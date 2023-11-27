Season Analysis: 2023 DH World Cup Series

After an unpredictable year of downhill racing with fresh faces taking wins and seven different elite male winners, we have crunched the numbers from the eight-round series for a deep dive into the 2023 DH season.
Round-by-Round Results
Round 1: Lenzerheide
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301
4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118
Elite Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058
5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Rachel Atherton: 49.303
2nd. Camille Balanche: 50.380
3rd. Vali Höll: 50.765
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.214
5th. Marine Cabirou: 52.445
Sector 2
1st. Rachel Atherton: 44.964
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.480
3rd. Vali Höll: 45.602
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 46.160
5th. Camille Balanche: 46.273
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 28.308
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 28.465
3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.648
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.801
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 28.821
Sector 4
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 37.719
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.922
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 38.043
4th. Camille Balanche: 38.157
5th. Vali Höll: 39.165
Final Split to Finish
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 24.411
2nd. Camille Balanche: 24.590
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 24.727
4th. Rachel Atherton: 24.774
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 24.864
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 43.625
2nd. Loris Vergier: 43.873
3rd. Finn Iles: 44.173
4th. Laurie Greenland: 44.308
5th. Jordan Williams: 44.397
Sector 2
1st. Jordan Williams: 37.898
2nd. Loris Vergier: 38.019
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 38.074
4th. Finn Iles: 38.312
5th. Angel Suarez: 38.597
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 23.094
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 23.297
3rd. Jordan Williams: 23.524
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.551
5th. Finn Iles: 23.629
Sector 4
1st. Loris Veriger: 31.446
2nd. Jordan Williams: 31.653
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 31.806
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 31.809
5th. Finn Iles: 32.021
Final Split to Finish
1st. Jordan Williams: 21.75
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 21.762
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 22.019
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.04
5th. Danny Hart: 22.086
Elite Men
Round 2: Leogang
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222
2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825
5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246
4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786
5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 36.720
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.234
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 37.269
4th. Camille Balanche: 37.590
5th. Marine Cabirou: 38.648
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 50.596
2nd. Camille Balanche: 51.474
3rd. Rachel Atherton: 51.916
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.951
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 52.618
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 40.051
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 40.723
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 40.817
4th. Camille Balanche: 41.669
5th. Marine Cabirou: 41.782
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 41.407
2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.508
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 41.609
4th. Marine Cabirou: 41.641
5th. Rachel Atherton: 41.762
Final Split to Finish
1st. Monika Hrastnik: 34.444
2nd. Vali Höll: 34.448
3rd. Camille Balanche: 35.284
4th. Rachel Atherton: 37.518
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 45.209
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.450
2nd. Finn Iles: 32.652
3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.740
4th. Benoit Coulanges: 32.808
5th. Loris Vergier: 32.908
Sector 2
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 43.907
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 44.38
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 44.7
4th. Loic Bruni: 45.068
5th. Finn Iles: 45.08
Sector 3
1st. Luca Shaw: 36.61
2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.188
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 37.333
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 37.387
5th. Bernard Kerr: 37.403
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 33.746
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.852
3rd. Loic Bruni: 34.012
4th. Ronan Dunne: 34.129
5th. Finn Iles: 34.129
Final Split to Finish
1st. Andreas Kolb: 30.14
2nd. Matt Walker: 30.581
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 30.64
4th. Charlie Hatton: 30.659
5th. Loris Vergier: 30.694
Elite Men
Round 3: Val Di Sole
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 54.944
2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.208
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 55.458
4th. Jess Blewitt: 55.920
5th. Marine Cabirou: 56.105
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:22.255
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:23.919
3rd. Camille Balanche: 1:24.274
4th. Jess Blewitt: 1:25.255
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 1:25.501
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 31.188
2nd. Jess Blewitt: 31.762
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.844
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 32.153
5th. Camille Balanche: 32.598
Sector 4
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 40.387
2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.051
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 41.144
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 41.301
5th. Vali Höll: 42.121
Final Split to Finish
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 36.034
2nd. Jess Blewitt: 36.644
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 36.769
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 36.913
5th. Vali Höll: 36.932
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 47.116
2nd. Loris Vergier: 47.394
3rd. Finn Iles: 47.435
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 47.805
5th. Troy Brosnan: 47.968
Sector 2
