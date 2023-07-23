Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:14.864

2nd. Miranda Miller: 4:36.492

3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:36.816

4th. Louise Ferguson: 4:42.065

5th. Ellie Smith: 4:44.214



Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 3:27.780

2nd. Jakob Jewett: 3:29.279

3rd. Mark Wallace: 3:33.443

4th. Kye A'Hern: 3:34.097

5th. Jackson Frew: 3:35.196



U19 Women



1st. Rachel Gant: 5:29.732

2nd. Joy Attalla: 5:29.934

3rd. Rebecca Beaton: 5:37.355

4th. Spencer Pascual: 5:40.942

5th. Quinzee Elsberg: 5:49.346



U19 Men



1st. Dane Jewett: 3:31.611

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:38.197

3rd. Jon Mozell: 3:40.576

4th. Jake Polito: 3:47.194

5th. Logan Chapman: 3:47.706



Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.