Season Analysis: 2023 DH World Cup Series

Round-by-Round Results

Round 1: Lenzerheide

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Rachel Atherton: 49.303

2nd. Camille Balanche: 50.380

3rd. Vali Höll: 50.765

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.214

5th. Marine Cabirou: 52.445



Sector 2

1st. Rachel Atherton: 44.964

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.480

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.602

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 46.160

5th. Camille Balanche: 46.273



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 28.308

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 28.465

3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.648

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.801

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 28.821



Sector 4

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 37.719

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.922

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 38.043

4th. Camille Balanche: 38.157

5th. Vali Höll: 39.165



Final Split to Finish

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 24.411

2nd. Camille Balanche: 24.590

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 24.727

4th. Rachel Atherton: 24.774

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 24.864





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 43.625

2nd. Loris Vergier: 43.873

3rd. Finn Iles: 44.173

4th. Laurie Greenland: 44.308

5th. Jordan Williams: 44.397



Sector 2

1st. Jordan Williams: 37.898

2nd. Loris Vergier: 38.019

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 38.074

4th. Finn Iles: 38.312

5th. Angel Suarez: 38.597



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 23.094

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 23.297

3rd. Jordan Williams: 23.524

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.551

5th. Finn Iles: 23.629



Sector 4

1st. Loris Veriger: 31.446

2nd. Jordan Williams: 31.653

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 31.806

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 31.809

5th. Finn Iles: 32.021



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jordan Williams: 21.75

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 21.762

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 22.019

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.04

5th. Danny Hart: 22.086





Round 2: Leogang

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 36.720

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.234

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 37.269

4th. Camille Balanche: 37.590

5th. Marine Cabirou: 38.648



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 50.596

2nd. Camille Balanche: 51.474

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 51.916

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.951

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 52.618



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 40.051

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 40.723

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 40.817

4th. Camille Balanche: 41.669

5th. Marine Cabirou: 41.782



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 41.407

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.508

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 41.609

4th. Marine Cabirou: 41.641

5th. Rachel Atherton: 41.762



Final Split to Finish

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 34.444

2nd. Vali Höll: 34.448

3rd. Camille Balanche: 35.284

4th. Rachel Atherton: 37.518

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 45.209





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.450

2nd. Finn Iles: 32.652

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.740

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 32.808

5th. Loris Vergier: 32.908



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 43.907

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 44.38

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 44.7

4th. Loic Bruni: 45.068

5th. Finn Iles: 45.08



Sector 3

1st. Luca Shaw: 36.61

2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.188

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 37.333

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 37.387

5th. Bernard Kerr: 37.403



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 33.746

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.852

3rd. Loic Bruni: 34.012

4th. Ronan Dunne: 34.129

5th. Finn Iles: 34.129



Final Split to Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 30.14

2nd. Matt Walker: 30.581

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 30.64

4th. Charlie Hatton: 30.659

5th. Loris Vergier: 30.694





Round 3: Val Di Sole

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 54.944

2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.208

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 55.458

4th. Jess Blewitt: 55.920

5th. Marine Cabirou: 56.105



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:22.255

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:23.919

3rd. Camille Balanche: 1:24.274

4th. Jess Blewitt: 1:25.255

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 1:25.501



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 31.188

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 31.762

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.844

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 32.153

5th. Camille Balanche: 32.598



Sector 4

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 40.387

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.051

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 41.144

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 41.301

5th. Vali Höll: 42.121



Final Split to Finish

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 36.034

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 36.644

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 36.769

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 36.913

5th. Vali Höll: 36.932





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 47.116

2nd. Loris Vergier: 47.394

3rd. Finn Iles: 47.435

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 47.805

5th. Troy Brosnan: 47.968



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:12.544

2nd. Jordan Williams: 1:12.915

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:13.563

4th. Finn Iles: 1:13.805

5th. Greg Williamson: 1:14.196



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 26.864

2nd. Finn Iles: 26.954

3rd. Jordan Williams: 27.106

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 27.297

5th. Luca Shaw: 27.692



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 34.828

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 35.102

3rd. Loris Vergier: 35.305

4th. Finn Iles: 35.641

5th. Antoine Pierron: 35.711



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.452

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 32.878

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.042

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 33.186

5th. Andreas Kolb: 33.202







Round 4: Andorra

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.638

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.908

3rd. Vali Höll: 36.122

4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.322

5th. Eleonora Farina: 36.450



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.163

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.921

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:02.546

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:02.792

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:03.703



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 32.473

2nd. Mille Johnset: 33.363

3rd. Vali Höll: 33.895

4th. Phoebe Gale: 33.984

5th. Elenora Farina: 34.375



Sector 4

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 29.634

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.060

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 30.236

4th. Vali Höll: 30.372

5th. Elenora Farina: 30.591



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 30.023

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.082

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.089

4th. Mille Johnset: 30.180

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 30.410





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.611

2nd. Angel Suarez: 33.029

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 33.072

4th. Austin Dooley: 33.154

5th. Luca Shaw: 33.188



Sector 2

1st. Greg Minnaar: 54.050

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 54.421

3rd. Finn Iles: 54.565

4th. Antoine Vidal: 54.749

5th. Oliver Davis: 54.889



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 27.567

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 27.586

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 27.676

4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 27.753

5th. Mark Wallace: 27.758



Sector 4

1st. Greg Minnaar: 25.790

2nd. Oliver Davis: 25.872

3rd. Ethan Craik: 25.924

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 26.056

5th. Troy Brosnan: 26.056



Final Split to Finish

1st. Mark Wallace: 25.152

2nd. Dylan Maples: 25.386

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 25.417

4th. Antoine Vidal: 25.594

5th. Bernard Kerr: 25.680





Round 5: Loudenvielle

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 43.851

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223

4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258

5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:08.390

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:08.441

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.539

5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.101



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 1:10.907

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.317

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.028

4th. Phoebe Gale: 1:15.051

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:15.653



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 32.846

2nd. Vali Höll: 32.900

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 33.018

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 33.132

5th. Phoebe Gale: 33.186



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 23.709

2nd. Vali Höll: 24.494

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 24.744

4th. Mille Johnset: 24.752

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 25.079





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535

2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538

3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823

4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875

5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 59.574

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.742

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:00.008

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 1:00.164

5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:00.223



Sector 3

1st. Danny Hart: 1:01.633

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.828

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:01.848

4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.402

5th. Dakotah Norton: 1:02.512



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 27.256

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 27.557

3rd. Davide Palazzari: 27.713

4th. Oliver Davis: 27.983

5th. Ethan Craik: 28.185



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 20.291

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 20.545

3rd. Loic Bruni: 21.052

4th. Loris Vergier: 21.282

5th. Laurie Greenland: 21.291





Round 6: Les Gets

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844



Sector 2

1st. Eleonora Farina: 59.981

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:00.102

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.614

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:01.040

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:02.138



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 58.867

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:00.242

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:00.601

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:00.659

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:01.148



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 37.778

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 38.025

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 38.653

4th. Mille Johnset: 39.099

5th. Anna Newkirk: 39.482



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 33.332

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 33.384

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 33.859

4th. Mille Johnset: 34.181

5th. Vali Höll: 34.379





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160

2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219

4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469

5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473



Sector 2

1st. Andreas Kolb: 51.227

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.297

3rd. Loris Vergier: 52.200

4th. Loic Bruni: 52.235

5th. Troy Brosnan: 52.298



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 51.163

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 51.676

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.855

4th. Troy Brosnan: 51.987

5th. Loris Vergier: 52.433



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 31.423

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 31.861

3rd. Oliver Davis: 32.049

4th. Loris Vergier: 32.130

5th. Loic Bruni: 32.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 29.985

2nd. Loic Bruni: 30.238

3rd. Kye A'Hern: 30.715

4th. Joe Breeden: 30.727

5th. Andreas Kolb: 30.766





Round 7: Snowshoe

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655

Elite Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 35.711

3rd. Vali Höll: 35.762

4th. Veronika Widmann: 37.098

5th. Marine Cabirou: 37.273



Sector 2

1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:11.381

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:11.765

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:12.139

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:13.015



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 47.481

2nd. Vali Höll: 48.087

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 48.145

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.005

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 50.313



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.357

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 38.841

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 39.221

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 39.627

5th. Vali Höll: 40.005



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 26.064

2nd. Vali Höll: 26.467

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 27.045

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 27.146

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 27.584





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731

2nd. Matt Walker: 31.937

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.075

4th. Andreas Kolb: 32.149

5th. Max Hartenstern: 32.426



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:01.592

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 1:01.632

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:01.698

4th. Loris Vergier: 1:01.741

5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:01.807



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 38.482

2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 38.751

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 38.931

4th. Phil Atwill: 39.360

5th. Bernard Kerr: 39.477



Sector 4

1st. Dakotah Norton: 30.341

2nd. Loris Vergier: 30.740

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 30.985

4th. Luca Shaw: 30.990

5th. Jordan Williams: 31.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Ronan Dunne: 23.283

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 23.302

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 23.622

4th. Jordan Williams: 23.673

5th. Bernard Kerr: 23.733





Round 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164

Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:46.598

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.391

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.551

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:49.176

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:53.571



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 44.603

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.085

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.413

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.021

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.174



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 40.115

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 42.28

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 43.006

4th. Veronika Widmann: 43.667

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.166



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 27.547

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 28.12

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 28.535

4th. Jenna Hastings: 28.925

5th. Hattie Harnden: 28.988





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996

2nd. Finn Iles: 1:30.793

3rd. Ethan Craik: 1:31.102

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:31.430

5th. Luca Shaw: 1:31.622



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 38.252

2nd. Ethan Craik: 39.561

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.577

4th. Dakotah Norton: 39.623

5th. Finn Iles: 39.717



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.327

2nd. Ethan Craik: 32.655

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.073

4th. Gaëtan Vige: 33.323

5th. Loris Vergier: 33.373



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 24.242

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 24.601

3rd. Luca Shaw: 24.61

4th. Troy Brosnan: 24.773

5th. Dylan Maples: 24.945





Story of the Season

Overall Standings

Battle for the Titles

Who Had the Lowest Overall Race Time?

