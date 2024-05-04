Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.

Vali Höll is back on top as she was back to her unmatched pace with the semi-final win. Höll crossed the line over two seconds ahead of fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave as she looks to open the 2024 season with a race victory. Tahnee Seagrave continued her strong form to back up her fastest qualifying time with second place ahead of Camille Balanche in third. Mikayla Parton laid down an impressive run to end the day in fifth.

It was an incredibly close battle for the men's win as just 0.071 seconds split the fastest three riders. After a fourth place in qualifying Troy Brosnan found some extra speed in semis to take the win with Finn Iles 0.013 seconds behind him. Loic Bruni was also right on Brosnan's pace as he was 0.071 back, if we get a repeat of this tomorrow we will be in for some wild racing. Luca Shaw managed to secure fourth as the four fastest riders remained the same across qualifying and semis, just in different positions.

Check out the results from the semi-finals below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:45.370
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 / +2.355
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.240
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +4.486
5th. Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 / +5.662


Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 4:14.909
2nd. Finn Iles: 4:14.922 / +0.013
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 / +0.071
4th. Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 / +0.501
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 / +0.958



Full Results:

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo
photo


Finals Start Lists:

Elite Women

photo

Elite Men

photo



227 Comments
  • 213 4
 What's the point in semis if we can't even watch them? The sooner the riders start boycotting them the better.
  • 77 0
 can´t even watch them paying a subscription on eurosport only roadies everywhere... This is utterly nonesense and makes you wonder which kind of intentions are behind...
  • 38 3
 If after this DH riders do not learned yet form Slope riders and trully push for next venues... we are done.
  • 20 0
 I suspect it’s a simple case of amateur hour bullshit - the uci clowns forgot to give the broadcaster clowns a heads up that semis have moved to Saturday.
  • 34 0
 A complete waste of bikes, dirt, and athletes. Ban Semis unless they're broadcast.
  • 53 1
 I just spent €10 to watch a final with just 30 guys and 10 girls! last year we had the semi finals at least what the f**k is the goal? kill the downhill? It's crazy that any smartphone can do a live and they're going to make us believe that it's not possible to have full coverage?? This is killing me, is there anything we can do? a petition ? please make DH great again !!!
  • 15 18
 @lerouge: so the same as what you would have paid last year since semis were free?
  • 21 0
 @bgoldstone:
last year the semi was broadcast free so I didn't mind paying for more coverage than during the Red Bull era. If I understood correctly the idea was to progress, are we going backwards? before final with 60 pilots now only 30 with coverage !
  • 12 0
 Yep 30 racers from a stacked field of 149 elite men, doesn’t seem like much
  • 19 8
 @lerouge: it was becoming too great of a show... too inspiring / engaging super/heros stars for the upcoming generations...

plus we do not spend much gas, tobacco and we breathe fresh air freely into the woods... trails can't be taxed (so far) and pharmaceutical not maximizing opportunities with us... a bone time to time is cheap... Mtbiking is too great for mental health... and saves many pills till long age...

Do you want to go further the rabbit hole?... I will participate in any podcast interested in truth.
  • 39 0
 There is no one at the helm of this ship of clowns. Run *one* race Saturday, broadcast it, and send the top 30 to finals Sunday. Oh, and stream it on a single site on the internet that everyone can find, like Red Bull did. And yes, I'll pay to watch, just stop this corporate clown-car, crash-derby that has destroyed fan access to & enjoyment of the sport! *It is not that hard, ya flippin' bozos!*
  • 15 0
 Do they not have a riders union? They need more say in what happens and actually take on board what the fans want as well as they are the life blood of this sport. Seriously though, how many people are actually watching these races now compared with when Red Bull was involved.
  • 15 0
 Meanwhile the UCI happily ran 4 hours of uninterrupted Giro d'Italia coverage today, and will do for the next three weeks (it was a cracking first day btw, there's no problem with that coverage at all!)

