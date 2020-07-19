Seeding Results: NW Cup Round 2 - Silver Mountain

Jul 19, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

With seeding completed at the second round of the NW Cup series at Silver Mountain bike park check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.

Results:


Men:

1st. Steven Walton: 2:16.31
2nd. Demetri Traintfillou: +0.09
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff: +0.78
4th. John Richardson: +2.36
5th. Torsenn Brown: +4.03


Women:

1st. Ella Erickson: 2:46.88
2nd. Hannah Bergemann: +0.68
3rd. Elle Runyan: +2.14
4th. Bonnie Burke: +7.25
5th. Anna Surowiecki: +15.77



Junior Men:

1st. Matthew Sterling: 2:13.59
2nd. Dante Silva: +2.36
3rd. Austin Dooley: +3.31
4th. Tyler Ervin: +5.78
5th. Dylan Maples: +8.17


Junior Women:

1st. Julia Lofqvist Traum: 2:53.91
2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: +0.74
3rd. Sydney Haberman: +3.97
4th. Sierra Semsak: +7.83
5th. Teagan Heap: +13.7


Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Junior Women:

Junior Men:



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
142262 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
66036 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
65174 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
60248 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
55661 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
47601 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
38626 views
Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs
37990 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 What is this strange thing called "Racing?" Salute

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009844
Mobile Version of Website