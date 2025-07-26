Powered by Outside

Seeding Results: iXS EDC #5 Les Orres 2025

Jul 25, 2025
by Racement  

photo
Seeding Run Results


iXS European Downhill Cup #5


Press Release: Racement

The penultimate round of this year's iXS European Downhill Cup took place in Les Orres. The high-altitude location in southeastern France posed a significant challenge for the approximately 400 participants from 28 nations. In addition to the thin air, the external conditions, namely the damp weather, made the task rather challenging.

photo



First Impressions of the Track


Even during the track walk, the 2.6-kilometer track with an elevation difference of 565 meters proved to be very varied. Somehow, the course has a bit of everything. There were very challenging passages alternating with very fun sections. However, it was immediately clear that the track would be extremely physically demanding, especially if it rained.

photo


photo


photo




Seeding Results


Friday's training session started off dry, but that quickly changed, and the onset of rain completely altered the conditions. It rained quite heavily again during the night, leaving the riders with a muddy track on Saturday morning. Fortunately, there was no further rain, allowing the course to dry out for the seeding run and providing reasonably acceptable conditions in the afternoon. The best riders in the elite classes were Antoine Pirron (FRA) and Lisa Baumann (SUI).


photo
Lisa Baumann completed the course in 4:44.088 minutes.

photo
The European Champ secured a lead of over 8 seconds.

photo
Antoine Pierron was the only one who managed to stay under 4 minutes.

photo
Junior Rosa Zierl would have finished second in the elite class with her time of 4:48.212 minutes.


photo

Complete results you can find here.


photo

ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram


Pictures: Racement | Sebastian Gruber

photo


MENTIONS: @ixsmtb / @Racement

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results


Author Info:
Racement avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2013
241 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Matt Beer's 15 Tips for Mountain Biking in Wet & Cold Weather
46189 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
40352 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37059 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
31419 views
Slack Randoms: CNC-Machined "Luxury" Gravel eBikes, 32" Specific Stems & More
28996 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
28909 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28409 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
26044 views

4 Comments
  • 20
 One of my favourite destinations a few years ago, combined with Orcières. Very nice and technical riding, quiter than most places.
  • 20
 Who is that Pirron guy? Seems quick
  • 20
 C'est de pierron pire
  • 10
 Track looks great. Raw from practice.

youtu.be/-7tFZIsoXAI?si=uRPKsS_T1wfauJLs







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014383
Mobile Version of Website