Seeding Results: Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

Dakota Norton flew into the top seeding spot at today's Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT

The first racers in the gate were the Next Gen kids racers. The Next Gen race gave the youngest racers their chance to compete with the big boys

Paying it forward. Neko Mulally took time out of his race prep to help mentor the next generation of US Downhillers

Crowd favorite and reigning Spring National champion Aaron Gwin raced to a second place seeding after breaking a crank arm on the landing of finish jump

Dakotah Norton was finding some of the more creative lines of the day earning himself the top seed by nearly a second over Gwin

Littleton Colorado's Samantha Soriano has her eyes set on repeating her winning performance from last year, qualifying first for the Elite Women today

Quebec's Rachel Pageau has had quite the whirlwind travel schedule as of late jumping from the EWS in Mediera to university finals back home and Mountain Creek this weekend. She's showing no signs of fatigue though seeding to a 4th place finish today.

Today's conditions had Cat 1 Junior Dante Silva feeling right at home as he cruised into the number 1 junior seeding position by more than a second

To accommodate for the local domestic pro racers Mountain Creek added a new Domestic Pro/Open category to this year's event. Defiant Racing's Jordan Daigle is no stranger to Mountain Creek's tracks and put down a commanding run besting his nearest competitor by nearly 7 seconds

Elite/Pro Seeding Results:

Eat up kids... For tomorrow we race