Season Analysis: 2023 DH World Cup Series

Round-by-Round Results

Round 1: Lenzerheide

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:07.514

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:08.048

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:08.301

4th. Vali Höll: 3:09.270

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:11.118

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:39.222

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:39.717

3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:39.907

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:40.058

5th. Finn Iles: 2:40.232



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Rachel Atherton: 49.303

2nd. Camille Balanche: 50.380

3rd. Vali Höll: 50.765

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.214

5th. Marine Cabirou: 52.445



Sector 2

1st. Rachel Atherton: 44.964

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.480

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.602

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 46.160

5th. Camille Balanche: 46.273



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 28.308

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 28.465

3rd. Camille Balanche: 28.648

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.801

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 28.821



Sector 4

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 37.719

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.922

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 38.043

4th. Camille Balanche: 38.157

5th. Vali Höll: 39.165



Final Split to Finish

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 24.411

2nd. Camille Balanche: 24.590

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 24.727

4th. Rachel Atherton: 24.774

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 24.864





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 43.625

2nd. Loris Vergier: 43.873

3rd. Finn Iles: 44.173

4th. Laurie Greenland: 44.308

5th. Jordan Williams: 44.397



Sector 2

1st. Jordan Williams: 37.898

2nd. Loris Vergier: 38.019

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 38.074

4th. Finn Iles: 38.312

5th. Angel Suarez: 38.597



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 23.094

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 23.297

3rd. Jordan Williams: 23.524

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 23.551

5th. Finn Iles: 23.629



Sector 4

1st. Loris Veriger: 31.446

2nd. Jordan Williams: 31.653

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 31.806

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 31.809

5th. Finn Iles: 32.021



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jordan Williams: 21.75

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 21.762

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 22.019

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.04

5th. Danny Hart: 22.086





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 2: Leogang

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.222

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.525

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 3:30.556

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:30.825

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:31.074

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:59.335

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:00.015

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:00.246

4th. Finn Iles: 3:00.786

5th. Luca Shaw: 3:01.048



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 36.720

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 37.234

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 37.269

4th. Camille Balanche: 37.590

5th. Marine Cabirou: 38.648



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 50.596

2nd. Camille Balanche: 51.474

3rd. Rachel Atherton: 51.916

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 51.951

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 52.618



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 40.051

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 40.723

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 40.817

4th. Camille Balanche: 41.669

5th. Marine Cabirou: 41.782



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 41.407

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.508

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 41.609

4th. Marine Cabirou: 41.641

5th. Rachel Atherton: 41.762



Final Split to Finish

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 34.444

2nd. Vali Höll: 34.448

3rd. Camille Balanche: 35.284

4th. Rachel Atherton: 37.518

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 45.209





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.450

2nd. Finn Iles: 32.652

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.740

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 32.808

5th. Loris Vergier: 32.908



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 43.907

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 44.38

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 44.7

4th. Loic Bruni: 45.068

5th. Finn Iles: 45.08



Sector 3

1st. Luca Shaw: 36.61

2nd. Loic Bruni: 37.188

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 37.333

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 37.387

5th. Bernard Kerr: 37.403



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 33.746

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.852

3rd. Loic Bruni: 34.012

4th. Ronan Dunne: 34.129

5th. Finn Iles: 34.129



Final Split to Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 30.14

2nd. Matt Walker: 30.581

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 30.64

4th. Charlie Hatton: 30.659

5th. Loris Vergier: 30.694





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 3: Val Di Sole

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.440

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:10.353

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:12.210

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:12.445

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:12.689



Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:34.926

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.150

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:37.366

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:38.797

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:39.121



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 54.944

2nd. Camille Balanche: 55.208

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 55.458

4th. Jess Blewitt: 55.920

5th. Marine Cabirou: 56.105



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:22.255

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 1:23.919

3rd. Camille Balanche: 1:24.274

4th. Jess Blewitt: 1:25.255

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 1:25.501



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 31.188

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 31.762

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.844

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 32.153

5th. Camille Balanche: 32.598



Sector 4

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 40.387

2nd. Camille Balanche: 41.051

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 41.144

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 41.301

5th. Vali Höll: 42.121



Final Split to Finish

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 36.034

2nd. Jess Blewitt: 36.644

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 36.769

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 36.913

5th. Vali Höll: 36.932





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 47.116

2nd. Loris Vergier: 47.394

3rd. Finn Iles: 47.435

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 47.805

5th. Troy Brosnan: 47.968



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:12.544

2nd. Jordan Williams: 1:12.915

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:13.563

4th. Finn Iles: 1:13.805

5th. Greg Williamson: 1:14.196



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 26.864

2nd. Finn Iles: 26.954

3rd. Jordan Williams: 27.106

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 27.297

5th. Luca Shaw: 27.692



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 34.828

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 35.102

