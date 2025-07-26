Powered by Outside

2025 Red Bull Hardline Wales Seeding Results

Jul 26, 2025
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Louise Ferguson made Hardline history as she became the first woman to complete a full run of the Welsh course and set a time in seeding.

To ensure the best conditions for seeding, the organisers shifted the schedule, putting riders against the clock in the morning with greasy conditions on the rugged Welsh course. First up in seeding, Louise Ferguson became the first woman to complete a seeding run at Hardline Wales as she faced tricky conditions to start the timed session. With a time of 3:36.903, Ferguson made it through the challenging conditions for seeding and will be the first woman to start a finals run on the Welsh Hardline course.

bigquotesI feel so much pride. All the girls have worked so hard over the last few seasons and it hasn't been easy. Getting the opportunity to come to Red Bull Hardline and progress each year has made such a difference. I'm a small part of it but it feels so good to do it for all the girls and it's not going to take long before there's more of us completing the course. Louise Ferguson

In the men's seeding, Asa Vermette followed up his fastest timed training run with another top time as he went two seconds faster than Tuhoto-Ariki Pene. Pene had been leading Vermette through the first three splits, but a fast bottom half of the track for Vermette saw him take the lead and set the top seeding time. Charlie Hatton set the third fastest run as he went over the line with a time 2.885 seconds back from Vermette.

bigquotesIt was different because it rained last night so the conditions were just a bit slippery at the top but the dirt was perfect at the bottom. It was just the rocks were more slippy than they looked so you were having to aim for the dirt as much as possible so that was a sketchy part of it. I had one little moment where my foot came off in my run but other than that it was pretty smooth. Excited about tomorrow, I’m stoked. Asa Vermette

The rugged Welsh course saw several riders unable to complete a run, with Felipe Argurto, Ronan Dunne, Bernard Kerr and Sebastian Holguin Villa all receiving a DNF. We believe these riders will be able to start in finals if they are able to do so. Sebastian Holguin Villa suffered a flat during his seeding run and is hoping to start in Sunday's main event. Ronan Dunne had a rear tire blowout just a few seconds into his run, but luckily, he is healthy and will be ready for another run in finals. Bernard Kerr had a crash during his run, but he is hoping he will be good for the main show. Both Dunne and Kerr will now be heading out the start gate early in finals.

Check out a breakdown of the seeding results below.


Top 10 Results:

Men:

1st. Asa Vermette: 2:29.063
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 2:31.130
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:31.948
4th. Laurie Greenland: 2:33.931
5th. Oli Clark: 2:34.750
6th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:35.681
7th. Sam Gale: 2:40.418
8th. Roger Vieira: 2:41.110
9th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.487
10th. Adam Brayton: 2:43.062
Women:

1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:36.903


Full Results:





Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,291 articles
104 Comments
  • 3093
 Lou Ferguson! Go girl!!
  • 13289
flag thewho07 FL (Jul 26, 2025 at 5:18) (Below Threshold)
 Slow!!! ...But faster than me!
  • 502
 As a father of two girls, love to see it!
  • 3175
flag LaxCoachEd (Jul 26, 2025 at 9:50) (Below Threshold)
 Soft bigotry of low expectations. ONE woman rider....
  • 3311
 @LaxCoachEd: Chill people, Incel Lax-E.D. (it's ED for a reason) had himself a long, slow, sexy lotion massage before he bashed a true athlete that would destroy him on a bad day

Lax is looking for his 1st ever Upvote Bonanza... but he's misguided. Help him out with more downvotes so his manosphere points stay lax and low...
  • 1370
 Louise Ferguson, absolute machine!
  • 4174
flag LaxCoachEd (Jul 26, 2025 at 9:50) (Below Threshold)
 Soft bigotry of low expectations. ONE woman rider....
  • 390
 @LaxCoachEd: what kind of nonsense are talking about ther coach? Are you new here? This is a huge jump for these women(literally and figuratively). There are multiple girls riding at this event, btw. Gigantic step forward for these women.
  • 100
 Mind blowing that just like what, 3 or so years ago those 90s and the on/off feature were terrifying to everyone involved, and now Louise is hitting that shit top to bottom.
  • 908
 I guess that sneaky line didn’t work for BK
  • 893
 The sport fans will be devastated
  • 780
 Lou about to push her market value - go go go
  • 51
 Going to need it with her sponsor shutting down business.
  • 10
 I think we’re gonna see her in a Red Bull helmet real soon.
  • 10
 @raybao: doubtful, she did something incredible here no doubt, but, there are 1-2 of these events and her DH results are not up to snuff quite yet...but I hope you prove me wrong.
  • 673
 Josh Bryceland is a gangster
  • 10
 This whole top 10 just makes me happy.
  • 633
 An 18 yr old Asa on top of the world. So stoked for this kid.
  • 527
 It would be great if PB had people write a daily report rather than just posting pics and timed results. It would be much nicer than having to get the actual stories from speculation and rumors in the comments and having to follow every riders insta. Same goes for world cups. The pics and videos are great, but knowing what happened to all the DNFs and DNSs would be interesting.
  • 1510
 Been daying this for ages. You have to wonder what the Pinkbike guy there does all day
  • 243
 I think that would involve actual journalism though, that shits expensive!
  • 140
 edspratt is one of the best on pink bike and generally keeps up with comments and questions on his articles, at least we got the results and that is why I clicked!
  • 470
 Thanks for the feedback @proxient , I'm always trying to improve and add to our race coverage, so I will keep this in mind for future races. We always try to add a race report to our result articles and we have our Photo Epics where we dive deeper into the stories across a race weekend. We have already posted one this week from practice and have more coming.

