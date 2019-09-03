Sector Wheels Announce Lightweight 9i Carbon Wheelset with a Suit of Armour

PRESS RELEASE: Sector Wheels

Introducing the 9i Wheelset:

First, a little about us...

Enough about that. What are these wheels?

TeXtreme® Spread Tow Innegra fabrics give the unique appearance of the rim

So what is Innegra?

Spread tow fabrics are mechanically better than standard carbon fabrics for rim application

Sounds good, but what does that mean for a rim?

• Significantly more compliance...

Lovely riding wheels!

• Significantly more impact resistance...

Rock gardens? No problem

• Much less weight...

A wheelset for climbers to love

What about the rest of the wheel?

Full specs:



Weight: 1690g (29” wheelset) | 428g (rim only)

Rim: 29mm internal - 35mm external - 25mm deep | Hookless | Tubeless ready | ETRTO compliant

Rim Material: T700 unidrectional carbon fibre | Outer layer: TeXtreme plain weave Spread Tow carbon fiber and Innegra S Hybrid

Spokes: Pillar 2016 triple butted | 28H front/rear | Straight pull | Three cross

Nipples: Brass

Hub: CNC straight pull | Revo Cream bearings | Center Lock | Boost spacing | Superboost available on request

Freehub: 6 pawl, 72 tooth engagement (5 degree pickup) | HG, XD

Tyre compatibility: 2.2” to 2.6” tubeless or clincher

Warranty: Lifetime warranty | Crash replacement policy

What’s in the box: Pre-taped wheelset | Tubeless valves | Effetto Mariposa sealant | Center Lock adapters (on request)

Price: £1100 (wheelset), £450 (rim only)

Availability: Online from Sector website and local bike shops in the UK

Free Shipping in UK and Europe from the Sector website. Worldwide shipping available.



I don't ride 29"/Boost, What about me?

Coming Soon: Something for the Big Hitters...

www.sectorwheels.cc

Sector Wheels is brought to you by the award-winning teams behind DMR and Kinesis UK. We’ve got a track record of creating industry leading products that win group tests and ignite the passion of riders all over the world. Our goal is to deliver innovative high-performance products that are value for money, and ready to stand the test of time. We may be relatively new as a wheel brand, but if you are familiar with our other products you'll know that we build things to last...We were looking at enhancing the structural properties of unidirectional carbon in the application of an MTB rim, with strength and impact resistance being primary considerations. Working closely with Paul Lew (composites and aerodynamics expert) we established that the introduction of Innegra fibres had the potential to significantly improve the properties of an MTB rim. After a period of research and development, we are now ready to present to you, the 9i wheelset.The 9i rim not only has the lightness and toughness we were looking for, but has the additional benefit of significantly more compliance over standard carbon rims. The 9i wheelset has the lightness associated with a carbon wheelset, but with the ride quality of a premium alloy wheelset!Innegra is a fibre derived from polypropylene that exhibits some highly beneficial properties, including high strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to damage, vibration damping and energy dissipation. Because of these properties, Innegra is already used in numerous other applications - including boat hulls, kayak paddles, F1 fuel tanks and body armour.The TexTreme fabric used in the layup of our 9i rim is a Spread Tow fabric built from a hybrid of Innegra and standard carbon fibres. The Spread Tow layout is significant because it also contributes some positive attributes – the fibres are straighter (reduced crimp therefore higher strength) and it facilitates the use of less resin (lower weight). In the 9i rim the Spread Tow fabric is used on the outer layer of the rim, giving it the unique checkerboard pattern.Under a lab test the 9i rim was 50% more vertically compliant than a unidirectional T700 carbon rim of the same profile. This test involves loading the bare rim with a 100kg weight, in which the 9i rim exhibited a deflection of 15.74mm compared to 10.55mm on the standard T700 rim.It is widely acknowledged that vertical compliance is important for damage reduction (less prone to catastrophic failure), a reduction in fatigue and improvement to traction. But additionally, such an increase in compliance also brings a radically improved ride quality to the 9i wheelset. The Innegra wheelset has none of the harsh stiffness of regular carbon wheels.In the lab, the 9i wheelset withstood a massive impact of 140 Joules compared the UCI stipulated requirement of an 80J impact, and was also 75% stronger than the standard carbon equivalent! In real world terms, the 9i rim can handle the equivalent of dropping a 15kg weight from a height of up to 1.08 metres onto the bare rim, thus making it 18% stronger than a recognized leading competitor who has published their data.Despite offering strength and compliance advantages, the use of Innegra also allows the construction of an extremely lightweight rim. The Innegra equipped 9i rim weights just 428g (29”), and our complete wheelset comes in at just 1690g.Every detail of our wheel builds is carefully considered, from the super smooth Revo Cream bearings (in standard bearing sizes) to the straight pull triple butted Pillar spokes. This wheelset is designed to last, and be easy to maintain. And we back it all up with a lifetime manufacturing defect warranty.We offer the 9i as rim only in 32 hole and 28 hole, and there is also a 27.5" 7i rim in 32 hole for those that want to build in a different configuration. The eagle eyed will notice that the bike in the photos is a Pivot Trail 429 which has a Superboost rear end. Needless to say, we can build Superboost spacing wheelsets on demand!We will soon be releasing a downhill rim constructed with Innegra. The DHi rim will be 33mm internal width, and capable of withstanding a whopping 180J impact (225% the UCI standard!). Watch this space...Photos and Video by Rupert Fowler.