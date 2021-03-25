Selle Italia Launches Sustainable Italian Made Saddle for $50

Mar 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Selle Italia has launched its first sustainable saddle with the new Model X Green Superflow.

The saddle is the first product to be made from the brand's new Green-Tech production process focusing on speed, lessening environmental impacts and lower costs.

The new production method uses an automated system that Selle Italia claim is the only one of its type. The saddles are made without glues and polyurethanes and use materials with small environmental impacts.

As the first saddle to emerge using its new technology, the Model X Green Superflow features a simplified assembly using just three different pieces. With no glue involved in the manufacturing, Selle Italia instead opts for a co-molded construction design using mechanical connections to bring the components together. Selle Italia claims the saddle offers improved comfort over similarly priced saddles as it uses two materials of different flexibility in its construction.



The Italian production of the saddles means Selle Italia has been able to reduce its CO2 output. With complete control over manufacturing, it can reduce waste and cut down emissions from transporting products made overseas. Selle Italia also mentions Italian production has helped avoid some of the supply issues affecting the whole industry.

The Model X Green Superflow weighs 315 grams and will cost $50/€50. You can find out more here.

