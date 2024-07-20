Pinkbike.com
Seeding Results from the Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 20, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
5 Comments
Ahead of finals riders got between the tape for seeding at the RockShox Canadian Open DH. Check out who went fastest below.
Elite Women
1st.
Emmy Lan: 4:25.763
2nd.
Matilda Melton:
+1.378
3rd.
Jenna Hastings:
+4.846
4th.
Elise Empey:
+10.226
5th.
Miranda Miller:
+10.627
Elite Men
1st.
Jakob Jewett: 3:26.397
2nd.
Dakotah Norton:
+1.325
3rd.
Kye A'Hern:
+3.799
4th.
Ryan Griffith:
+3.838
5th.
Danny Hart:
+4.377
Full Results
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
DH Racing
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,313 articles
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
ericolsen
FL
(1 hours ago)
Yeah Tilly!
[Reply]
1
0
Murphius
FL
(41 mins ago)
I scrolled past the women and then saw this comment, impressive!
[Reply]
1
1
dolface
(44 mins ago)
Hell ya Jesse! Seeding ahead of some hitters...
[Reply]
1
0
bigmeatpete420
(34 mins ago)
Why didn’t gwin start?
[Reply]
1
0
helldriven1
FL
(17 mins ago)
No Finn??
[Reply]
