Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Taniwha Downhill.Eliana Hulsebosch set the fastest women's time of the day as she beat the 2023 Junior World Champion by 0.3 seconds. The Women's racing saw a close battle for the top seeding position as The Union team's Eliana Hulsebosch just edged ahead of Erice Van Leuven by 0.327 seconds to be last down the hill in finals. Jess Blewitt completed the top three 4.892 back and was the only other rider within 19 seconds of the fastest seeding run before fourth-placed Shania Rawson.It was another close race for the men as Bernard Kerr barely pulled ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab. With just 0.25 seconds separating the top times, we could be in for a great tomorrow between Bernrd and Lachlan. Brook Macdonald showed his new Forbidden race bike is working well for him so far as he wrapped up the top three, 2.779 seconds back.Check out who went fastest and the full results below.Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:46.289Erice Van Leuven:Jess Blewit:Shania Rawson:Sacha Earnest:Bernard Kerr: 3:01.060Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab:Brook Macdonald:Jakob Jewett:Christian Hauser: