Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Taniwha Downhill.

Eliana Hulsebosch set the fastest women's time of the day as she beat the 2023 Junior World Champion by 0.3 seconds. The Women's racing saw a close battle for the top seeding position as The Union team's Eliana Hulsebosch just edged ahead of Erice Van Leuven by 0.327 seconds to be last down the hill in finals. Jess Blewitt completed the top three 4.892 back and was the only other rider within 19 seconds of the fastest seeding run before fourth-placed Shania Rawson.

It was another close race for the men as Bernard Kerr barely pulled ahead of a charging Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab. With just 0.25 seconds separating the top times, we could be in for a great tomorrow between Bernrd and Lachlan. Brook Macdonald showed his new Forbidden race bike is working well for him so far as he wrapped up the top three, 2.779 seconds back.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Elite Women

1st. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:46.289
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: +0.327
3rd. Jess Blewit: +4.892
4th. Shania Rawson: +19.777
5th. Sacha Earnest: +38.059



Elite Men

1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:01.060
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: +0.325
3rd. Brook Macdonald: +2.779
4th. Jakob Jewett: +3.093
5th. Christian Hauser: +3.461



Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo


Finals Start List

photo
photo



6 Comments
  • 1 0
 4 male riders in the top 100 is a weak line up. There was more top riders at the Australian National Champs that was raced today.
  • 1 1
 "lewitt was the only other rider within 19 seconds of the fastest seeding run."

She also was the only other rider within 5 seconds of the fastest seeding run.
  • 2 0
 Bk is on it the last few years, damn close finish tho!
  • 2 0
 In the ride companion podcast he talks about that, made some changes. Hired his brother to drive the team bus in Europe, immediately had his best season ever. Hope he has a banger season and gets on the top box.
  • 1 0
 Great work grabbing the win. Very well deserved.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: today was the seeding, racing is tomorrow.







