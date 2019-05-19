RACING

Seeding Results: Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

May 19, 2019
by Mountain Creek Bike Park  
Dakota Norton flew into the top seeding spot at today's Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT

Racing officially got underway today here at the 2019 Mountain Creek Spring National, stop #3 of the USA Cycling ProGRT calendar. The big story remains to be the weather... After a mixed weather bag yesterday followed by overnight showers, racers awoke on Saturday to sunny skies and greasy track conditions greeting them for the start of the second day of practice here in New Jersey. As the day progressed things took a turn for the drier though. With sun dominating the day grease quickly changed to dust and the racers began to push the pace. By the time the Elite/Pro racers took to the course for their seeding run things were looking more like California than New Jersey and the track was running very fast.

The first racers in the gate were the Next Gen kids racers. The Next Gen race gave the youngest racers their chance to compete with the big boys

Paying it forward. Neko Mulally took time out of his race prep to help mentor the next generation of US Downhillers

Crowd favorite and reigning Spring National champion Aaron Gwin raced to a second place seeding after breaking a crank arm on the landing of finish jump

Dakotah Norton was finding some of the more creative lines of the day earning himself the top seed by nearly a second over Gwin

Littleton Colorado's Samantha Soriano has her eyes set on repeating her winning performance from last year, qualifying first for the Elite Women today

Quebec's Rachel Pageau has had quite the whirlwind travel schedule as of late jumping from the EWS in Mediera to university finals back home and Mountain Creek this weekend. She's showing no signs of fatigue though seeding to a 4th place finish today.


Today's conditions had Cat 1 Junior Dante Silva feeling right at home as he cruised into the number 1 junior seeding position by more than a second

To accommodate for the local domestic pro racers Mountain Creek added a new Domestic Pro/Open category to this year's event. Defiant Racing's Jordan Daigle is no stranger to Mountain Creek's tracks and put down a commanding run besting his nearest competitor by nearly 7 seconds

Elite/Pro Seeding Results:


The Spring National continues tomorrow with finals day. With a threat of thunderstorms moving in for the afternoon all eyes will be on the weather and how much of an impact it will play on track conditions. Follow the results live at http://www.liveracetiming.com

Eat up kids... For tomorrow we race

Words: Hugh Reynolds
Photos: Christoper Vanderyajt

 Scrolled to comments to read about the crank arm....
  • + 1
 its breaking news...