Even a few cameras at the bottom of the course would get people tuning in.
  • 3 0
 @lerouge: My guess is that Ball heard the complaints about the semis being crap and then just decided not to broadcast them and save money because fans don't like the format.
  • 6 0
 What's even funnier is I just went to Max to look for the semis and it's down at the moment: downdetector.com/status/hbo-max
Utter trash.
  • 4 0
 @succulentsausage: The UCI MTB world series website was also down today at least around the time the semis were about to start. Probably too much traffic from people trying to find out what the hell is going on.
  • 2 0
 @lerouge: Yes! WTF?
  • 6 0
 Yup, just paid 200$ Canadian to get flobikes only to realize that no qualis or semis... F**k UCI for this bs!
  • 3 0
 @PauRexs: the people who down-voted your comment are suffering Stockholm syndrome.
  • 1 0
 exactly. how the F is this not broadcast?
  • 6 1
 @bgoldstone: but also the paid providers had the semis available to stream
  • 1 0
 @dkendy1: Yep - it's all being filmed, and even commentated on (by a vastly superior commentator) at the venue on the big screens. Qually and semi runs.
  • 3 0
 I'm here ATM and it wasn't much better live, zero crowd, zero atmosphere Dh is a mess
  • 1 0
 Just signed up to FloSports to watch Downhill tomorrow. My card was charged $47.15 CAD billed monthly. I submitted an email to customer service to confirm the currency as there was no indication of a USD/CAD on the website. Form rejected on submission as the servers are too busy.
  • 2 0
 @JKFournier: wow, that's crazy... Their servers not being able to handle traffic is not a good indicator lol
  • 1 0
 BTW, I'm not against paying but if I'm paying I want semis and qualifying. Not to mention, the revenue that the UCI gets from flobikes I bet almost all goes to roadie shit, not DH riders since 99% of the content is roadie oriented which I have no interest in.
  • 94 2
 I actually would happily pay for, and kind of want to pay to support the new future of the sport. Today however even if you pay for it, you can’t watch the semi-finals.

I’m boycotting it, pinkbike should report on it, and we should all get mad that our sport is being sidelined and abandoned by people that don’t care about it.

£6.99 a month (here in the UK) is a small price for me to pay to watch the only sport i really care about, but no way am i paying it to this sack of clowns

I’ll watch it tomorrow for sure, but I’m going to pirate it. Have a good one!
  • 2 0
 If you want to support, best would be supporting riders and teams.
  • 24 0
 I'd happily pay if there was evidence the money was benefitting the sport in any way. At the moment I see ESO making no positive changes and charging us punters for the luxury, so I'll continue pirating.
  • 2 30
flag Freakyjon FL (11 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Haha, grow up
  • 17 0
 Dude it was 230$ CAD for the year for flow bikes… I waa going to split it with a buddy when we thought it was 150$ but turns out that was USD… no where did it say that until I saw my credit card bill.
  • 5 0
 @KUBBY: same for me! Gut punch for sure
  • 2 0
 @Tmackstab: UGH I feel for ya
  • 2 0
 @KUBBY: Same here... Pissed right off
  • 2 0
 @KUBBY: no monthly option?! Oosh
  • 2 0
 @dkendy1: there was but it worked out to roughly the same price if not more! Like 30$ a month I think for about 5 months of racing. Absolute bollocks
  • 48 0
 WOah this is hella exciting, did you see the numbers and the names?! OMG
  • 9 0
 I did plan to have - dare I say enjoy - dinner while watching the semis. I didn't plan doing it sitting by my desk staring at names and numbers.
  • 21 0
 Rob Warner has been telling you for years to LOOK AT THE TIME! scnr
  • 9 0
 you can't say the show is shit now cause ain't no show...
  • 37 0
 I’m sure Chris Ball will be available to answer all our questions!
  • 6 0
 He's given up the core audience because, my guess, he sees that the core audience has turned on him. Facing the core is like facing your friends for doing something shitty. Or, the core audience “just doesn't get it”.
  • 4 0
 From Bahamas suree..
  • 30 0
 I watched pretty religiously for free on Redbull TV. I paid to watch on GCN last year and was mostly satisfied. I would've paid again this year. But now it's two combined subscriptions required, more than doubling the price(with ads?!), and without broadcasting the semifinals. 200% price for 50% product. I enjoy watching the races, but I'm out. I'll just watch juniors on Youtube.
  • 29 0
 I was there, crowd numbers were down…. tomorrow could be a let down with this reduced field. Time to protest…. everyone meet in the new sideways grandstand tomorrow, a nude protest… they won’t know which way to point the cameras… it’ll be titties and tallywacker as far as the eyes can see.
  • 3 0
 the only way to protest effectively is down to the hands of top riders by not participating into the next rounds...
  • 2 0
 ...now is when we truly need Super-Heros
  • 7 0
 @PauRexs: I disagree. Naked people are a fine way to protest!
  • 1 0
 @PauRexs: that just won’t happen
  • 2 0
 Are the Midges out yet? Because if they are.......
  • 29 1
 Here's what I understand about live sports in the context of MTB:
• its expensive to buy the rights to film it. However, in the case of MTB World Cups I'm sure it's peanuts compared to other rights these giant corporations are buying up.
• it's very expensive to film as it requires a lot of cameras, a lot of people operating and editing the cameras.
• MTB courses are particularly tough to film as they are long and on rugged terrain in remote places. Set up time must be very arduous, never mind just getting all that equipment on location.
• it's impossible to show full race runs when start and finish times overlap, hence the desire to reduce rider numbers through semi-finals and then space out finals runs.
• The ROI from advertising revenue is small. There just aren't that many viewers relative to other sports so there aren't going to companies queueing up to buy ad time during a World Cup. But it's still a valid part of their sports programming... isn't it? I mean, if it weren't, why would they buy the rights to show it.