I always try to cover the main stories of a race in our result articles, including why a rider may not have finished a run, but we don't always have 100% confirmed information, so we wait until we can confirm what happened to racers who DNF/DNS before reporting.
  • 140
 @edspratt: Good reply. No idea what the fuss is about. This news isn’t anywhere else yet, so well done Ed. Of course you’ll update the article (as you always seem to do) the moment there’s more news. Today, there’s lots of interesting news to come and I’ll be looking here first for the same reason anybody who follows this amazing sport knows to do 🥳
  • 50
 @edspratt: in no way a criticism of any of the (excellent) coverage. I just remember reading race reports in mags back in the day (along with BMX & skate contest coverage).
Even if its a day or two after the race, it would be cool to have a write up about the event from track walk, through practice, qualities, race runs, and the behind the scenes stories that don't come through in pics or videos. Doesn't need to be anything about the race runs actually as that is (most often) very well covered.
  • 210
 @proxient: It's all good, feedback in the comments is always really helpful to understand areas of coverage we might be missing. More in-depth long-form reporting is definitely an area I want to expand in our coverage of racing; it's just finding a format and style that will work best.
  • 80
 This is one thing our sport is missing, on site journalists focusing on the story. It’s tough to justify the costs of that when so many metrics of success nowadays are based on video views and photo likes. It could drastically help to increase long form video quality but just takes more work from highly skilled people that aren’t cheap.
  • 10
 @edspratt: But are you there or reporting remotely?
  • 60
 @danielteleman: I'm not at Hardline this weekend, but we do have a photographer onsite covering the racing for us.
  • 20
 @edspratt: What happened to BK and Ronan ?
  • 110
 @Papalove: just watched WynTV where Wyn Masteres interviewed almost all riders. Ronan had a rear blowout and BK an OTB after the 90's
www.youtube.com/watch?v=IznWbcGKycY
  • 20
 @edspratt: Check out how Racer X covers qualifying for moto events. Short form, just the significant pieces of information that still tells the story of the day to your average fan. Think highlight reel. 3-5 paragraphs.
  • 20
 Nvm, great job!
  • 40
 @DeLaRosa: Thanks for the recommendation, I will check out their coverage.
  • 240
 Looks like Ed Bull Media is getting a new tattoo!! Go Dodgy Roger. Sooo stoked to see Lou to a full T2B! If Lozza could keep the speed up in split 2 he’ll be on the podium. Ratboy sending it for the Dads and Super Marra doing for the grandads!!
  • 10
 Boa Boa!
  • 180
 Lou is on an absolute heater this year 👏👏👏👏👏
  • 190
 Adam Brayton ❤️
  • 150
 Highlights of Lou Ferguson's run with audio by Rob Warner. (Via Red Bull UK IG)
www.instagram.com/reel/DMkxwhGI96H/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=af9e4da8-b979-4dd4-9e40-a586e61bf60e
  • 160
 *Sending results
  • 132
 Where's bk and Ronan hopefully they haven't crashed out.
  • 35
 They crashed by the looks of it, or just didn't finish they runs..
  • 11
 And Brendog?
  • 22
 @LemonadeMoney: DNS
  • 191
 @FredFreeRideGang: Yeah, i can read. Anyone know why?
  • 160
 @LemonadeMoney: he didn't get back from his run back home in time for the early start time but is here now and has done a practice run, hopefully that means he can line up tomorrow but it's not guaranteed is what people are saying.
  • 20
 @DaMilkyBarKid: Thank you
  • 70
 BK crashed (see Wynn TV interview)
Probably whacked some ribs as he mentioned coughing blood - but he’s on for tomorrow 😳

