Seeding Analysis from Red Bull Hardline Wales 2025

Jul 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
With seeding wrapped up at Red Bull Hardline Wales, riders now await their chance to go against the clock in finals. As riders prepare for a last run down the rugged Welsh track, let's get into the results and stats from the seeding.


Results

Top 10 Men:

1st. Asa Vermette: 2:29.063
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:31.130
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:31.948
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:33.931
5th. Oli Clark: 2:34.750
6th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:35.681
7th. Sam Gale: 2:40.418
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:41.110
9th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.487
10th. Adam Brayton: 2:43.062
Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:36.903



Story of the Session


Asa Vermette followed up his fastest timed training run with another top time, going two seconds faster than Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene had been leading Vermette through the first three splits, but a fast bottom half of the track for Vermette saw him take the lead and set the top seeding time. Charlie Hatton set the third fastest run as he went over the line with a time 2.885 seconds back from Vermette. Louise Ferguson made Hardline history as she became the first woman to complete a full run of the Welsh course and set a time in seeding.

Looking closer at each track sector, Asa Vermette almost took a clean sweep as he was fastest through four of the five sectors on the Hardline Wales course. The only riders to go faster than Vermette in a track sector were Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Oli Clark in the first sector. Pene secured a great time in the first part of the course as he went 1.1 seconds faster than Oli Clark. The largest sector winning margin came from Vermette in sector four, where the young US racer was able to gap Charlie Hatton by 1.235 seconds.

Asa Vermette's Winning Time: 2:29.063
Hypothetical Perfect Lap: 2:27.687 // 1.376 seconds faster than the top seeding time

Sector Breakdown:

Sector 1:

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 25.634
2nd. Oli Clark: 26.822 // +1.188
3rd. Asa Vermette: 27.010 // +1.376

Louise Ferguson: 47.155

Sector 2:

1st. Asa Vermette: 22.504
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 22.706 // +0.202
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 23.340 // +0.836

Louise Ferguson: 35.400


Sector 3:

1st. Asa Vermette: 22.093
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 22.410 // +0.317
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 22.428 // +0.335

Louise Ferguson: 31.296

Sector 4:

1st. Asa Vermette: 53.736
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 54.971 // +1.235
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 55.092 // +1.356

Louise Ferguson: 1:14.479


Sector 5:

1st. Asa Vermette: 23.720
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 23.924 // +0.204
3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 24.477 // +0.757

Louise Ferguson: 28.573



Talking Points

Louise Ferguson Makes Hardline History

After Jess Blewitt became the first female racer to take on the challenge of the Welsh Hardline course, Louise Ferguson has made history this weekend as she not only is the first woman to complete a continuous full run of the course, but will also be the first to ride in finals here.

First attending Hardline Wales in 2023, it's incredible to see the hard work pay off for Ferguson as she completed the first women's seeding run on this course and will be represented in the big show. This weekend's finals will be Ferguson's second appearance in a Hardline finals, as she also made it through to the main event at the 2024 Red Bull Hardline Tasmania and raced alongside Gracey Hemstreet.

Speaking to Red Bull after her run, Ferguson said:

bigquotesI feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn't been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I'm a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it's not going to take long before there's more of us completing the course. Louise Ferguson


Asa Vermette is Fastest in Seeding Again

Asa Vermette is out to win this weekend as he followed up the fastest run in the timed practice session with the top seeding time, beating second-placed Tuhoto-Ariki Pene by over two seconds. Vermette will be looking for redemption this weekend after he just missed out on the win in Tasmania by 0.233 seconds after he qualified fastest at his first Hardline event.

Vermette is looking dominant on the Welsh course so far, as in the seeding session he only lost time to other riders during the first sector before he was fastest through sectors two, three, four and five.

Barring any last-minute inside lines popping up for finals, Vermette is going to be tough to beat.


