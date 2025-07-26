Seeding Results: iXS EDC #5 Les Orres 2025

Press Release: Racement
The penultimate round of this year's iXS European Downhill Cup took place in Les Orres. The high-altitude location in southeastern France posed a significant challenge for the approximately 400 participants from 28 nations. In addition to the thin air, the external conditions, namely the damp weather, made the task rather challenging.
First Impressions of the Track
Even during the track walk, the 2.6-kilometer track with an elevation difference of 565 meters proved to be very varied. Somehow, the course has a bit of everything. There were very challenging passages alternating with very fun sections. However, it was immediately clear that the track would be extremely physically demanding, especially if it rained.
Friday's training session started off dry, but that quickly changed, and the onset of rain completely altered the conditions. It rained quite heavily again during the night, leaving the riders with a muddy track on Saturday morning. Fortunately, there was no further rain, allowing the course to dry out for the seeding run and providing reasonably acceptable conditions in the afternoon. The best riders in the elite classes were Antoine Pirron (FRA) and Lisa Baumann (SUI).
Pictures: Racement | Sebastian Gruber
