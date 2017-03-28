Seeding Talent: High School Sport hits Crankworx Rotorua

Mar 28, 2017 at 5:57
Mar 28, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
 
Caoilinn Littbarski leads the charge for the U13 Girls at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit Fraser Britton Crankworx
Caoilinn Littbarski leads the charge for the U13 Girls at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Five years ago, there were two events in New Zealand high school cycling. Today, the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships presented by Altherm Window Systems was an official event on the Crankworx calendar, with elite athletes rocking up to cheer the young riders on, and the first of hundreds of young competitors giving it their all on a course adjusted, last minute, due to the week's heavy rainfall.

Professional racers Remi Gauvin and Miranda Miller came out to cheer on the high schoolers at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

"School cycling sees itself as the nest of cycling. We provide the opportunity for the kids to learn to compete.That's why the events are challenging, but not so challenging that a kid will go, oh I can't do this," said Kevin Searle, Chairman of Cycling New Zealand Schools.

Cate Mastny-Jen, of Tauhara College, approaches the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

According to Searle, mountain biking is only just taking off in the 50-year old program school cycling program, and cycling, as a whole, is growing by leaps and bounds for teen athletes.

With the youngest competitors just eleven years old, the Cross-Country turned the Whakarewarewa Forest into a circuit of cheering fans for the bulk of Tuesday. The event was expected to be the largest high school event in the country, in terms of competitive space, and this week, the first stand-alone high school mountain biking championships in New Zealand. Results for the day's events were posted by late afternoon. (VIEW HERE)

Emma Lord (133) at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ruby Ryan, of Rotorua Lakes High School, chases down Tauhara College's Sammie Maxwell, with Poppy Buissink, of Epsom Girls Grammar School, pulling in behind. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Annalise Gillespie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Millie Day attacks the singletrack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ruby Ryan on the attack at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

The boys of Macleans College Cycling team at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Bikes all over at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Shelley Pfister (116) and Sarah Harvison (125) head down the start straight at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

The U17 Girls head up the road at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Ella Wyllie heads for the feed zone at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Harriet Neradt chases the leaders at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Jessica Guiney leads out Emily Hannah at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Emily Hannah chases down Jessica Guiney at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Jamie Kara at the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

Sacha Earnest, U13 girls, rides in the Professionals Rotorua National Schools MTB Championships Presented by Altherm Window Systems. Credit: Fraser Britton / Crankworx

