Seeding Results: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

Aug 1, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With seeding completed at the third round of the Downhill Southeast series at Snowshoe check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.

Results:


Men:

1st. Neko Mulally: 3:57.18
2nd. Chris Grice: +3.33
3rd. Titus Nicholson: +19.97
4th. Jake Kahn: +44.96
5th. Mason De Keyrel: +50.45


Women:

1st. Caroline Walsham: 5:42.15
2nd. Angelica Pietranton: +53.5
3rd. Jordan Bell: +7:48.44



Junior Men:

1st. Keegan Rowley: 4:30.08
2nd. Matthew Spong: +11.22
3rd. Jack Bound: +12.39
4th. Corey Jackson: +14.61
5th. Colin Mulally: +17.88



Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Junior Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Downhill Southeast


Must Read This Week
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
87369 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
61733 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
44729 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
42940 views
Must Watch: Remy Metailler Hunts Down Squamish Gaps
41662 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
41535 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
39988 views
Field Test: 2021 Cannondale Scalpel - Deceptively Fast
35682 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009215
Mobile Version of Website