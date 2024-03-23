Seeding Results from the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill

Mar 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of tomorrow's racing, riders got between the tape for seeding for the 2024 Tennessee National Downhill at Windrock Bike Park.

Check out who went fastest and the full results below.


Course Preview:

Nik Nestoroff takes a lap of the freshly built course at Windrock Bike Park.



Elite Women

1st. Frida Rønning: 2:57.360
2nd. Kailey Skelton: +1.759
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: +3.919
4th. Rachel Pageau: +10.105
5th. Abby Ronca: +10.819




Elite Men

1st. Asa Vermette: 2:32.388
2nd. Luca Shaw: +1.380
3rd. Dylan Maples: +1.461
4th. Dante Silva: +2.492
5th. Seth Sherlock: +3.901




Full Results

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo


You can view the full set of results for every category here.



5 Comments
  • 3 0
 Asa fucking Vermette! The kid is the real deal. I hope Dak has a clean run tomorrow so we can see a real competition between all the top dogs. USDH is on fire.
  • 4 0
 Looks like Dak crashed?
  • 1 0
 I was wondering the same thing, but his time says 56.821. He should be #1
  • 1 0
 Angel Suarez? DNS? Crash? Hoping for FrameWorks team success.
  • 1 0
 Nice work Colin McElyea!







