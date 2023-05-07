Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William

GT Viris' Caty McGowan keeping it pinned round the upper berms

Adam Biggins having some fun on the jump underneath the gondola. The Scottish highlands haven't quite come out of winter yet as you can see a little bit of snow on the mountains behind

Marine Cabirou seeded well today finishing up fifth in a very strong Elite women's field

There is something special about Fort William in the sun

Lisa Baumann leaning it in through the loose berm

Emily Carrick-Anderson swapping her XC bike for her DH bike finishing up third place in seeding. Could this mean we might see Emily racing downhill at World Champs?

Troy Brosnan was on the gas through the upper berms in practice

Greg Minnaar taking some time to look at lines in practice

The boardwalks were a rare moment for the riders to take a rest

Joe Breeden making short work of the Fort William rocks

The sunshine was amazing today

Thibault Daprela taking the tight inside line which seemed to be favoured by most of the World Cup riders

The exposed ridge lines are littered with rocks and were challenging in today's wind

Excellent work by the marshals today and all the team at SDA, keeping everything running smoothly. Also, it's great to see riders respecting the red flags out on track

Douglas Vieira gapping his way down one of the many upper rock gardens

You don't have to deal with rocks that you don't touch

A strong sixth-place seeding result for Trek Factory Racing's Bodhi Kuhn

It's crazy to think that before today Hattie Harnden had never done a run at the Fort William track. It'll be interesting to see how the Enduro rider finishes up tomorrow

The rocks are unrelenting in the upper section

Laurie Greenland has been in Fort William all week testing onboard his new Santa Cruz V10. It seems to be working just fine for Laurie with him finishing seeding in third

Ad Brayton is looking to back up a strong fifth place in the first round

Henry Kerr leaning it in through the upper rocks

Practice is the perfect excuse for the riders to stop and have a mother's meeting and talk rubbish about which line they are going to take

You have to get the power down through this rare smooth section on the upper exposed part of the track

The easiest way to deal with roots is to just not touch them at all

Which starts with this little gap off of the boardwalk

Anthony Harvey on his way through the wood section which, since the infamous muddy World Cup, is one long rock garden

Cathro powering through the woods

Jenna Fellows charging hard in her first year in Elite

Luke Mumford making his way around the new improvised section of track put in to avoid the ongoing work on the main track for the World Championships

Some last-minute advice before hitting the gondola

The view from the start hut at Fort William is amazing, please excuse the commissaries eating their lunch

Kev Factory Racing's Charlie Toomer will be looking to improve on his fourteenth seeding place result, but Charlie has a really fast first sector only to lose time further down

Jack Unwin hitting the first corner hard

A good seeding result for Stan Nisbet in a big Junior field of 50 riders. Stan finished up fourth in seeding and will be looking to make the most of that tomorrow in race day

Ros O'Keefe flicking his way through the berms

Although the wind was strong up top, the lack of rain meant everything was running fast

Andrew Donnachie having some fun gapping the rocks on his way to a strong fourth-place seeding result in the Master's field

The upper corners are fast and loose

The views from the upper section of Fort William are stunning

Not that the riders have much time to take them in

It's great to see the Grand Veteran Men out racing. Keeping up the Numbers' Richard Binns here powering his way through the rocks

Fortunately just one major red flag for the day with the rider needing to be evacuated from the hill using Fort William's rescue cable car. Although I'm assured by the medics that it wasn't as serious as the injury initially looked

The upper section of the track is so exposed and many riders struggled today with the wind

Fort William's legendary rock gardens are unforgiving but at least today they were dry for seeding

Amy White-Bensted out on the trail bike this weekend

Jane Page showing off her National Champs sleeve and having a close-fought battle with Vaska Prostova in the Women's field with the two riders being separated by just 0.1s in seeding today

Jessica Stone working her way through one of Fort William's many rock gardens

Mikayla Parton smashing her way through the rocks. Mikayla started the day with a migraine but managed to power through ending up seventh in seeding

Monika Hrastnik was among the many World Cup riders racing this weekend. A solid fourth-place finish for Monika in seeding

The fastest woman of the day Nina Hoffman was quickest by just 0.945 of a second. Could Nina make it back-to-back wins at the British National Series at Fort William?

Josh Gallagher making his way through the rocks heading towards the deer gate

Benjamin Hood was a solid seventh place in seeding today in a tough senior men's field

Thankfully the wind stopped after a lot of wind delays on track walk day, meaning the full track was able to be used. But if we do see a return of the high winds we'll see the start moved to the Deer Gate

There were some course changes from the usual World Cup track, with the National Series race not heading over the road gap, so after this berm, the riders headed right down a freshly prepared piece of track

The tight corners through the woods towards the river gap is always a great section of track to watch riders through

Despite changes being made on the track, the Fort William classic wall ride through the tree stumps is still in place

Cathro sending his way through some of the trail crew's fresh handy work on the section just above the motorway

It was great to see the man, the legend Sam Hill out on track this weekend

Down the motorway at Fort William you have 2 choices speed tuck like Andreas Kolb or

Get on the pedals and cranks hard like Bruni

Round 2 of the British Downhill Series arrives once again at Fort William and like in years before it has turned into a Mini World Cup round. This year Fort William plays host to the World Championships so there was more interest than ever from riders wanting to get time on the track before August. However, the World Champs track is being firmly kept under wraps with plenty of big changes coming before August. Until then sit back and enjoy some of the world's best riders battling it out alongside the UK's best today in seeding.We will be back tomorrow for race day!