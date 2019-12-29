See Y'all Next Year - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Dec 29, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  

Dorky jokes aside, I hope everyone gets to enjoy some good bike riding in 2020!


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Field Test: 13 Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1000 FPS
60204 views
Jolanda Neff Recovering From 'Life Threatening' Crash
59687 views
Enter to Win A Guerrilla Gravity Smash - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
50943 views
Field Test: 2020 Yeti SB165 - A Pedalable Park Bike
49968 views
12 Days of Christmas Bodyweight Workout
48787 views
Field Test: 13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb
48595 views
Field Test: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165 - 2020 Enduro Bikes
47104 views
Andreu Lacondeguy Bids Farewell to YT Industries
38290 views

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 Pinkbike please start a poll asking us how many more people we think will be parting ways with their sponsor
  • 3 0
 Actual photo of me on NYE.
  • 1 0
 HAPPY NEW YEAR TAJ!
  • 1 0
 Send it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.012348
Mobile Version of Website