Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:03.283

2nd. Vali Höll: +4.576

3rd. Phoebe Gale: +8.253

4th. Siel Van Der Velden: +12.108

5th. Anna Newkirk: +13.969



Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 2:39.605

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +4.276

3rd. Sam Blenkinsop: +4.610

4th. Andreas Kolb: +5.647

5th. Dakotah Norton: +5.745



Full Results

Elite Women

Elite Men

Ahead of tomorrow's racing riders got between the tape for seeding on the flat out and dusty course. Check out the results below.