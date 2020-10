Seeding Analysis: Leogang DH World Championships 2020

Seeding Results

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:45.479

2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.118

3rd. Finn Iles: +4.783

4th. Remi Thirion: +6.779

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +7.335

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.662

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.651

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +14.249

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: +15.945

5th. Eleonora Farina: +27.866



Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Loris Vergier - 50.910

2. Laurie Greenland +0.407

3. Loic Bruni +0.667

4. Thibault Daprela +1.07

5. Troy Brosnan +1.132



Sector 2

1. Loic Bruni - 38.745

2. Luca Shaw +0.848

3. Thibault Daprela +1.176

4. Danny Hart +1.355

5. Greg Williamson +1.393



Sector 3

1. Mick Hannah - 40.443

2. Loris Vergier +0.407

3. Luca Shaw +0.495

4. Bernard Kerr +0.538

5. Benoit Coulanges +0.626



Sector 4

1. Loris Vergier - 52.495

2. Remi Thirion +1.074

3. Greg Minnaar +2.615

4. Finn Iles +3.239

5. Loic Bruni +3.748



Sector 5

1. Finn Iles - 38.191

2. Loic Bruni +0.357

3. Loris Vergier +1.251

4. Jack Moir +1.453

5. Greg Minnaar +1.460



Perfect Lap



3:40.784



Fastest Run



3:45.479





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Myriam Nicole - 58.339

2. Vali Holl +0.714

3. Tracey Hannah +1.987

4. Nina Hoffmann +2.346

5. Marine Cabirou +2.910



Sector 2

1. Vali Holl - 49.303

2. Tahnee Seagrave +2.567

3. Tracey Hannah +2.637

4. Monika Hrastnik +3.689

5. Myriam Nicole +4.105



Sector 3

1. Monika Hrastnik - 49.733

2. Vali Holl +0.009

3. Camille Balanche +0.09

4. Tracey Hannah +0.411

5. Tahnee Seagrave +0.845



Sector 4

1. Tracey Hannah - 70.952

2. Vali Holl +0.847

3. Myriam Nicole +4.366

4. Tahnee Seagrave +7.008

5. Mikayla Parton +8.231



Sector 5

1. Tracey Hannah - 44.951

2. Vali Holl +0.814

3. Tahnee Seagrave +4.808

4. Myriam Nicole +6.637

5. Noga Korem +7.567



Perfect Lap



4:33.278



Fastest Run



4:35.662





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Sector 4 was Decisive

Holl and Hannah were a Class Apart

The Track is Going to Get Wetter Before Race Day

Sunny weather over the past two days has seen large parts of the track dry out and patchy, sticky mud in those that haven't. That won't last long though as rain is forecast in Leogang for the next two days. This is likely to totally change the track once again and suit different riders as it settles out. If we do get a race on Sunday, don't be surprised to see some serious shake-ups from the qualifying results.



Riders you Might Have Missed

World Champs Seeding is not something we normally give that much heed to. After all, it doesn't determine the start order of the race and, obviously, there are no points associated with it either. It's traditionally more like a Timed Training run, with some riders taking it seriously to see where they stack up and others cruising down, practicing lines and playing it safe.This year though, it might be a bit different. The weather forecast is looking pretty terrible for Sunday and the UCI has already floated the idea of cancelling the race if it snows. If that does happen, then it's these results that will be used to determine who dons the Rainbow Jersey for 2021. This gave the riders an incentive to put in a race-pace run and means we can now treat this as a mini race.We're keeping our fingers crossed that racing can happen on Sunday and if it does, here's what we've learned from the Seeding session.Full results, here As you might expect, this race is going to be won or lost in Sector 4. We don't have the exact location of the splits currently but this can only be the fresh-cut woods section that has rightfully earned all the attention since track walk. In the Seeding session, it blew the field apart and was the deciding factor in both the men's and women's sessions.For some riders, it totally ruined their runs. Luca Shaw looked like he could have challenged for the win in Seeding but he went from 2nd to 11th in less than a minute's worth of track. Similarly, Bernard Kerr slipped from 6th to 17th and Nina Hoffmann from 6th to 10th. The kind of time gaps we're seeing make us think there were plenty of crashes in this section and we've no doubt news of what happened will filter in throughout the day.For some riders, it was a chance to significantly improve their standing. The rider that profited most was Minnaar, who finished third in the sector and moved up from 42nd to 16th. Both Finn Iles and Remi Thirion also set up their eventual top five places by putting in great sector times too.Two very clear front runners emerged in the women's race - Tracey Hannah and Vali Holl. Just two seconds separated last year's Elite and Junior World Cup overall winners and then there was a gulf of another 12 seconds back to Myriam Nicole in third. It was pretty close between the first six women up to split three but once again Sector 4 blew the field apart and Holl and Hannah started to run away with it.With Holl faster through the first three sectors then Hannah reeling her in through the final two, it's going to be fascinating watching these two women do battle again on Sunday. Don't discount the other women though, there's still plenty of time to be found on this track and it's still a wide-open competition.Here are some riders going fast that you may have missed in a quick glance at the timesheet, these are definitely riders to keep an eye on when you tune in on Sunday:Laurie Greenland -Mick Hannah -Danny Hart -Luca Shaw -