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:12.544
2nd. Jordan Williams: 1:12.915
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:13.563
4th. Finn Iles: 1:13.805
5th. Greg Williamson: 1:14.196
Sector 3
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 26.864
2nd. Finn Iles: 26.954
3rd. Jordan Williams: 27.106
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 27.297
5th. Luca Shaw: 27.692
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 34.828
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 35.102
3rd. Loris Vergier: 35.305
4th. Finn Iles: 35.641
5th. Antoine Pierron: 35.711
Final Split to Finish
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.452
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 32.878
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.042
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 33.186
5th. Andreas Kolb: 33.202
Elite Men
Round 4: Andorra
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947
4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580
Elite Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771
4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.638
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.908
3rd. Vali Höll: 36.122
4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.322
5th. Eleonora Farina: 36.450
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.163
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.921
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:02.546
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:02.792
5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:03.703
Sector 3
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 32.473
2nd. Mille Johnset: 33.363
3rd. Vali Höll: 33.895
4th. Phoebe Gale: 33.984
5th. Elenora Farina: 34.375
Sector 4
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 29.634
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.060
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 30.236
4th. Vali Höll: 30.372
5th. Elenora Farina: 30.591
Final Split to Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 30.023
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.082
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.089
4th. Mille Johnset: 30.180
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 30.410
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.611
2nd. Angel Suarez: 33.029
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 33.072
4th. Austin Dooley: 33.154
5th. Luca Shaw: 33.188
Sector 2
1st. Greg Minnaar: 54.050
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 54.421
3rd. Finn Iles: 54.565
4th. Antoine Vidal: 54.749
5th. Oliver Davis: 54.889
Sector 3
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 27.567
2nd. Greg Minnaar: 27.586
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 27.676
4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 27.753
5th. Mark Wallace: 27.758
Sector 4
1st. Greg Minnaar: 25.790
2nd. Oliver Davis: 25.872
3rd. Ethan Craik: 25.924
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 26.056
5th. Troy Brosnan: 26.056
Final Split to Finish
1st. Mark Wallace: 25.152
2nd. Dylan Maples: 25.386
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 25.417
4th. Antoine Vidal: 25.594
5th. Bernard Kerr: 25.680
Elite Men
Round 5: Loudenvielle
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945
4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141
5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 43.851
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223
4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258
5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261
Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:08.390
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:08.441
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.539
5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.101
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 1:10.907
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.317
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.028
4th. Phoebe Gale: 1:15.051
5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:15.653
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 32.846
2nd. Vali Höll: 32.900
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 33.018
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 33.132
5th. Phoebe Gale: 33.186
Final Split to Finish
1st. Marine Cabirou: 23.709
2nd. Vali Höll: 24.494
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 24.744
4th. Mille Johnset: 24.752
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 25.079
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535
2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538
3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823
4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875
5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 59.574
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.742
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:00.008
4th. Benoit Coulanges: 1:00.164
5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:00.223
Sector 3
1st. Danny Hart: 1:01.633
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.828
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:01.848
4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.402
5th. Dakotah Norton: 1:02.512
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 27.256
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 27.557
3rd. Davide Palazzari: 27.713
4th. Oliver Davis: 27.983
5th. Ethan Craik: 28.185
Final Split to Finish
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 20.291
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 20.545
3rd. Loic Bruni: 21.052
4th. Loris Vergier: 21.282
5th. Laurie Greenland: 21.291
Elite Men
Round 6: Les Gets
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194
Elite Men
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844
Sector 2
1st. Eleonora Farina: 59.981
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:00.102
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.614
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:01.040
5th. Mille Johnset: 1:02.138
Sector 3
1st. Marine Cabirou: 58.867
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:00.242
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:00.601
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:00.659
5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:01.148
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 37.778
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 38.025
3rd. Lisa Baumann: 38.653
4th. Mille Johnset: 39.099
5th. Anna Newkirk: 39.482
Final Split to Finish
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 33.332
