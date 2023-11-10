Season Analysis: 2023 Enduro World Cup Series

After an incredible first season of Enduro World Cup racing, witnessing plenty of unpredictable moments and surprise results, we have crunched the numbers from the seven-round series for a deep dive into the 2023 EDR season.
Round-by-Round Results
Round 1: Maydena
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 33:15.930
2nd. Morgane Charre: 33:25.510
3rd. Ella Conolly: 33:53.650
4th. Bex Baraona: 33:56.010
5th. Hattie Harnden: 33:59.530
Elite Men
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 28:55.210
2nd. Dan Booker: 29:01.040
3rd. Connor Fearon: 29:14.450
4th. Rhys Verner: 29:19.780
5th. Troy Brosnan: 29:21.920
Round 2: Derby
Elite Women
1st. Bex Baraona: 29:52.010
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 30:00.230
3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:17.740
4th. Isabeau Courdurier: 30:40.730
5th. Morgane Charre: 30:41.860
Elite Men
1st. Richie Rude: 25:52.860
2nd. Slawomir Lukasik: 26:00.450
3rd. Jesse Melamed: 26:17.910
4th. Jack Moir: 26:21.420
5th. Martin Maes: 26:24.610
Round 3: Pietra Ligure
Elite Women
1st. Morgane Charre: 32:22.320
2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 32:35.990
3rd. Isabeau Courdurier: 32:39.080
4th. Raphaela Richter: 32:49.200
5th. Mélanie Pugin: 33:03.640
Elite Men
1st. Jesse Melamed: 28:40.040
2nd. Rhys Verner: 28:45.420
3rd. Alex Rudeau: 28:46.300
4th. Dimitri Tordo: 28:53.840
5th. Charlie Murray: 29:01.480
Round 4: Leogang
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:35.010
2nd. Gloria Scarsi: 28:49.360
3rd. Morgane Charre: 28:53.570
4th. Raphaela Richter: 29:07.170
5th. Hattie Harnden: 29:09.210
Elite Men
1st. Rhys Verner: 25:08.74
2nd. Richie Rude: 25:11.51
3rd. Alex Rudeau: 25:17.46
4th. Charlie Murray: 25:31.15
5th. Dan Booker: 25:37.61
Round 5: Val Di Fassa
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 41:03.360
2nd. Morgane Charre: 41:10.430
3rd. Mélanie Pugin: 41:20.730
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 41:50.530
5th. Hattie Harnden: 41:54.360
Elite Men
1st. Matthew Walker: 35:24.950
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 35:41.540
3rd. Richie Rude: 35:43.280
4th. Charlie Murray: 3:23.980
5th. Jesse Melamed: 35:47.370
Round 6: Loudenvielle
Elite Women
1st. Isabeau Courdurier: 29:40.880
2nd. Morgane Charre: 30:03.540
3rd. Ella Conolly: 30:13.350
4th. Hattie Harnden: 31:14.330
5th. Noga Korem: 31:16.500
Elite Men
1st. Youn Deniaud: 26:17.670
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 26:18.410
3rd. Louis Jeandel: 26:19.300
4th. Richie Rude: 26:26.150
5th. Jesse Melamed: 26:26.280
Round 7: Châtel
Elite Women
1st. Morgane Charre: 27:54.410
2nd. Isabeau Courdurier: 28:01.280
3rd. Hattie Harnden: 28:27.760
4th. Ella Conolly: 28:30.420
5th. Mélanie Pugin: 28:42.740
Elite Men
1st. Jesse Melamed: 23:57.730
2nd. Alex Rudeau: 24:09.210
3rd. Richie Rude: 24:22.510
4th. Dan Booker: 24:22.590
4th. Slawomir Lukasik: 24:22.590
Overall Standings
Battle for the Titles
Coming into the final round in France there was a very tight battle for the Elite overall titles. It was a head-to-head fight between Isabeau Courdurier and Morgane Charre for the Elite Women's win with the Elite Men having four riders contesting the title. For this section, we have taken a closer look at the overall points across the season for the riders who were in the running for a series win at the final round.
Stats Breakdown
Talking PointsFrance is the Nation to Beat
When breaking down the overall points by nation France is clearly the front-runner as it topped the charts across women's, men's and combined point totals for Elite racing. The Women's racing saw the closest chance of the French being beaten as UK riders managed to score 9,859 points across the season compared to France's 10011. For the Men, it was Canada sitting as France's closest rival falling 4031 points short in 2nd place.
While France was topping the point totals New Zealand also put in a solid performance across all Elite categories with a third-place ranking for both men and women. New Zealand had a combined point total good enough for fourth, just behind Canada. Despite sitting in fifth for the men's points the UK managed to hold onto second in the combined point rankings matching its Elite Women's point rank.
With a completely European focus next year for the EDR series we wouldn't be surprised to see similar results, especially with two rounds in France. Richie Rude Proves Consistency is Key for Enduro
After some close battles this season it was Richie Rude who managed to stay ahead of the strong competition to take the title at the final round in France. Interestingly looking at the numbers it was consistent performances that kept him ahead rather than outright wins.
In terms of race and stage wins Richie Rude was beaten on both accounts by his closest series rival Jesse Melamed who throughout 2023 was fastest at two races and on 10 stages. Jesse actually doubled Richie's totals as the series winner took one race victory and was fastest through five stages. Where Richie's victory came was that he managed to never drop below 270 points at any race. Whereas Jesse Melamed dropped down to 204 in the first round and his mean point score per round was 349 compared to Richie's 368 points.
Across the season Jesse did manage to make some ground on Richie as he edged ahead of the series winner by 18 points at round three, but this was quickly dropped as Richie secured a gap of 177 points at round four. Jesse did some great work closing the margin down at the final round by 147 points but this was not quite enough as Richie ended the year 133 points up. Isabeau Courdurier Remains Unmatched
Another season and another overall title for Isabeau Courdurier as she backed up becoming the last-ever EWS champ in 2022 as she is now the first-ever EDR World Cup champ this season. Looking at the numbers this comes as no shock as Isabeau had the highest race wins at four and was the only Woman to break 10 stage wins this season with a massive total of 17 victories to her name in 2023. MOrgane Charre her overall rival could only secure half the race wins of Isabeau and fell eight stage wins short with a total of nine. The next closest Elite Women's rider in stage victories was Hattie Harnden at four and Bex Baroan was the only other rider to win.
Isabeau was unstoppable this season and going off past form she will be tough to beat next season, especially with two races on home soil.