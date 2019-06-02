VIDEOS

Video: Flat Out Riding with the SECrew in Queensland

Jun 2, 2019
by Gerard Lagana  
SECrew The Movie

by gezza
SECrew The Movie, featuring a hand full of the local racers and riders of SEQ (South East Queensland) region. Branching from the local DH and Enduro races to EWS and Crankworx/ WC DH there are riders heading off to compete at most of these events world wide each round. With a talent pool so deep it seamed like the time was right to make a longer film. Thank you to everyone involved that made this project happen!

I’ve been pretty burnt out from the social media side of things lately and feel relieved to submit this project and take a step back from the scene for a while.

Make some popcorn and sit back and enjoy SECrew!

SECew
Jerry Armstrong, Top of Illinbah DH

SECew
Ryan Leutton

SECew

SECew
Cameron Allonby

SECew

SECew
Tim Abbott

SECew
Will Hynes, Caleb Rees

NFC lightbro

Beer Me
Elliot Smith

Getting lofty at BP

Sideways in that golden light
Joe Kearney

SECew

SECew
Chris Dalziel

SECew
Hayden Wright

SECew

SECew

SECew

SECew
Andrew Cavaye with video creator Gerard Lagana

Chris Kovarik

SECew

SECew

SECew

SECew
Chris Kovarik

3 Comments

  • + 1
 I remember Kovarik burning up Mt cootha in Brisbane in his hilux in the very early 2000’s shuttling the trails ???? good to see him back home shredding with the new crew
  • + 1
 MAN!! That is a sick video. Cool house and R8. One thing though, VB in QLD? Un-f*cking-heard of.
Kovarik still has it hey.
  • + 1
 Up the Queenslanders!! Cracking video

