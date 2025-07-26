2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales Seeding Results

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Louise Ferguson made Hardline history as she became the first woman to complete a full run of the Welsh course and set a time in seeding.
To ensure the best conditions for seeding, the organisers shifted the schedule, putting riders against the clock in the morning with greasy conditions on the rugged Welsh course. First up in seeding, Louise Ferguson became the first woman to complete a seeding run at Hardline Wales as she faced tricky conditions to start the timed session. With a time of 3:36.903, Ferguson made it through the challenging conditions for seeding and will be the first woman to start a finals run on the Welsh Hardline course.
|I feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn't been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I'm a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it's not going to take long before there's more of us completing the course.— Louise Ferguson
In the men's seeding, Asa Vermette followed up his fastest timed training run with another top time as he went two seconds faster than Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene had been leading Vermette through the first three splits, but a fast bottom half of the track for Vermette saw him take the lead and set the top seeding time. Charlie Hatton set the third fastest run as he went over the line with a time 2.885 seconds back from Vermette.
|It was different because it rained last night so the conditions were just a bit slippery at the top but the dirt was perfect at the bottom. It was just the rocks were more slippy than they looked so you were having to aim for the dirt as much as possible so that was a sketchy part of it. I had one little moment where my foot came off in my run but other than that it was pretty smooth. Excited about tomorrow, I’m stoked.— Asa Vermette
The rugged Welsh course saw several riders unable to complete a run, with Felipe Argurto, Ronan Dunne, Bernard Kerr and Sebastian Holguin Villa all receiving a DNF. We believe these riders will be able to start in finals if they are able to do so. Sebastian Holguin Villa suffered a flat during his seeding run and is hoping to start in Sunday's main event. Ronan Dunne had a rear tire blowout just a few seconds into his run, but luckily, he is healthy and will be ready for another run in finals. Bernard Kerr had a crash during his run, but he is hoping he will be good for the main show. Both Dunne and Kerr will now be heading out the start gate early in finals.
Check out a breakdown of the seeding results below.
Top 10 Results:
Men:
1st. Asa Vermette: 2:29.063
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:31.130
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:31.948
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:33.931
5th. Oli Clark: 2:34.750
6th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:35.681
7th. Sam Gale: 2:40.418
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:41.110
9th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.487
10th. Adam Brayton: 2:43.062
Women:
1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:36.903
Full Results:
I always try to cover the main stories of a race in our result articles, including why a rider may not have finished a run, but we don't always have 100% confirmed information, so we wait until we can confirm what happened to racers who DNF/DNS before reporting.
Even if its a day or two after the race, it would be cool to have a write up about the event from track walk, through practice, qualities, race runs, and the behind the scenes stories that don't come through in pics or videos. Doesn't need to be anything about the race runs actually as that is (most often) very well covered.
Probably whacked some ribs as he mentioned coughing blood - but he’s on for tomorrow 😳
Ronan had a Theo style puncture (after barely 5 pedal strokes) so he’s fine.
In 2024 the winner in Tasmania got £12,000 ($15,220 USD), but I can't find anything about the money in Wales this year.
I also don't know what - if anything - the other riders get.
When will people ever realise it's not about the money?
“We got told last night we couldn’t ride, we had to have done a full ride before seeding. We managed to negotiate and I got to go out for a run, but that run had to be a full run, and it was wet.”
It’ll be interesting to hear what Hannah has to say.
My guess was that it was weather-related.
Don't know if anyone else gave a go, but Lou was the only one got it done in the shortened time window and challenging conditions, so huge props to her for the skill an perseverance.