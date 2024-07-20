Powered by Outside

Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.

Elite Women

1st. Emmy Lan: 4:25.763
2nd. Matilda Melton: +1.378
3rd. Jenna Hastings: +4.846
4th. Elise Empey: +10.226
5th. Miranda Miller: +10.627

Elite Men

1st. Jakob Jewett: 3:26.397
2nd. Dakotah Norton: +1.325
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +3.799
4th. Ryan Griffith: +3.838
5th. Danny Hart: +4.377


Full Results

Elite Women

photo
photo

Elite Men

photo
photo
photo
photo



5 Comments
  • 3 0
 Yeah Tilly!
  • 1 0
 I scrolled past the women and then saw this comment, impressive!
  • 1 1
 Hell ya Jesse! Seeding ahead of some hitters...
  • 1 0
 Why didn’t gwin start?
  • 1 0
 No Finn??







