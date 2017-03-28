Seeding Talent: High School Sport hits Crankworx Rotorua

Caoilinn Littbarski leads the charge for the U13 Girls at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Caoilinn Littbarski leads the charge for the U13 Girls at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Professional racers Remi Gauvin and Miranda Miller came out to cheer on the high schoolers at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Professional racers Remi Gauvin and Miranda Miller came out to cheer on the high schoolers at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Cate Mastny-Jen, of Tauhara College, approaches the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Cate Mastny-Jen, of Tauhara College, approaches the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Emma Lord (133) at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Emma Lord (133) at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ruby Ryan, of Rotorua Lakes High School, chases down Tauhara College's Sammie Maxwell, with Poppy Buissink, of Epsom Girls Grammar School, pulling in behind. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Ruby Ryan, of Rotorua Lakes High School, chases down Tauhara College's Sammie Maxwell, with Poppy Buissink, of Epsom Girls Grammar School, pulling in behind. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Annalise Gillespie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Annalise Gillespie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Millie Day attacks the singletrack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Millie Day attacks the singletrack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ruby Ryan on the attack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Ruby Ryan on the attack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

The boys of Macleans College Cycling team at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx The boys of Macleans College Cycling team at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Bikes all over at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Bikes all over at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Shelley Pfister (116) and Sarah Harvison (125) head down the start straight at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Shelley Pfister (116) and Sarah Harvison (125) head down the start straight at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

The U17 Girls head up the road at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx The U17 Girls head up the road at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ella Wyllie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Ella Wyllie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Harriet Neradt chases the leaders at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Harriet Neradt chases the leaders at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Jessica Guiney leads out Emily Hannah at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Jessica Guiney leads out Emily Hannah at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Emily Hannah chases down Jessica Guiney at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Emily Hannah chases down Jessica Guiney at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Jamie Kara at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Jamie Kara at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Sacha Earnest, U13 girls, rides in the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx Sacha Earnest, U13 girls, rides in the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx