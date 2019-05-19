Seeding Results: Mountain Creek Spring National ProGRT 2019

Racing officially got underway today here at the 2019 Mountain Creek Spring National, stop #3
of the USA Cycling ProGRT calendar. The big story remains to be the weather... After a mixed weather bag yesterday followed by overnight showers, racers awoke on Saturday to sunny skies and greasy track conditions greeting them for the start of the second day of practice here in New Jersey. As the day progressed things took a turn for the drier though. With sun dominating the day grease quickly changed to dust and the racers began to push the pace. By the time the Elite/Pro racers took to the course for their seeding run things were looking more like California than New Jersey and the track was running very fast.
The first racers in the gate were the Next Gen kids racers. The Next Gen race gave the youngest racers their chance to compete with the big boys Elite/Pro Seeding Results:
The Spring National continues tomorrow with finals day. With a threat of thunderstorms moving in for the afternoon all eyes will be on the weather and how much of an impact it will play on track conditions. Follow the results live at http://www.liveracetiming.com
Words: Hugh Reynolds
Photos: Christoper Vanderyajt