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 33.384
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 33.859
4th. Mille Johnset: 34.181
5th. Vali Höll: 34.379
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160
2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219
4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469
5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473
Sector 2
1st. Andreas Kolb: 51.227
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.297
3rd. Loris Vergier: 52.200
4th. Loic Bruni: 52.235
5th. Troy Brosnan: 52.298
Sector 3
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 51.163
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 51.676
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.855
4th. Troy Brosnan: 51.987
5th. Loris Vergier: 52.433
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 31.423
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 31.861
3rd. Oliver Davis: 32.049
4th. Loris Vergier: 32.130
5th. Loic Bruni: 32.142
Final Split to Finish
1st. Loris Vergier: 29.985
2nd. Loic Bruni: 30.238
3rd. Kye A'Hern: 30.715
4th. Joe Breeden: 30.727
5th. Andreas Kolb: 30.766
Elite Men
Round 7: Snowshoe
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655
Elite Men
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987
4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385
5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 35.711
3rd. Vali Höll: 35.762
4th. Veronika Widmann: 37.098
5th. Marine Cabirou: 37.273
Sector 2
1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:11.381
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:11.765
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:12.139
5th. Mille Johnset: 1:13.015
Sector 3
1st. Marine Cabirou: 47.481
2nd. Vali Höll: 48.087
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 48.145
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.005
5th. Gloria Scarsi: 50.313
Sector 4
1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.357
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 38.841
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 39.221
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 39.627
5th. Vali Höll: 40.005
Final Split to Finish
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 26.064
2nd. Vali Höll: 26.467
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 27.045
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 27.146
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 27.584
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731
2nd. Matt Walker: 31.937
3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.075
4th. Andreas Kolb: 32.149
5th. Max Hartenstern: 32.426
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:01.592
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 1:01.632
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:01.698
4th. Loris Vergier: 1:01.741
5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:01.807
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 38.482
2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 38.751
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 38.931
4th. Phil Atwill: 39.360
5th. Bernard Kerr: 39.477
Sector 4
1st. Dakotah Norton: 30.341
2nd. Loris Vergier: 30.740
3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 30.985
4th. Luca Shaw: 30.990
5th. Jordan Williams: 31.142
Final Split to Finish
1st. Ronan Dunne: 23.283
2nd. Dakotah Norton: 23.302
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 23.622
4th. Jordan Williams: 23.673
5th. Bernard Kerr: 23.733
Elite Men
Round 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne
Race Results:
Split Rankings:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106
5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164
Elite Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836
2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594
4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700
5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137
Story of the RaceElite Women
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215
3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460
4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769
5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:46.598
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.391
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.551
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:49.176
5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:53.571
Sector 3
1st. Marine Cabirou: 44.603
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.085
3rd. Vali Höll: 45.413
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.021
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.174
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 40.115
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 42.28
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 43.006
4th. Veronika Widmann: 43.667
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.166
Final Split to Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 27.547
2nd. Veronika Widmann: 28.12
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 28.535
4th. Jenna Hastings: 28.925
5th. Hattie Harnden: 28.988
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Finn Iles: 52.277
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531
3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550
4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843
5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426
Sector 2
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996
2nd. Finn Iles: 1:30.793
3rd. Ethan Craik: 1:31.102
4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:31.430
5th. Luca Shaw: 1:31.622
Sector 3
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 38.252
2nd. Ethan Craik: 39.561
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.577
4th. Dakotah Norton: 39.623
5th. Finn Iles: 39.717
Sector 4
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.327
2nd. Ethan Craik: 32.655
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.073
4th. Gaëtan Vige: 33.323
5th. Loris Vergier: 33.373
Final Split to Finish
1st. Loris Vergier: 24.242
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 24.601
3rd. Luca Shaw: 24.61
4th. Troy Brosnan: 24.773
5th. Dylan Maples: 24.945
Elite Men
Story of the Season
Overall Standings
Battle for the Titles
Coming into the final round at Mont-Sainte-Anne there was a four-way fight for the Elite Men's title and a very close margin for the Women's second-place overall finish. For this section, we have taken a closer look at the overall points across the season for the riders who were in the running for a top series finish at the final round.
Who Had the Lowest Overall Race Time?
