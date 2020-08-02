Seeding Results: Downhill Southeast - Snowshoe

Results:



Men:



1st. Neko Mulally: 3:57.18

2nd. Chris Grice: +3.33

3rd. Titus Nicholson: +19.97

4th. Jake Kahn: +44.96

5th. Mason De Keyrel: +50.45





Women:



1st. Caroline Walsham: 5:42.15

2nd. Angelica Pietranton: +53.5

3rd. Jordan Bell: +7:48.44







Junior Men:



1st. Keegan Rowley: 4:30.08

2nd. Matthew Spong: +11.22

3rd. Jack Bound: +12.39

4th. Corey Jackson: +14.61

5th. Colin Mulally: +17.88







Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Junior Men:

With seeding completed at the third round of the Downhill Southeast series at Snowshoe check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.