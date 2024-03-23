Seeding Results from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill

Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding for the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill at Windrock Bike Park.
Check out who went fastest and the full results below.
Course Preview:
Nik Nestoroff takes a lap of the freshly built course at Windrock Bike Park.
Elite Women1st.
Frida Rønning: 2:57.3602nd.
Kailey Skelton: +1.7593rd.
Valentina Roa Sanchez: +3.9194th.
Rachel Pageau: +10.1055th.
Abby Ronca: +10.819
Elite Men1st.
Asa Vermette: 2:32.388 2nd.
Luca Shaw: +1.3803rd.
Dylan Maples: +1.4614th.
Dante Silva: +2.4925th.
Seth Sherlock: +3.901
Full ResultsElite WomenElite Men
You can view the full set of results for every category here
.