Seeding Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

With seeding wrapped up at Red Bull Hardline Wales
, riders now await their chance to go against the clock in finals. As riders prepare for a last run down the rugged Welsh track, let's get into the results and stats from the seeding.
Results
Top 10 Men:
1st. Asa Vermette: 2:29.063
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:31.130
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:31.948
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:33.931
5th. Oli Clark: 2:34.750
6th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:35.681
7th. Sam Gale: 2:40.418
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:41.110
9th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.487
10th. Adam Brayton: 2:43.062
Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:36.903
Story of the Session
Asa Vermette followed up his fastest timed training run with another top time, going two seconds faster than Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene had been leading Vermette through the first three splits, but a fast bottom half of the track for Vermette saw him take the lead and set the top seeding time. Charlie Hatton set the third fastest run as he went over the line with a time 2.885 seconds back from Vermette. Louise Ferguson made Hardline history as she became the first woman to complete a full run of the Welsh course and set a time in seeding.
Looking closer at each track sector, Asa Vermette almost took a clean sweep as he was fastest through four of the five sectors on the Hardline Wales course. The only riders to go faster than Vermette in a track sector were Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Oli Clark in the first sector. Pene secured a great time in the first part of the course as he went 1.1 seconds faster than Oli Clark. The largest sector winning margin came from Vermette in sector four, where the young US racer was able to gap Charlie Hatton by 1.235 seconds. Asa Vermette's Winning Time: 2:29.063
Hypothetical Perfect Lap: 2:27.687 // 1.376 seconds faster than the top seeding timeSector Breakdown:
Sector 1:1st.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 25.6342nd.
Oli Clark: 26.822 // +1.1883rd.
Asa Vermette: 27.010 // +1.376
Louise Ferguson: 47.155
Sector 2:1st.
Asa Vermette: 22.5042nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.706 // +0.2023rd.
Charlie Hatton: 23.340 // +0.836
Louise Ferguson: 35.400
Sector 3:1st.
Asa Vermette: 22.0932nd.
Laurie Greenland: 22.410 // +0.3173rd.
Charlie Hatton: 22.428 // +0.335
Louise Ferguson: 31.296
Sector 4:1st.
Asa Vermette: 53.7362nd.
Charlie Hatton: 54.971 // +1.2353rd.
Laurie Greenland: 55.092 // +1.356
Louise Ferguson: 1:14.479
Sector 5:1st.
Asa Vermette: 23.7202nd.
Charlie Hatton: 23.924 // +0.2043rd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 24.477 // +0.757
Louise Ferguson: 28.573
Talking PointsLouise Ferguson Makes Hardline History
After Jess Blewitt became the first female racer to take on the challenge of the Welsh Hardline course, Louise Ferguson has made history this weekend as she not only is the first woman to complete a continuous full run of the course, but will also be the first to ride in finals here.
First attending Hardline Wales in 2023, it's incredible to see the hard work pay off for Ferguson as she completed the first women's seeding run on this course and will be represented in the big show. This weekend's finals will be Ferguson's second appearance in a Hardline finals, as she also made it through to the main event at the 2024 Red Bull Hardline Tasmania and raced alongside Gracey Hemstreet.
Speaking to Red Bull after her run, Ferguson said:
|I feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn't been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I'm a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it's not going to take long before there's more of us completing the course.— Louise Ferguson
Asa Vermette is Fastest in Seeding Again
Asa Vermette is out to win this weekend as he followed up the fastest run in the timed practice session with the top seeding time, beating second-placed Tuhoto-Ariki Pene by over two seconds. Vermette will be looking for redemption this weekend after he just missed out on the win in Tasmania by 0.233 seconds after he qualified fastest at his first Hardline event.
Vermette is looking dominant on the Welsh course so far, as in the seeding session he only lost time to other riders during the first sector before he was fastest through sectors two, three, four and five.
Barring any last-minute inside lines popping up for finals, Vermette is going to be tough to beat.
Previous Hardline Winners Ronan Dunne & Bernard Kerr are Wildcards for Finals
While Asa Vermette has shown his speed on the Welsh Hardline course, we have yet to see full-speed runs from previous Hardline Wales winners Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr. During the timed seeding session to decide the finals start order, 2024 winner Ronan Dunne suffered a rear tire blowout in the first sector, ending his chance at a flying run. With no split times recorded for Dunne in seeding, we don't know how he is ranking against the other riders in the last timed test before finals.
For Kerr, he had a big moment in the rocks after the road gap as he was thrown over the bars. Following seeding, Kerr has shared that he is hoping to start in finals tomorrow. We were able to see Kerr's split times ahead of his DNF, and he was sitting in second place across the first three splits before his crash in sector four.
Both Dunne and Kerr will now be starting finals early, as they are third and fourth on the start list. With the finals moved earlier in the day on Sunday to avoid potential changing weather conditions, this may well play into their favour.
