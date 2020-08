Results:



Men:



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:14.30

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.16

3rd. Loic Bruni: +0.33

4th. Hugo Frixtalon: +1.30

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.50





Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:41.30

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.54

3rd. Agnes Delest: +17.37

4th. Mélanie Chappaz: +18.56

5th. Léona Pierrini: +22.96