3rd. Loris Vergier: 35.305

4th. Finn Iles: 35.641

5th. Antoine Pierron: 35.711



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.452

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 32.878

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.042

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 33.186

5th. Andreas Kolb: 33.202







Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 4: Andorra

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:09.755

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:12.591

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:13.947

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:14.396

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:15.580

Elite Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 2:46.455

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 2:46.576

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:48.771

4th. Antoine Vidal: 2:49.014

5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.045



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.638

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.908

3rd. Vali Höll: 36.122

4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.322

5th. Eleonora Farina: 36.450



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.163

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.921

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:02.546

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:02.792

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:03.703



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 32.473

2nd. Mille Johnset: 33.363

3rd. Vali Höll: 33.895

4th. Phoebe Gale: 33.984

5th. Elenora Farina: 34.375



Sector 4

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 29.634

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.060

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 30.236

4th. Vali Höll: 30.372

5th. Elenora Farina: 30.591



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 30.023

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 30.082

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.089

4th. Mille Johnset: 30.180

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 30.410





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 32.611

2nd. Angel Suarez: 33.029

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 33.072

4th. Austin Dooley: 33.154

5th. Luca Shaw: 33.188



Sector 2

1st. Greg Minnaar: 54.050

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 54.421

3rd. Finn Iles: 54.565

4th. Antoine Vidal: 54.749

5th. Oliver Davis: 54.889



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 27.567

2nd. Greg Minnaar: 27.586

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 27.676

4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 27.753

5th. Mark Wallace: 27.758



Sector 4

1st. Greg Minnaar: 25.790

2nd. Oliver Davis: 25.872

3rd. Ethan Craik: 25.924

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 26.056

5th. Troy Brosnan: 26.056



Final Split to Finish

1st. Mark Wallace: 25.152

2nd. Dylan Maples: 25.386

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 25.417

4th. Antoine Vidal: 25.594

5th. Bernard Kerr: 25.680





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 5: Loudenvielle

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:00.593

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.433

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:05.945

4th. Phoebe Gale: 4:09.066

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:09.757

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.785

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 3:32.562

3rd. Laurie Greenland: 3:32.664

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:33.141

5th. Remi Thirion: 3:34.363



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 43.851

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 44.316

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 45.223

4th. Jenna Hastings: 45.258

5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.261



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:07.417

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:08.390

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:08.441

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:09.539

5th. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.101



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 1:10.907

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.317

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.028

4th. Phoebe Gale: 1:15.051

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:15.653



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 32.846

2nd. Vali Höll: 32.900

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 33.018

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 33.132

5th. Phoebe Gale: 33.186



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 23.709

2nd. Vali Höll: 24.494

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 24.744

4th. Mille Johnset: 24.752

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 25.079





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Dylan Levesque: 39.535

2nd. Kade Edwards: 39.538

3rd. Simon Chapelet: 39.823

4th. Luca Shaw: 39.875

5th. Jack Piercy: 40.078



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 59.574

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 59.742

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:00.008

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 1:00.164

5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:00.223



Sector 3

1st. Danny Hart: 1:01.633

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.828

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:01.848

4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.402

5th. Dakotah Norton: 1:02.512



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 27.256

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 27.557

3rd. Davide Palazzari: 27.713

4th. Oliver Davis: 27.983

5th. Ethan Craik: 28.185



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 20.291

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 20.545

3rd. Loic Bruni: 21.052

4th. Loris Vergier: 21.282

5th. Laurie Greenland: 21.291





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 6: Les Gets

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:47.390

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:51.369

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:51.807

4th. Mille Johnset: 3:56.171

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:57.194

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:19.573

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:19.733

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:19.936

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:19.983

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:20.228



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.942

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.118

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 37.259

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.575

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 37.844



Sector 2

1st. Eleonora Farina: 59.981

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:00.102

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:00.614

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:01.040

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:02.138



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 58.867

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:00.242

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:00.601

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:00.659

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:01.148



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 37.778

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 38.025

3rd. Lisa Baumann: 38.653

4th. Mille Johnset: 39.099

5th. Anna Newkirk: 39.482



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 33.332

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 33.384

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 33.859

4th. Mille Johnset: 34.181

5th. Vali Höll: 34.379





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 33.160

2nd. Loris Vergier: 33.188

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 33.219

4th. Andreas Kolb: 33.469

5th. Greg Minnaar: 33.473



Sector 2

1st. Andreas Kolb: 51.227

