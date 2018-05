Aaron Gwin looking fast and smooth as he went on to take the Elite Pro Men's seeding today by nearly 2.5 seconds.

Unior Devinci rider Dakotah Norton on his way to a second place seeding position for tomorrow's finals.

[Eminent Cycles Blake Motley took the top spot in the Domestic Pro seeding.

Wulfpack Racing's Anthony Bielefeld edged out teammate Dustin Mason for the second place Domestic Pro seeding time.

SRAM Liv rider Caroline Washam took the Women's Pro seeding by a healthy 5.14 seconds.

Commencal Junior rider Samatha Soriano earned herself a second place seeding spot in a tight women's field.

Transition Bikes Junior Nathan St. Clair styling it out as he cruised into the top Junior seed by less than 1 second.

Colombian rider Camilo Sanchez Salazar taking second place in today's seeding.

Mountain Creek local and Defiant Racing Junior Titus Nicholson looked strong taking 3rd in seeding just a little over 2 seconds off the top pace.

Top racers took to the course at Mountain Creek's Spring National Pro GRT today for seeding runs today. Here's how things went down...Finals for the Spring National ProGRT start tomorrow at 11 AM. Follow along with live real-time results at: http://www.liveracetime.com/ All photos courtesy of Christoper Vanderyajt