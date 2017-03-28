Seeding Talent: High School Sport hits Crankworx Rotorua

Caoilinn Littbarski leads the charge for the U13 Girls at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx
Five years ago, there were two events in New Zealand high school cycling. Today, the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships presented by Altherm Window Systems
was an official event on the Crankworx calendar, with elite athletes rocking up to cheer the young riders on, and the first of hundreds of young competitors giving it their all on a course adjusted, last minute, due to the week's heavy rainfall.
Professional racers Remi Gauvin and Miranda Miller came out to cheer on the high schoolers at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx
"School cycling sees itself as the nest of cycling. We provide the opportunity for the kids to learn to compete.That's why the events are challenging, but not so challenging that a kid will go, oh I can't do this," said Kevin Searle, Chairman of Cycling New Zealand Schools.
According to Searle, mountain biking is only just taking off in the 50-year old program school cycling program, and cycling, as a whole, is growing by leaps and bounds for teen athletes.
With the youngest competitors just eleven years old, the Cross-Country turned the Whakarewarewa Forest into a circuit of cheering fans for the bulk of Tuesday. The event was expected to be the largest high school event in the country, in terms of competitive space, and this week, the first stand-alone high school mountain biking championships in New Zealand. Results for the day's events were posted by late afternoon. (VIEW HERE
)
