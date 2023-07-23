Seeding Results for the Downhill at Crankworx Whistler 2023

Jul 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:14.864
2nd. Miranda Miller: 4:36.492
3rd. Emmy Lan: 4:36.816
4th. Louise Ferguson: 4:42.065
5th. Ellie Smith: 4:44.214

Elite Men

1st. Finn Iles: 3:27.780
2nd. Jakob Jewett: 3:29.279
3rd. Mark Wallace: 3:33.443
4th. Kye A'Hern: 3:34.097
5th. Jackson Frew: 3:35.196

U19 Women

1st. Rachel Gant: 5:29.732
2nd. Joy Attalla: 5:29.934
3rd. Rebecca Beaton: 5:37.355
4th. Spencer Pascual: 5:40.942
5th. Quinzee Elsberg: 5:49.346

U19 Men

1st. Dane Jewett: 3:31.611
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:38.197
3rd. Jon Mozell: 3:40.576
4th. Jake Polito: 3:47.194
5th. Logan Chapman: 3:47.706


Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo

U19 Women

photo

U19 Men

photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx DH Racing Results Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Whistler 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,538 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions
59388 views
Video: Are We Finally Ready for the Automatic Groupset?
53956 views
First Look: RockShox Boxxer Ultimate Fork
47447 views
Value Field Test: Specialized Status 160
44389 views
18 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2023
40666 views
First Look: Norco's New Carbon Fluid
36724 views
Bike Check: Keegan Swenson's Downieville-Winning Santa Cruz Blur TR
34751 views
[UPDATED]Video Round Up: Finals Day Washout from Red Bull Hardline 2023
32388 views

2 Comments
  • 4 0
 Being Whistler, they should probably have an additional podium and award for Whistler Crankworx Party King/Queen — a one-second reduction for each beer drunk, and a one-second reduction for each hour partying after midnight, the nights before qualies and finals. Each police citation, 5-second reduction. Impromptu striptease for a drunken bachelorette party in Whistler Village, also a 5-second reduction. Can you tell I’m a Whistler veteran yet? Pro tip: if you’re the type who likes to get good sleep during Crankworx, bring earplugs.
  • 1 0
 Good idea! Parrrrrrtttaaayy!!!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.068658
Mobile Version of Website