Searching for the Limit on the Transition Scout - Video

Oct 31, 2017
by Transition Bikes  
Searching for the Limit / Transition Scout

by TransitionBikeCompany
Kelend gets out for a rip on the new 2018 SBG Scout and tries to find the limit of what the bike can handle.

Rider: Kelend Hawks
Video: Skye Schillhammer
Song: Builders and the Butchers - Barcelona

10 Comments

  • + 3
 Despite having cracked two chainstays on my Scout there is no other bike I'd rather ride. After a couple weeks riding on the Scout I sold my other bikes including my 160 travel Santa Cruz and haven't missed any of them! Thank you Transition for making the bestest, most funnest, bad assest, ripperestist bike I've owned over many, many years and many, many rides. Now I gotta get my pennies together and get the new updated Scout to join my original.
  • + 4
 The perspective at 1:21 is amazing, great shredding!
  • + 4
 This edit turned me into a potato
  • + 3
 Couch or baked?
  • + 3
 @slumgullion: Yes
  • + 3
 Hey, a sub-$3k bike that rips. I wonder if I should get this or a Patrol 672.
  • + 2
 Dude...what?
  • + 2
 Yo that last drop was maaaad
  • + 2
 My dream bike
  • + 2
 Rad