Here's what I - and I think most others posting here - don't understand about current World Cup coverage:
• if it's so expensive to set up, why wouldn't they leave that set up in place an extra day and film both days of competition? They've already done half the work by getting people there, booking them hotels etc., setting up the equipment on the mountainside. Would one additional day of filming be so difficult?
• they've already paid for the rights to film and broadcast it so there is no additional cost in filming both days, in that sense.
• if they don't have room for qualies/semis in the schedule on one of their multiple streaming or cable channels - very difficult to believe… they'll fill air time with almost any crap - the least they could do is create a highlights show, even if it's only on in the wee hours or something. At least people can choose to go and view it.
• filming the semis, even if they don't get all of it or the quality isn't quite there, would allow the cameraman to hone their angles before finals. If the coverage isn't perfect, just create a highlights real and cut the mistakes.
• they don't have to rely on old school camera set up nowadays when they have drones and rider-mounted GoPros available to them which can record long lengths of the course in a single shot, if not the whole course. Why don't they utilise that more? Mountain bikers are not traditionalists. We are very open to new technology; in fact it goes hand-in-hand with the sport.

Just seems pretty easy to accomplish airtime for semis with a little extra effort & expense... so what's going on? Why the lack of communication? Why did the UCI sell the rights to a big media corp like Discovery (cutting Red Bull out of the picture, who had always and continue to invest heavily in the sport) without certain guarantees in place of improved coverage? Or, if they did, why aren't they holding them to that?

