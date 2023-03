Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Elite Women



1st. Louise Ferguson: 4:02.015

2nd. Jenna Hastings: +6.111

3rd. Vinny Armstrong: +8.924

4th. Jess Blewitt: +9.361

5th. Shania Rawson: +13.874



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:14.103

2nd. Sam Blenkinsop: +2.571

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +3.335

4th. Bernard Kerr: +3.588

5th. Loris Vergier: +4.292



U19 Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:19.313

2nd. Vanesa Petrovsk√°: +36.011

3rd. Georgia Sweeney: +2:18.230

4th. Zali Miklas: +2:24.976

5th. Violet Cleland: +3:16.715



U19 Men



1st. Joe Millington: 3:31.460

2nd. Luke Wayman: +1.634

3rd. Ryan Hastings: +2.709

4th. Hudson Rose: +4.493

5th. Ty Muirhead: +8.042



Full Results

Elite Women

Elite Men

U19 Women

U19 Men

Ahead of tomorrow's racing riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Taniwha Downhill. Check out who went fastest below.