Combined Finals Time:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 30:30.109

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 30:33.438 (+3.329)

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 31:13.439 (+43.33)

4th. Marine Cabirou: 31:27.501 (+57.392)

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 26:21.674

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 26:26.361 (+4.687)

3rd. Loris Vergier: 26:27.844 (+6.17)

4th. Troy Brosnan: 26:31.718 (+10.044)

5th. Bernard Kerr: 26:32.832 (+11.158 )

6th. Andreas Kolb: 26:52.885 (+31.211)

7th. Luca Shaw: 26:59.312 (+37.638 )

8th. Dylan Levesque: 27:11.568 (+49.894)

9th. Ronan Dunne: 28:04.920 (+1:43.246)



Combined Time Across Qualifying, Semi-Finals & Finals:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 1:20:56.425

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:23:25.762 (+2:09.337)

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:23:27.036 (+2:30.611)

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 1:10:40.882

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:10:49.237 (+8.355)

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 1:10:57.935 (+17.053)

4th. Troy Brosnan: 1:11:04.567 (+23.685)

5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:11:27.641 (+46.759)

6th. Bernard Kerr: 1:11:43.819 (+1:02.937)

7th. Luca Shaw: 1:11:48.795 (+1:07.913)

8th. Dylan Levesque: 1:12:15.103 (+1:34.221)

9th. Ronan Dunne: 1:14:17.973 (+3:37.091)



How Close Were the Junior Race Winners to Elites?

Stats Breakdown

Talking Points

What a First Elite Season for Jackson Goldstone

France is the Country to Beat for Both DH & Enduro

Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann & Marine Cabirou Never Finished Outside the Top 10

After an unpredictable year of downhill racing with fresh faces taking wins and seven different elite male winners, we have crunched the numbers from the eight-round series for a deep dive into the 2023 DH season.Coming into the final round at Mont-Sainte-Anne there was a four-way fight for the Elite Men's title and a very close margin for the Women's second-place overall finish. For this section, we have taken a closer look at the overall points across the season for the riders who were in the running for a top series finish at the final round.While we know who won the series based on series points we have pulled together the numbers to find out which riders had the lowest overall time for every finals run and the series as a whole. In the Elite Women's racing the season saw only four riders complete in every final with this number dropping to three riders completing a timed run in every qualifying, semi-finals and finals session of the season. For the Elite Men, the total was slightly higher with nine riders featuring in both calculations.Vali Höll was dominant in both categories as she was 3.329 seconds faster than Nina Hoffmann when combining race runs and a huge two minutes quicker than Marine Cabirou across every qualifying, semi-finals and finals session this year. The top three elite men matched their overall position in the combined finals run calculation but Loris Vergier pushed to the top of the standings in the complete season total as he was 8.355 seconds quicker than Loic Bruni after just over an hour and ten minutes of racing.The biggest pre-season question this year was what could Jackson Goldstone do in Elite after an incredible two years as a Junior where his times often rivalled the top Elites. As we now sit at the end of a wild unpredictable year of racing Jackson has proven without a doubt that he is one of the most talented racers on the World Cup circuit as he blew apart the sport's biggest names and left many riders with a lot to work on over the off-season.In his first elite season, Jackson managed to secure 2nd overall, two race wins, fastest through 12 of the 40 sectors in finals, 2nd in total race time and 3rd for overall time through qualifying, semi-finals and finals. All with appendix surgery mid-season. If Jackson can keep this form up through the off-season he could be unstoppable in 2024.Just as in our EDR season analysis France is the country to beat when it comes to the overall points standings. France topped our chart combining men's and women's points with a 3479-point lead over the United Kingdom. A result that could easily be beaten in the future as big French riders such as Myriam Nicole, Amaury Pierron, Benoit Coulanges and Thibaut Daprela were either out for the whole season or had season-ending crashes.One point worth adding here is that France is home to many of the fastest riders with it fielding the largest number of point-scoring racers at 28, the next closest country was the United Kingdom at 25. With the highest number of riders, the average points per rider are nowhere near the leading country of Austria which with three riders scoring points had an average total of 1276, a difference of 866 to France's average.In the elite women's racing, we saw some amazing performances across the season but one thing that has stood out to us in the data is the consistency of the top three riders, Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou.The three riders faced some tough challenges during the season but despite crashes, illness or mechanicals all managed to never drop outside the top ten in finals throughout the whole season. Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann only fell outside the top five once across eight races. Camille Balanche was also showing consistent performances before her crash at Andorra and we look forward to seeing her back challenging for the win at races in the future. The 2024 season can't come soon enough.