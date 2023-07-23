Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:14.864
2nd. Miranda Miller: 4:36.492
3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:36.816
4th. Louise Ferguson: 4:42.065
5th. Ellie Smith: 4:44.214
Elite Men
1st. Finn Iles: 3:27.780
2nd. Jakob Jewett: 3:29.279
3rd. Mark Wallace: 3:33.443
4th. Kye A'Hern: 3:34.097
5th. Jackson Frew: 3:35.196
U19 Women
1st. Rachel Gant: 5:29.732
2nd. Joy Attalla: 5:29.934
3rd. Rebecca Beaton: 5:37.355
4th. Spencer Pascual: 5:40.942
5th. Quinzee Elsberg: 5:49.346
U19 Men
1st. Dane Jewett: 3:31.611
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:38.197
3rd. Jon Mozell: 3:40.576
4th. Jake Polito: 3:47.194
5th. Logan Chapman: 3:47.706