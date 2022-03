The shuttle vans ran steadily in between the bands of rain, hail, and snow that came in strong on Friday and Saturday.

Reeb's welder, Adam Prosise, brought along his "do-it-all" creation that stood out from the normal production bikes. The aptly named BREWser has nearly 190-millimeters of suspension at both ends, an alloy rear triangle, and a belt driven Pinion gearbox bolted to the steel front triangle.

Further mods include an extra-long tensioner arm and a skid plate for the front gearbox and front ring. The belt drive has been going strong in the mud and was fresh off of the trails after intermittent weather systems.

Troy Lee Designs always brings the SoCal flair and had these new colors for their D4 helmets.

The Evelyn pants, featured on the right, are one of two models from TLD launching this spring that are cut specifically for women.

Eminent's full-carbon Haste uses an idler wheel to compensate for the rearward axle path of the Active Floating System suspension. The lower shock mount is modular to produce two travel setups 140 rear/150 front or 160 rear/170 front.

Yoshimura was displaying the raw alloy prototypes and production version of their ENDH that can be bolted to a single or dual crown fork.

A cut away of the Chilao pedal shows how the seal fits into the pedal body for extra assurance. The stealthy, black-anodized "Ninja" finish is a new look for the Chilao.

To the dismay of Vans and Yoshimura lovers, these custom kicks were only made for employees.

Five Ten added some new colors and gum soles to their popular Hellcat and Freerider shoes.

Berd's ultra high molecular weight polyethylene spokes are less than half the weight of 1.8 mm butted steel spokes and can be laced to all J-bend type hubs once modified with a $90 USD tool.

Weather couldn't hold back smiles at the Berd booth.

The atmosphere of the non-race event was low-stress - Fonzy brought along his bar bike, which was far from a budget build with a bunch of purple machined alloy parts.

Transition Bikes always brings the party and got Friday's apres started with a chilly bin drag race. Even our own Tom Bradshaw got into the mix. The winner walked away with one of their PBJ frames.

YT had their premium bikes on display along with a fleet of demo bikes. The flashy neon-yellow of the Izzo signifies the Uncaged 7 XC-inspired build with 120 mm at both wheels.

We tested the Capra at 2021 Summer Field Test and it laid down the fastest time on the test track, but had some minor chatter on small bumps. The Uncaged 6 model is one of a few select bikes on the market that is spec'd with RockShox's Flight Attendant suspension that controls the damping circuits electronically. This upped the compliance of the Capra at all the right times and automatically changed the character of the enduro bike for less arduous sections of trail. Photo credit: Peter Jamison Media