While we know who won the series based on series points we have pulled together the numbers to find out which riders had the lowest overall time for every finals run and the series as a whole. In the Elite Women's racing the season saw only four riders complete in every final with this number dropping to three riders completing a timed run in every qualifying, semi-finals and finals session of the season. For the Elite Men, the total was slightly higher with nine riders featuring in both calculations.
Vali Höll was dominant in both categories as she was 3.329 seconds faster than Nina Hoffmann when combining race runs and a huge two minutes quicker than Marine Cabirou across every qualifying, semi-finals and finals session this year. The top three elite men matched their overall position in the combined finals run calculation but Loris Vergier pushed to the top of the standings in the complete season total as he was 8.355 seconds quicker than Loic Bruni after just over an hour and ten minutes of racing. Combined Finals Time:
Combined Time Across Qualifying, Semi-Finals & Finals:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 30:30.109
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 30:33.438 (+3.329)
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 31:13.439 (+43.33)
4th. Marine Cabirou: 31:27.501 (+57.392)
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 26:21.674
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 26:26.361 (+4.687)
3rd. Loris Vergier: 26:27.844 (+6.17)
4th. Troy Brosnan: 26:31.718 (+10.044)
5th. Bernard Kerr: 26:32.832 (+11.158 )
6th. Andreas Kolb: 26:52.885 (+31.211)
7th. Luca Shaw: 26:59.312 (+37.638 )
8th. Dylan Levesque: 27:11.568 (+49.894)
9th. Ronan Dunne: 28:04.920 (+1:43.246)
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 1:20:56.425
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:23:25.762 (+2:09.337)
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:23:27.036 (+2:30.611)
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 1:10:40.882
2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:10:49.237 (+8.355)
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 1:10:57.935 (+17.053)
4th. Troy Brosnan: 1:11:04.567 (+23.685)
5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:11:27.641 (+46.759)
6th. Bernard Kerr: 1:11:43.819 (+1:02.937)
7th. Luca Shaw: 1:11:48.795 (+1:07.913)
8th. Dylan Levesque: 1:12:15.103 (+1:34.221)
9th. Ronan Dunne: 1:14:17.973 (+3:37.091)
How Close Were the Junior Race Winners to Elites?
Stats Breakdown
Talking PointsWhat a First Elite Season for Jackson Goldstone
The biggest pre-season question this year was what could Jackson Goldstone do in Elite after an incredible two years as a Junior where his times often rivalled the top Elites. As we now sit at the end of a wild unpredictable year of racing Jackson has proven without a doubt that he is one of the most talented racers on the World Cup circuit as he blew apart the sport's biggest names and left many riders with a lot to work on over the off-season.
In his first elite season, Jackson managed to secure 2nd overall, two race wins, fastest through 12 of the 40 sectors in finals, 2nd in total race time and 3rd for overall time through qualifying, semi-finals and finals. All with appendix surgery mid-season. If Jackson can keep this form up through the off-season he could be unstoppable in 2024. France is the Country to Beat for Both DH & Enduro
Just as in our EDR season analysis
France is the country to beat when it comes to the overall points standings. France topped our chart combining men's and women's points with a 3479-point lead over the United Kingdom. A result that could easily be beaten in the future as big French riders such as Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Benoit Coulanges and Thibaut Daprela were either out for the whole season or had season-ending crashes.
One point worth adding here is that France is home to many of the fastest riders with it fielding the largest number of point-scoring racers at 28, the next closest country was the United Kingdom at 25. With the highest number of riders, the average points per rider are nowhere near the leading country of Austria which with three riders scoring points had an average total of 1276, a difference of 866 to France's average. Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann & Marine Cabirou Never Finished Outside the Top 10
In the elite women's racing, we saw some amazing performances across the season but one thing that has stood out to us in the data is the consistency of the top three riders, Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou.
The three riders faced some tough challenges during the season but despite crashes, illness or mechanicals all managed to never drop outside the top ten in finals throughout the whole season. Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann only fell outside the top five once across eight races. Camille Balanche was also showing consistent performances before her crash at Andorra and we look forward to seeing her back challenging for the win at races in the future. The 2024 season can't come soon enough.