses, differentiated demo bike and test circuits, etc. Sustainable, individual and urban mobility is growing spectacularly at an international level and is transforming the way of getting around in big cities. At the Euro Mobility Festival we will see many brands and proposals and we will be able to try many of them out.
Knowledge and intelligence in the world of mobility
At Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental there will also be the opportunity to attend conferences and talks on mobility issues and general developments in the bicycle and individual, sustainable urban transport sector. The programme of the conference will be presented soon.
More than just bicycles
But Sea Otter Europe Costa Brava Girona by Continental is much more than just seeing and testing bikes. It is also a 360º festival where you can spend a whole weekend cycling in Girona, one of the European cycling capitals, sightseeing and getting to know its surroundings, and where you can also enjoy live music, food trucks, activities for children and all the services and facilities to spend a few great days cycling with family or friends.
Free tickets to the festival
As if that wasn’t enough, all this is FREE, although it is necessary to download the ticket through the festival’s website for a better organisation and access control. Be careful because tickets are limited each day. Here is the download link: https://www.rockthesport.com/es/evento/entrada-festival-sea-otter-europe-2023
