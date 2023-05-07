Qualifying Report: British National Downhill Series 2023 - Fort William

Round 2 of the British Downhill Series arrives once again at Fort William and like in years before it has turned into a Mini World Cup round. This year Fort William plays host to the World Championships so there was more interest than ever from riders wanting to get time on the track before August. However, the World Champs track is being firmly kept under wraps with plenty of big changes coming before August. Until then sit back and enjoy some of the world's best riders battling it out alongside the UK's best today in seeding.
We will be back tomorrow for race day!
0 Comments