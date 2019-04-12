Day One Randoms - Sea Otter 2019

Merlin Metal Works Newsboy 29

Merlin Metal Works made eight Newsboy 29er frames. Six sold immediately.

The 3.2 alloy titanium frame costs a cool $4800 USD. Old school meets new school.

Spank Industries

Spank Industries's Split Stem is 3D forged and CNC-machined to final form. Extensions for 31.8mm clamps are 33, 38, 43 and 48mm. Extensions for 35mm clamp versions are 35, 40, 44, and 50mm. MSRP is $89 USD.

Spank's Vibrocore caption contest.... Spank's "Human Factor" ergonomic sizing program includes a full range of saddle widths, grip thicknesses, closely spaced stem-length options, and a variety of pedal widths and platforms.

Vittoria Tires

What Vittoria's graphics say about their Graphene reinforced tires... ...And this is what those layers look like in real life. The red insert near the beads is very tough.

The Graphene action happens at the molecular level. The Mota and Martello use the stuff.

Lauf

Ard Kessels challenged painters to match his new Handske gloves.

Lauf fork detail

Ard also sells Kogel products. These are the new 14 tooth aluminum derailleur pulleys with ceramic hybrid bearings. They cost 150 USD and fit Shimano's new XTR and SRAM Eagle.

Magura brake levers

Magura's printed-titanium Loic Bruni-designed brake lever was raced all last season. Now it's going into production with an aluminum version.

Loic wanted his levers to engage farther out and liked a flatter blade. Compare Loic's to Danny MacAskill's signature adjustable levers. Loic Bruni's flatter profile lever as compared to Magura's standard one-finger blade. Magura's full range of levers are interchangeable, giving customers many options for perfecting their ergonomics.

Trust Message linkage fork

The Trust fork display was swarmed by linkage-curious riders.

PNW Components

Meet Aaron Kerson. He's the guy behind Seattle-based PNW Components.

The Loam Lever is sold separately... ...Or with the dropper post. It's guaranteed for three years and comes in 150m 170 and now, 200mm strokes.

Fox Live Valve suspension

Fox's Live Valve suspension, as expressed by Pivot Cycles and Polaris. Now, THAT's a proper shuttle vehicle.

Three Live Valve options on the dash, plus push-button two or four-wheel drive.

Box Components

Box Components makes a sturdier 9-speed version of their Box 2 drivetrain. Toby Henderson says it has the same wide range as the 11 speed, it's tough enough for e-bikes, and is better suited for steeper terrain where rapid variations in speed warrant wider spacing between gears.

Topeak's Tubibooster

Topeak's aluminum Tubibooster is capable of handling over 1000psi, but it recommended that users pump up the reservoir closer to 200 psi before using it to inflate and mount tubeless tires. $69.95 USD gets you the base model. $79.95 buys you the deluxe fill valve and the hose.

Spinergy XC/Trail wheelset

Spinergy has refocused on the mountain bike side of the sport. Their first offering is an XC/trail 29er wheelset MSRP is $899 and weight is pegged at 1620 grams for the set.

The flexible spokes are made from 30,000 strands of polyphenylene benzobisoxazole fibers which are claimed to be three times stronger than premium steel spokes (they don't stretch). Hadley makes the freehub bodies. The spoke ends are aluminum, which is bonded to the fibers.

Escapod

You'll want one of these... Escapod is a tiny, but mighty camping trailer that is packed with features.

Birch plywood with sturdy hardware. Every available space is used intelligently. Comfortable queen size bed.