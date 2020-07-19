Seeding Results: NW Cup Round 2 - Silver Mountain

Results:



Men:



1st. Steven Walton: 2:16.31

2nd. Demetri Traintfillou: +0.09

3rd. Nikolas Nestoroff: +0.78

4th. John Richardson: +2.36

5th. Torsenn Brown: +4.03





Women:



1st. Ella Erickson: 2:46.88

2nd. Hannah Bergemann: +0.68

3rd. Elle Runyan: +2.14

4th. Bonnie Burke: +7.25

5th. Anna Surowiecki: +15.77







Junior Men:



1st. Matthew Sterling: 2:13.59

2nd. Dante Silva: +2.36

3rd. Austin Dooley: +3.31

4th. Tyler Ervin: +5.78

5th. Dylan Maples: +8.17





Junior Women:



1st. Julia Lofqvist Traum: 2:53.91

2nd. Taylor Ostgaard: +0.74

3rd. Sydney Haberman: +3.97

4th. Sierra Semsak: +7.83

5th. Teagan Heap: +13.7





Full Results:

Women:

Men:

Junior Women:

Junior Men:

With seeding completed at the second round of the NW Cup series at Silver Mountain bike park check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.