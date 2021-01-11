Seb Stott, Tom Bradshaw, Alicia Leggett, & Devan Francis Join Pinkbike

We're excited to have a bunch of talented folks joining the Pinkbike editorial team this year.
Seb Stott (above) is coming on board as a technical editor in the UK. With a long history of excellent analysis and testing at BikeRadar and MBUK, Seb also has a degree in experimental physics and has a thing for methodical, back-to-back testing.
Tom Bradshaw of Pinkbike Academy fame will be joining Christina Chappetta and Ben Cathro as a Pinkbike presenter. He'll play a large part in our ongoing efforts to create content for riders of all abilities through tutorials, stories, racing, projects, and more.
|G'day legends! Looking forward to sharing some big missions, locations, events and some kiwi chat with you soon.—Tom Bradshaw
We've also hired journalist and EWS racer Alicia Leggett
as a news writer, and videographer Devan Francis
to continue growing our production capabilities.
And finally, we've got a new office & production studio being built out in Squamish that we're excited to start using later this spring. There are also a few more talented folks joining the team in the near future. More on that as soon as the ink is dry!
