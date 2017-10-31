Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Searching for the Limit on the Transition Scout - Video
Oct 31, 2017
by
Transition Bikes
Follow
Following
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Searching for the Limit / Transition Scout
by
TransitionBikeCompany
Views: 860
Faves:
15
Comments: 0
Kelend gets out for a rip on the new 2018 SBG Scout and tries to find the limit of what the bike can handle.
Rider: Kelend Hawks
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Song: Builders and the Butchers - Barcelona
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
GlassGuy
(20 mins ago)
Despite having cracked two chainstays on my Scout there is no other bike I'd rather ride. After a couple weeks riding on the Scout I sold my other bikes including my 160 travel Santa Cruz and haven't missed any of them! Thank you Transition for making the bestest, most funnest, bad assest, ripperestist bike I've owned over many, many years and many, many rides. Now I gotta get my pennies together and get the new updated Scout to join my original.
[Reply]
+ 4
JSolman
(19 mins ago)
The perspective at 1:21 is amazing, great shredding!
[Reply]
+ 4
Ben-Marconi
(26 mins ago)
This edit turned me into a potato
[Reply]
+ 3
slumgullion
(24 mins ago)
Couch or baked?
[Reply]
+ 3
Ben-Marconi
(23 mins ago)
@slumgullion
: Yes
[Reply]
+ 3
ceecee
(19 mins ago)
Hey, a sub-$3k bike that rips. I wonder if I should get this or a Patrol 672.
[Reply]
+ 2
jurassicrider
(13 mins ago)
Dude...what?
[Reply]
+ 2
bighitfsr04
(16 mins ago)
Yo that last drop was maaaad
[Reply]
+ 2
fastlaneflyer
(18 mins ago)
My dream bike
[Reply]
+ 2
Rusty-Russ
(22 mins ago)
Rad
[Reply]
Post a Comment