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.297

3rd. Loris Vergier: 52.200

4th. Loic Bruni: 52.235

5th. Troy Brosnan: 52.298



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 51.163

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 51.676

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 51.855

4th. Troy Brosnan: 51.987

5th. Loris Vergier: 52.433



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 31.423

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 31.861

3rd. Oliver Davis: 32.049

4th. Loris Vergier: 32.130

5th. Loic Bruni: 32.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 29.985

2nd. Loic Bruni: 30.238

3rd. Kye A'Hern: 30.715

4th. Joe Breeden: 30.727

5th. Andreas Kolb: 30.766





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 7: Snowshoe

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.042

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:41.386

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:41.702

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:43.898

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:47.655

Elite Men



1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:07.624

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:08.120

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:08.987

4th. Loris Vergier: 3:09.385

5th. Bernard Kerr: 3:09.422



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 35.497

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 35.711

3rd. Vali Höll: 35.762

4th. Veronika Widmann: 37.098

5th. Marine Cabirou: 37.273



Sector 2

1st. Marine Cabirou: 1:10.886

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:11.381

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:11.765

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:12.139

5th. Mille Johnset: 1:13.015



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 47.481

2nd. Vali Höll: 48.087

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 48.145

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.005

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 50.313



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.357

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 38.841

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 39.221

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 39.627

5th. Vali Höll: 40.005



Final Split to Finish

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 26.064

2nd. Vali Höll: 26.467

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 27.045

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 27.146

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 27.584





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Oisin O Callaghan: 31.731

2nd. Matt Walker: 31.937

3rd. Loic Bruni: 32.075

4th. Andreas Kolb: 32.149

5th. Max Hartenstern: 32.426



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:01.592

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 1:01.632

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:01.698

4th. Loris Vergier: 1:01.741

5th. Ronan Dunne: 1:01.807



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 38.482

2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 38.751

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 38.931

4th. Phil Atwill: 39.360

5th. Bernard Kerr: 39.477



Sector 4

1st. Dakotah Norton: 30.341

2nd. Loris Vergier: 30.740

3rd. Oisin O Callaghan: 30.985

4th. Luca Shaw: 30.990

5th. Jordan Williams: 31.142



Final Split to Finish

1st. Ronan Dunne: 23.283

2nd. Dakotah Norton: 23.302

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 23.622

4th. Jordan Williams: 23.673

5th. Bernard Kerr: 23.733





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Round 8: Mont-Sainte-Anne

Race Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:40.133

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:53.199

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 4:54.301

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:57.106

5th. Hattie Harnden: 5:00.164

Elite Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:57.836

2nd. Ethan Craik: 4:02.164

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:04.594

4th. Bernard Kerr: 4:04.700

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 4:05.137



Split Rankings:



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Marine Cabirou: 59.777

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:00.215

3rd. Vali Höll: 1:00.460

4th. Veronika Widmann: 1:00.769

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:01.175



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:46.598

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:47.391

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:48.551

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:49.176

5th. Phoebe Gale: 1:53.571



Sector 3

1st. Marine Cabirou: 44.603

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 45.085

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.413

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.021

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.174



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 40.115

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 42.28

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 43.006

4th. Veronika Widmann: 43.667

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 49.166



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 27.547

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 28.12

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 28.535

4th. Jenna Hastings: 28.925

5th. Hattie Harnden: 28.988





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 52.277

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 52.531

3rd. Loic Bruni: 52.550

4th. Dakotah Norton: 52.843

5th. Andreas Kolb: 53.426



Sector 2

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 1:28.996

2nd. Finn Iles: 1:30.793

3rd. Ethan Craik: 1:31.102

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:31.430

5th. Luca Shaw: 1:31.622



Sector 3

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 38.252

2nd. Ethan Craik: 39.561

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 39.577

4th. Dakotah Norton: 39.623

5th. Finn Iles: 39.717



Sector 4

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 32.327

2nd. Ethan Craik: 32.655

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 33.073

4th. Gaëtan Vige: 33.323

5th. Loris Vergier: 33.373



Final Split to Finish

1st. Loris Vergier: 24.242

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 24.601

3rd. Luca Shaw: 24.61

4th. Troy Brosnan: 24.773

5th. Dylan Maples: 24.945





Story of the Race

Elite Women

Elite Men

Story of the Season

Overall Standings

Battle for the Titles

Who Had the Lowest Overall Race Time?

Combined Finals Time:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 30:30.109

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 30:33.438 (+3.329)

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 31:13.439 (+43.33)

4th. Marine Cabirou: 31:27.501 (+57.392)

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 26:21.674

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 26:26.361 (+4.687)

3rd. Loris Vergier: 26:27.844 (+6.17)

4th. Troy Brosnan: 26:31.718 (+10.044)

5th. Bernard Kerr: 26:32.832 (+11.158 )

6th. Andreas Kolb: 26:52.885 (+31.211)

7th. Luca Shaw: 26:59.312 (+37.638 )

8th. Dylan Levesque: 27:11.568 (+49.894)

9th. Ronan Dunne: 28:04.920 (+1:43.246)



Combined Time Across Qualifying, Semi-Finals & Finals:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 1:20:56.425

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:23:25.762 (+2:09.337)

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:23:27.036 (+2:30.611)

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 1:10:40.882

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:10:49.237 (+8.355)

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 1:10:57.935 (+17.053)

4th. Troy Brosnan: 1:11:04.567 (+23.685)

5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:11:27.641 (+46.759)

6th. Bernard Kerr: 1:11:43.819 (+1:02.937)

7th. Luca Shaw: 1:11:48.795 (+1:07.913)

8th. Dylan Levesque: 1:12:15.103 (+1:34.221)

9th. Ronan Dunne: 1:14:17.973 (+3:37.091)



How Close Were the Junior Race Winners to Elites?

Stats Breakdown

Talking Points

What a First Elite Season for Jackson Goldstone

France is the Country to Beat for Both DH & Enduro

Vali Höll, Nina Hoffmann & Marine Cabirou Never Finished Outside the Top 10