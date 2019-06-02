Video: Flat Out Riding with the SECrew in Queensland

SECrew The Movie, featuring a hand full of the local racers and riders of SEQ (South East Queensland) region. Branching from the local DH and Enduro races to EWS and Crankworx/ WC DH there are riders heading off to compete at most of these events world wide each round. With a talent pool so deep it seamed like the time was right to make a longer film. Thank you to everyone involved that made this project happen!I’ve been pretty burnt out from the social media side of things lately and feel relieved to submit this project and take a step back from the scene for a while.Make some popcorn and sit back and enjoy SECrew!Jerry Armstrong, Top of Illinbah DHRyan LeuttonCameron AllonbyTim AbbottWill Hynes, Caleb ReesElliot SmithJoe KearneyChris DalzielHayden WrightAndrew Cavaye with video creator Gerard LaganaChris Kovarik