Ronan had a Theo style puncture (after barely 5 pedal strokes) so he’s fine.
  • 101
 Weird how they don't show split times for the riders who DNF
  • 50
 @LemonadeMoney: he's had "issues back home" that has taken away unfortunately his blind, full run on Thursday should've counted in the finals! Smile
  • 30
 @LemonadeMoney: he was robbed
  • 50
 Lou really is an iron fist in a silk glove. Couldn't be more stoked with the top 10 men, Asa on top is awesome but what makes it even better is seeing some of the older crew up there. Gonna be wild come race time.
  • 63
 Is the prize money the same this year as last year?
In 2024 the winner in Tasmania got £12,000 ($15,220 USD), but I can't find anything about the money in Wales this year.
I also don't know what - if anything - the other riders get.
  • 132
flag markcorrigan FL (Jul 26, 2025 at 8:06) (Below Threshold)
 You can't find anything because nobody cares.
When will people ever realise it's not about the money?
  • 162
 @markcorrigan: tell that to BK!
  • 60
 We need hardline fantasy!
  • 40
 Where'd Hannah Bergemann go?
  • 140
 Everyone has to complete a full non-stop practice run in order to be allowed to qualify. It's a safety issue to ensure no one tries to ride above their level in qualifying.
  • 60
 @josephls7Y5q: Louise‘s interview on WynTV made it sound like whatever happened was a surprise.

“We got told last night we couldn’t ride, we had to have done a full ride before seeding. We managed to negotiate and I got to go out for a run, but that run had to be a full run, and it was wet.”

It’ll be interesting to hear what Hannah has to say.
  • 61
 @atourgates: That's always been the rule
  • 90
 @marsh1901: I’m gonna trust that if Louise was surprised, and had to negotiate, it’s not just because she (and assumedly the other women there) didn’t know the rules, but that either something was unclear, or changed last minute.

My guess was that it was weather-related.
  • 140
 @atourgates: probably with the start times being moved forward they would have lost practice this morning and a chance to get their full run in.
  • 80
 @atourgates: Yeah, as far as I can piece together, there was supposed to be a morning practice session, but they moved seeding earlier to avoid wind later in the day, eliminating the practice session. There was some negotiation and Lou (possibly others) were allowed an opportunity to attempt a full run very early in the morning. But it rained a bunch over night so the track was wet, making it much harder.

Don't know if anyone else gave a go, but Lou was the only one got it done in the shortened time window and challenging conditions, so huge props to her for the skill an perseverance.
  • 41
 Hannah posted on IG (stories) that she didn't like the wet rocks after the rain so elected not to do a full run, even though she had completed all the features and was not injured. It speaks to Ferguson's overall level as a world cup racer that she can handle the big stuff but also the seriously challenging technical parts in the wet.
  • 40
 Brendog not one bang the quali?
  • 30
 What happened to Bren? He completed a practice run but didn't start a seeding run?
  • 31
 Bummed to not see Jackson racing it this year. Have to imagine he doesn't want to risk injury with the incredible season he's having.
  • 10
 Elliot Jackson….
  • 52
 So seeding and not qualifying then? Everyone goes again tomorrow?
  • 111
 I'm not sure what happens to riders who DNF, but it's been the case for at least a few years that everyone who completes a seeding/qualifying run at Hardline gets to race finals. This timed session just decides the start order.
  • 80
 @edspratt: I think just a full top to bottom at any point of the race is enough to get to race in the finals. Seeding is just that, seeding.
  • 10
 @edspratt: Asa's biggest threat would be Ronan. I wonder if Dunne gets to race if he didn't finish his seeding run. Pretty cool to see Tuhoto 2nd. It's been a long road for that guy to get to podiums.
  • 13
 @kvnsimons: Ronan is out
  • 10
 @jokermtb: Ronan drops first.
  • 40
 Asa is one talented kid!
  • 31
 What happened with RÓNÁN and BK ?
  • 30
 Ronan blew out the rear tire and Bernard went OTB but it sounds like he plans to race tomorrow (even though he said he coughed up some blood after the wreck).
  • 80
 @Bibico: he has had the worst luck with rims and tires this year.
  • 10
 @yakimonti: No kidding! I think that's at least 3 times. Maybe it's happened more than that.
  • 20
 @Bibico: BK was in the back of an ambulance at end of his last Youtube video
  • 10
 Where are all the woman? Only Louise Ferguson racing?
  • 220
 She's the only one who did a full top to bottom before seeding. Nogeira got injured yesterday I think.
  • 564
flag Papalove FL (Jul 26, 2025 at 6:13) (Below Threshold)
 They did not want to ride in Hardline .
  • 21
 So stoked on all of these results
  • 10
 Vamos Jero!!! Carrerón!!!
  • 10
 Guess Goldstone is not risking this time.
  • 10
 Didn’t Gracey do a top to bottom on Whales last year?
  • 10
 Where's Kade Edwards?
  • 50
 Injured ribs from a B-Line crash on Thursday!
  • 10
 Did Brendog get screwed?
Below threshold threads are hidden







