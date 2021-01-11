Seb Stott, Tom Bradshaw, Alicia Leggett, & Devan Francis Join Pinkbike

Seb Stott

Seb Stott (above) is coming on board as a technical editor in the UK. With a long history of excellent analysis and testing at BikeRadar and MBUK, Seb also has a degree in experimental physics and has a thing for methodical, back-to-back testing.



Tom Bradshaw of Pinkbike Academy fame will be joining Christina Chappetta and Ben Cathro as a Pinkbike presenter. He'll play a large part in our ongoing efforts to create content for riders of all abilities through tutorials, stories, racing, projects, and more.

Tom Bradshaw

G'day legends! Looking forward to sharing some big missions, locations, events and some kiwi chat with you soon. — Tom Bradshaw

Alicia Leggett Devan Francis

Alicia Leggett

Devan Francis

We're excited to have a bunch of talented folks joining the Pinkbike editorial team this year.We've also hired journalist and EWS raceras a news writer, and videographerto continue growing our production capabilities.And finally, we've got a new office & production studio being built out in Squamish that we're excited to start using later this spring. There are also a few more talented folks joining the team in the near future. More on that as soon as the ink is dry!