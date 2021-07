Results:



Men:



1st. Dakotah Norton: 3:28.24

2nd. Aaron Gwin: +1.6

3rd. Luca Shaw: +3.4

4th. Dante Silva: +5.9

5th. Austin Dooley: +6.5





Women:



1st. Kailey Skelton: 4:11.35

2nd. Ella Erickson: +14.3

3rd. Kialani Hines: +14.7

4th. Jordan Scott: +15.3

5th. Caroline Washam: +22.6





