Preview: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

link="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">

View this post on Instagram

Annual Innsbruck dead sailor championships went down last night with me taking the clear win, Emmerson on the trail bike in a close second and bedy did some weird tabletop and no hand manoeuvres that lost him serious points. Remy got DQ’d for being way too stylish from the start. Epic evening for trade testing! Thanks to @kepagram @bedyb @remymorton @emmerson_wilken @joeyboyer05 for going hard and getting the whole place dialled in record time!