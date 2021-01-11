Seb Stott, Tom Bradshaw, Alicia Leggett, & Devan Francis Join Pinkbike

Jan 11, 2021
by Brian Park  
Seb Stott

We're excited to have a bunch of talented folks joining the Pinkbike editorial team this year.

Seb Stott (above) is coming on board as a technical editor in the UK. With a long history of excellent analysis and testing at BikeRadar and MBUK, Seb also has a degree in experimental physics and has a thing for methodical, back-to-back testing.

Tom Bradshaw of Pinkbike Academy fame will be joining Christina Chappetta and Ben Cathro as a Pinkbike presenter. He'll play a large part in our ongoing efforts to create content for riders of all abilities through tutorials, stories, racing, projects, and more.
Tom Bradshaw

bigquotesG'day legends! Looking forward to sharing some big missions, locations, events and some kiwi chat with you soon.Tom Bradshaw

Alicia Leggett
Devan Francis

We've also hired journalist and EWS racer Alicia Leggett as a news writer, and videographer Devan Francis to continue growing our production capabilities.

And finally, we've got a new office & production studio being built out in Squamish that we're excited to start using later this spring. There are also a few more talented folks joining the team in the near future. More on that as soon as the ink is dry!

Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Job Postings Alicia Leggett Devan Francis Seb Stott Tom Bradshaw


13 Comments

  • 14 0
 Congratulations Alicia! Thanks for an amazing (albeit challenging) 2020 race season.
  • 13 0
 Sweet Seb is awesome. His chat whit Chris Porter is well worth a listen if you are even remotely interested in geo.
  • 9 0
 Seb is one of the best, stoked!
  • 7 0
 Sweet, I was rooting for Tom in the Pinkbike Academy, he seems genuine and fun to watch
  • 5 0
 Wow, some awesome additions. Wonder if some of the ex Bike staff will be joining as contributing editors?
  • 2 0
 Ex-Bike peeps are starting a new venture it seems.
  • 4 0
 SWEET!! It will be awesome to finally get quality bike reviews from a person who is taller than 5'10"!!
  • 4 0
 Great additions to a already great team!
  • 3 0
 Seb is legit, looking forward to his input.
  • 3 0
 YO TOM!!!! That's so sick. Time to popularize the sacred moo off!
  • 3 0
 This is very cool to see. Well done PB
  • 4 0
 Are Seb and Tom Twins??
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah Bradshaw. Helping count the beans by night, delivering punishing geography chat by day.

