Seb Stott's 2024 Predictions

Dec 20, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Raaw Madonna V3

Adjustable chainstay length will become a common feature

As I explained in (excessive) detail in a recent article, the current fashion for size-specific chainstays doesn't make as much sense as adjustable chainstay lengths.

The way I see it, there is no magical ratio of front-centre to rear-centre that bike brands need to stick to across their size range, but rather that riders who have no trouble lifting the front wheel may as well benefit from a (slightly) more balanced weight distribution and the more consistent traction that goes with it.

Longer chainstays make sense for racers who prioritise predictable handling in flat turns, while shorter ones could be better for those who want to lift the front wheel with minimal effort. Shorter chainstays might work better for steeper descents, while longer ones might be the ticket for flatter courses. Adjustable chainstay lengths are better than size-specific ones because frame size or rider height are just two of many factors that might influence how long you want your back end to be.

I'd like to see more bikes with this feature and a bigger adjustment range offered. If you do the math(s), 10 mm doesn't make much difference to the balance of the bike, so I'd like to see at least a 20 mm adjustment range (+/- 10 mm).


Whyte E-Lyte

More "16 kg e-bikes" will weigh 19 kg

The genre of "SL" e-bikes is growing. These have subtler assistance, smaller batteries and more manageable weight figures than "full-power" electric mountain bikes.

From the category-defining Specialized Levo Sl that launched back in 2020 to the recently-released Whyte E-Lyte, most suggest a tantalising claimed weight number of 16-point-something kilograms (very similar to some enduro bikes). But those claimed weight figures invariably refer to an ultra-light model made purely for posturing, with inadequate tires, brakes and suspension components plus an astronomical price tag. If you go for the second-tier build, in a size that isn't small, with components like four-piston brakes, dual-ply tires and piggyback shocks (like everyone does), most of these bikes weigh around 19 kg (42 lb). This is true of the Focus Jam2 SL (19.05 kg) and the Whyte E-Lyte 150 Works (19.5 kg) which I've tested (and weighed) recently.

But I'm not throwing shade; a 19 kg e-bike is light enough that I barely notice the extra heft compared to a "regular" MTB unless I'm pushing or carrying it. It certainly is a different experience to riding a 25+ kg full-power e-bike. And realistically, that's about as light as you can go (for now) if you want decent range and reliability. I'm all for it. More, please.


photo

Shorter cranks will become more prevalent

The aforementioned Whyte E-Lyte is the first bike I've tested that comes with 155 mm crank arms stock in all sizes. Apparently, Hope sells more of their shortest 155 mm cranks than all other options combined.

It has never made much sense that every bike in every size should have 170 mm cranks, but recently I tried out 155 mm cranks and, despite being 190 cm (6'3") tall, I felt no downsides. The main upside is improved ground clearance (fewer pedal strikes) when pedalling over rough terrain, but also less fatigue on long descents and the ability to grab quick pedal strokes more easily on technical descents. Studies suggest no loss of power, and reduced joint pain could be an additional benefit for some riders as well.

I no longer believe shorter cranks make sense for shorter riders; they make sense for pretty much everybody.



21 Comments
  • 46 1
 Cranks will get shorter on e-bikes, until they are simply two pegs.
  • 8 0
 but give us a BOLD prediction...these are all very sound and reasonable predictions Smile
  • 4 1
 Outside and Discovery will stop trying to destroy the cycling industry. Is that bold and outlandish enough for you?
  • 4 0
 @aquanut: more like bat-shit crazy
  • 2 0
 I think short cranks make sense to certain degree, however one negative side effect of shorter cranks that none of the tech editors on PB seems to mention much is the need for raising the seat post. This makes it feel like you have a shorter dropper post. Going from just 170 to 165 makes a difference. Also it makes you feel more perched on the bike in seated position. Ofcourse you can buy your way out of it with a 240 from Oneup, but not all frames accept that kind of insertion.
  • 1 0
 As a short king, I went from 165s to 155's and according to Oneup calculator able to increase drop from 150 to 160 on a relatively short max seatpost insertion bike (205mm sm Canfield Balance). Will make the lowest part of the drop the same height. So not always the case.
  • 1 0
 Adjustable chain stays are neat - but the caveat here is that adding 20mm to the rear triangle would have a pretty dramatic effect on suspension kinematics. I'm sure that'll get dialed in, perhaps with flip chips that would adjust suspension leverage curves a bit to keep those effects in line with what you're trying to achieve with the change in rear triangle, but that'll be a bit of trial and error before it becomes an easy, accessible and useful thing for most consumers.

And yes, the 42 or 44# not-so-super-light-but-still-light ebike is a thing. Rode a Transition Repeater (OG, not the new SRAM-powered one), and it was definitely a really fun and nice ride. Rode a Relay (which is right at the 44# mark in the spec I rode), and damn, that felt really close to my Sentinel in the fun department on the downs, but was also wicked fun on mellow terrain. Those bikes make rolling terrain more playful, because you ride them at higher speeds and can keep your momentum, so you end up playing around a lot more. I'm intrigued.

On the shorter cranks, one benefit that's not mentioned is that there's less amplitude to deal with for your knees. I used to not care about that, but with one very cranky (no pun intended) knee after a patella fracture a few years ago, the notion of reducing the range of motion is attractive. Just got my 165s; can't wait to install those and test that theory.
  • 3 0
 All of these "predictions" are just continuing trends. Hardly sticking your neck out much to be fair
  • 2 0
 Having the option for adjusting CS length without affecting BB height makes sense to me…especially with my 175 mm cranks.
  • 2 1
 Tell SRAM to release the 155 length SX cranks (for kids bikes) as an aftermarket option. Would be a cheap way to try short cranks- especially if you already have SRAM/dub bb.
  • 2 0
 Who does a good adjustable chainstay with UDH? I feel like that is way more difficult
  • 1 0
 so far only a few sliding dropout versions on hardtails is all i've seen. all the other ones require the udh/tranmission to be stuck in the long position.
  • 1 0
 When you can buy sub 200 euro cranks under 165mm I'd say they've hit the mainstream. Like for example Sram eagle GX or Shimano SLX until then they are niche.
  • 3 1
 More „short“ crank options would be great
  • 2 1
 Been on Canfield's 155mm cranks this season. Wish I found this out a decade ago.
  • 1 0
 I think i got mine 8 years ago now, love them...
  • 1 0
 unfortunately, sram didn't design udh/transmission mounting to be compatible with adjustable chainstay lengths
  • 1 0
 short cranks on the KSL please!
  • 1 0
 ....and Fox 38 will be voted for best fork in 2024
Below threshold threads are hidden







