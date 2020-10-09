Seeding Analysis: Leogang DH World Championships 2020

Seeding Results

Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:45.479

2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.118

3rd. Finn Iles: +4.783

4th. Remi Thirion: +6.779

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +7.335

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.662

2nd. Tracey Hannah: +2.651

3rd. Myriam Nicole: +14.249

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: +15.945

5th. Eleonora Farina: +27.866



Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Loris Vergier - 50.910

2. Laurie Greenland +0.407

3. Loic Bruni +0.667

4. Thibault Daprela +1.07

5. Troy Brosnan +1.132



Sector 2

1. Loic Bruni - 38.745

2. Luca Shaw +0.848

3. Thibault Daprela +1.176

4. Danny Hart +1.355

5. Greg Williamson +1.393



Sector 3

1. Mick Hannah - 40.443

2. Loris Vergier +0.407

3. Luca Shaw +0.495

4. Bernard Kerr +0.538

5. Benoit Coulanges +0.626



Sector 4

1. Loris Vergier - 52.495

2. Remi Thirion +1.074

3. Greg Minnaar +2.615

4. Finn Iles +3.239

5. Loic Bruni +3.748



Sector 5

1. Finn Iles - 38.191

2. Loic Bruni +0.357

3. Loris Vergier +1.251

4. Jack Moir +1.453

5. Greg Minnaar +1.460



Perfect Lap



3:40.784



Fastest Run



3:45.479





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Myriam Nicole - 58.339

2. Vali Holl +0.714

3. Tracey Hannah +1.987

4. Nina Hoffmann +2.346

5. Marine Cabirou +2.910



Sector 2

1. Vali Holl - 49.303

2. Tahnee Seagrave +2.567

3. Tracey Hannah +2.637

4. Monika Hrastnik +3.689

5. Myriam Nicole +4.105



Sector 3

1. Monika Hrastnik - 49.733

2. Vali Holl +0.009

3. Camille Balanche +0.09

4. Tracey Hannah +0.411

5. Tahnee Seagrave +0.845



Sector 4

1. Tracey Hannah - 70.952

2. Vali Holl +0.847

3. Myriam Nicole +4.366

4. Tahnee Seagrave +7.008

5. Mikayla Parton +8.231



Sector 5

1. Tracey Hannah - 44.951

2. Vali Holl +0.814

3. Tahnee Seagrave +4.808

4. Myriam Nicole +6.637

5. Noga Korem +7.567



Perfect Lap



4:33.278



Fastest Run



4:35.662





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Sector 4 was Decisive

Holl and Hannah were a Class Apart

The Track is Going to Get Wetter Before Race Day

Sunny weather over the past two days has seen large parts of the track dry out and patchy, sticky mud in those that haven't. That won't last long though as rain is forecast in Leogang for the next two days. This is likely to totally change the track once again and suit different riders as it settles out. If we do get a race on Sunday, don't be surprised to see some serious shake-ups from the qualifying results.



Riders you Might Have Missed