Previous Hardline Winners Ronan Dunne & Bernard Kerr are Wildcards for Finals

While Asa Vermette has shown his speed on the Welsh Hardline course, we have yet to see full-speed runs from previous Hardline Wales winners Ronan Dunne and Bernard Kerr. During the timed seeding session to decide the finals start order, 2024 winner Ronan Dunne suffered a rear tire blowout in the first sector, ending his chance at a flying run. With no split times recorded for Dunne in seeding, we don't know how he is ranking against the other riders in the last timed test before finals.

For Kerr, he had a big moment in the rocks after the road gap as he was thrown over the bars. Following seeding, Kerr has shared that he is hoping to start in finals tomorrow. We were able to see Kerr's split times ahead of his DNF, and he was sitting in second place across the first three splits before his crash in sector four.

Both Dunne and Kerr will now be starting finals early, as they are third and fourth on the start list. With the finals moved earlier in the day on Sunday to avoid potential changing weather conditions, this may well play into their favour.



26 Comments
  • 120
 Tuhoto had a really good top half. Excited for tomorrow, it could be a close race.
  • 90
 Fast Asa cheetah spliced with a mountain goat.
  • 50
 I love playing with that Story of the Session graph. That thing is an awesome way to view the way the run times changed relative to each other. Great work!
  • 71
 Dunne destroyed his wheels at Loudenvielle right? E13 and Maxxis combo?
  • 70
 Go Lou go!
  • 60
 Ronan needs a different wheel sponsor.
  • 61
 So wait, does the graph say everyone's riding a "session"... Smile Smile Smile
  • 30
 Looks like it.
  • 1410
 I hope cry baby Bernard didn't help Asa... Would hate for him to try and devalue his efforts.
  • 20
 Did Jackson and Gracie both decline racing this event? I wouldn't blame them for not wanting to risk their WC season to a potential injury, but they both would have been welcome additions.
  • 20
 Probably more to do with the longer World Cup schedule and not wanting to stay in Europe for a few more weeks during the WC break.
  • 43
 Incredible run by Louise Ferguson...#7 against the men's times. Fantastic to see the female riders closing the gap in performance.
  • 40
 Incredible for sure but you should re-check your math
  • 31
 where's Brendog? any news on his DNS?
  • 20
 Why did that get a downvote??? Smile

There like, "don't ask about Brendog"...
  • 20
 Wondering the same
  • 21
 What happened to the DNFs? Crash or mechanicals?
  • 61
 Yes.
  • 20
 What happen to Brendan
  • 1013
 Love hardline but they need to do something about the lack of competition next year. This is a two, maybe 3 horse race.
  • 74
 I can understand why people are down voting you, but yes, it does feel like there are a small handful of riders at the top and then there every one else. I think the problem is we are looking at this through the lens of the current world cup DH, where there are 20 riders every race that could win it and the times are really close at the top end. This is definitely not that race, and I can't blame many of the DH riders not giving Hard line a go mid season when they really need a rest from racing. I think that's the beauty of Tasmania Hard Line, it's slightly more suited to a DH racer and the southern hemisphere scheduling means you will get more of the top racers turning up.
  • 38
flag njparider (Jul 26, 2025 at 15:33) (Below Threshold)
 There are Hardline specialists, just like there are urban specialists. You can't assume the top world cup guys will do equally well in other disciplines.
  • 111
flag spaced FL (Jul 26, 2025 at 15:59) (Below Threshold)
 What lack of competiton? We have new guys on top, the gaps are big so what's winning is creativity and not avoiding mistakes that lose you 0.000001s.
  • 22
 It’s like the event’s intent is too broad. Challenging riders to hit some crazy features, but it’s also a race, but we don’t have a crop of athletes that represent the fastest racers. Non racers provide amazing style and skill, however they’re not racers, and it’s still a race. I love the event, but do wonder if it even needs to be a race because seems like the whole thing isn’t really about being the fastest on track. Maybe it should be done like Mogul skiing. Speed, style execution? Not sure, but will be tuning in and look forward to all the shredding.
  • 23
 would you say UCI DH is a 1-2 horse race? would you say that have issues with competition?
  • 10
 But like how? Make it the "NOT SO hardline" so more people can ride it??? Smile Smile Smile

Or how about the EasyLine so I can take a stab!!!







