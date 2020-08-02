Seeding Results: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

With seeding completed at the third round of the Downhill Southeast series at Snowshoe check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.
Men:
1st. Neko Mulally: 3:57.18
2nd. Chris Grice: +3.33
3rd. Titus Nicholson: +19.97
4th. Jake Kahn: +44.96
5th. Mason De Keyrel: +50.45
Women:
1st. Caroline Walsham: 5:42.15
2nd. Angelica Pietranton: +53.5
3rd. Jordan Bell: +7:48.44
Junior Men:
1st. Keegan Rowley: 4:30.08
2nd. Matthew Spong: +11.22
3rd. Jack Bound: +12.39
4th. Corey Jackson: +14.61
5th. Colin Mulally: +17.88
