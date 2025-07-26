2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales Seeding Results

I feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn't been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I'm a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it's not going to take long before there's more of us completing the course. — Louise Ferguson

It was different because it rained last night so the conditions were just a bit slippery at the top but the dirt was perfect at the bottom. It was just the rocks were more slippy than they looked so you were having to aim for the dirt as much as possible so that was a sketchy part of it. I had one little moment where my foot came off in my run but other than that it was pretty smooth. Excited about tomorrow, I’m stoked. — Asa Vermette

Top 10 Results:

Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 2:29.063

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:31.130

3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:31.948

4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:33.931

5th. Oli Clark: 2:34.750

6th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:35.681

7th. Sam Gale: 2:40.418

8th. Roger Vieira: 2:41.110

9th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.487

10th. Adam Brayton: 2:43.062

Women:



1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:36.903



Full Results:

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Louise Ferguson made Hardline history as she became the first woman to complete a full run of the Welsh course and set a time in seeding.To ensure the best conditions for seeding, the organisers shifted the schedule, putting riders against the clock in the morning with greasy conditions on the rugged Welsh course. First up in seeding, Louise Ferguson became the first woman to complete a seeding run at Hardline Wales as she faced tricky conditions to start the timed session. With a time of 3:36.903, Ferguson made it through the challenging conditions for seeding and will be the first woman to start a finals run on the Welsh Hardline course.In the men's seeding, Asa Vermette followed up his fastest timed training run with another top time as he went two seconds faster than Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene had been leading Vermette through the first three splits, but a fast bottom half of the track for Vermette saw him take the lead and set the top seeding time. Charlie Hatton set the third fastest run as he went over the line with a time 2.885 seconds back from Vermette.The rugged Welsh course saw several riders unable to complete a run, with Felipe Argurto, Ronan Dunne, Bernard Kerr and Sebastian Holguin Villa all receiving a DNF. We believe these riders will be able to start in finals if they are able to do so. Sebastian Holguin Villa suffered a flat during his seeding run and is hoping to start in Sunday's main event. Ronan Dunne had a rear tire blowout just a few seconds into his run, but luckily, he is healthy and will be ready for another run in finals. Bernard Kerr had a crash during his run, but he is hoping he will be good for the main show. Both Dunne and Kerr will now be heading out the start gate early in finals.Check out a breakdown of the seeding results below.