Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Elite Women



1st. Emmy Lan: 4:25.763

2nd. Matilda Melton: +1.378

3rd. Jenna Hastings: +4.846

4th. Elise Empey: +10.226

5th. Miranda Miller: +10.627



Elite Men



1st. Jakob Jewett: 3:26.397

2nd. Dakotah Norton: +1.325

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +3.799

4th. Ryan Griffith: +3.838

5th. Danny Hart: +4.377



Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.