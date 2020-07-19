Seeding Results: NW Cup Round 2 - Silver Mountain

With seeding completed at the second round of the NW Cup series at Silver Mountain bike park check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.
Men:
1st. Steven Walton: 2:16.31
2nd. Demetri Traintfillou: +0.09
3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff: +0.78
4th. John Richardson: +2.36
5th. Torsenn Brown: +4.03
Women:
1st. Ella Erickson: 2:46.88
2nd. Hannah Bergemann: +0.68
3rd. Elle Runyan: +2.14
4th. Bonnie Burke: +7.25
5th. Anna Surowiecki: +15.77
Junior Men:
1st. Matthew Sterling: 2:13.59
2nd. Dante Silva: +2.36
3rd. Austin Dooley: +3.31
4th. Tyler Ervin: +5.78
5th. Dylan Maples: +8.17
Junior Women:
1st. Julia Lofqvist Traum: 2:53.91
2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: +0.74
3rd. Sydney Haberman: +3.97
4th. Sierra Semsak: +7.83
5th. Teagan Heap: +13.7
1 Comment
Post a Comment