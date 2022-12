Video: Self Portrait, A Self-Shot Mountain Bike Short Film

Louis Citadelle

Kona Ambassador Louis Citadelle is no stranger to doing things the hard way. Several years ago he burst onto the media scene with his self-filmed project, Why I Ride . It was picked up by most major media outlets for its stunning scenery, but also garnered a ton of attention because it was expertly shot and edited all by one person. Self-filmed edits aren’t new, but sharing the nuances behind that level of work is fairly rare. It’s an entirely different project on its own.Louis is back with his second major self-filmed and edited project, aptly dubbed “Self-Portrait.”