Hopefully this gets resolved before the next race and we will see more airtime, but this has pissed a lot of people off already.
  • 10 1
 Did you talk to text all that?
  • 3 0
 The fact is that they do record semis and quali and show at the venue, you can see it on conti's ig story, they just aren't showing either live (I know they have never shown quali but still)
  • 12 2
 @scary1: there's this thing called a keyboard...
  • 11 0
 Something a lot of us DO understand is that, Redbull already paved the way and made the blueprint of what is needed…so the whole “it’s hard to do and tough and bla bla bla” is all hot air. The fact is, the current media conglomerate dgaf about the industry.
  • 2 1
 @abueno: they dgaf when they realized we were becoming threat to their interests...
  • 1 0
 We haven't actually seen a race yet this year. Let's see what happens on race day.
  • 22 0
 Imagine if someone who is at the race could provide a live stream. A friggin radio broadcast from 100 years ago would be an improvement over the live spreadsheet
  • 10 0
 “These semi finals brought to you by Lucky Strike cigarettes.
If you want to get Lucky enough to get on the podium, smoke Lucky Strikes!
Breathe deep and pedal hard with Lucky Strikes!
Lucky Strikes, official sponsor of your exciting UCI Mountain Bike Racing Radio Semi Finals, where we describe visual excitement in an auditory format.
Lucky Strikes. That’s Luckyyyy Strikes!
  • 4 0
 @scary1: brought to you by the UCI (Union Cigarettiere Internationale)
  • 2 0
 @scary1: 9 out of 10 doctors smoke Lucky Strikes.
  • 2 0
 @scary1: You forgot to say Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco!
  • 19 0
 It seems Syndicate without Jackson Goldstone is very vulnerable... and to rub salt in the wound, look at the person Syndicate has "exorcised": Greg Minaar who did make it to the finals tomorrow.
  • 4 0
 At least Nina is pretty dependable for some solid results.
  • 2 0
 Laurie did have a flat to be fair.
  • 20 0
 Cant find anything on the Eurosport app. Is It true they are not streaming semifinals? What in the f**king f**k?
  • 3 0
 yes, only the finals will be on live, no one seems to know if it's only for fort william or for all the stages...
  • 9 0
 Yeah, 8 euro well spent. Hey, but we can watch Giro and some snooker action!
  • 19 0
 IF ONLY WE COULD WATCH THIS
  • 19 0
 Henri Kiefer making it into finals in his first elite race! Nice
  • 3 0
 And Bodhi Kuhn.
  • 2 0
 And who is this other fella Pontvianne?!
  • 2 0
 @dkendy1: Yes, I haven't heard much from him, but he did pretty good in the second half of the season in last year's juniors.
  • 17 2
 No Santa Cruz, Intense, Pivot, Frameworks, Cube, or Union teams in the final. Gonna be strange watching a pirated finals tomorrow without these teams. Pirated only because $250 CAD to watch a handful of races is ridiculous. I paid the $120 last year but at $250 Flow/WB has gone too far
  • 9 0
 Owners of those teams should have something to say about the race format, as in, get rid of semis. We're pissed that the field is being cut down and we don't know the story of how it happened, but imagine fronting a ton of cash only to get no exposure in the men's race on Sunday.
  • 6 0
 Pivot and Cube both in final with Bernard Kerr and Simon Chapelet
  • 4 0
 @seanquail: good fact check, I'm just frustrated with today. I told myself that I would check out from WC DH due to new format and new/old media rules. But there I was watching the spreadsheet get updated this morning, like a chump.
  • 1 5
flag ECT (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @seanquail: nope, BK is a dnf in semi’s
  • 5 0
 I was just about to say the same thing about no Syndicate rider in the finals, didn't realize the other teams. Pivot is in, Bernie is protected, is he okay though, again with no broadcast we are all in the dark!
  • 5 0
 @ECT: Kerr is protected for being top 10 last year. He drops in the 18th spot tomorrow
  • 2 0
 @rad8: Bernard Kerr is protected... if he's not injured.
  • 17 0
 And let's not discount Nina Hoffman! She's crushing it for the syndicate.
  • 14 0
 This format is a p1ss take, no wonder teams and sponsors are pulling out left right and centre. If only 30 male and 10 female riders get through to the finals and they are the only round with TV coverage why would companies bother?
  • 16 0
 No semifinal broadcast on MAX either. Only scheduled the finals for tomorrow. WTF
  • 13 0
 Semi finals was too much biking when it was on the same day as finals -- too much to watch, too much to ride. This format is better, but now they took away the broadcast of semis. With the improved format, broadcast semis as now it's very appealing to watch them on Sat and finals on Sun. PLEASE AND THANK YOU.
  • 6 0
 The solution is to ditch the semis - back to the way it was pre-Discovery.
  • 13 0
 In what world would you create a system where by the current world champion on a home track who qualify’s 6th then isn’t in the broadcast due to a mechanical. Dumb beyond belief.
  • 12 0
 The top three elite men within a10th of a second of one another. That would have been fun to see! Frown
  • 8 0
 So confused on schedule and format, again...and where to watch. That being said - on this womens SEMI results, HOW MANY GO THROUGH TO SUNDAY FINAL? 15? and how many men from the SEMI will advance to FINAL?
  • 8 1
 10 women 30 men
  • 2 0
 @You2: Thank you! and its JUST a final run tomm/sunday ya?
  • 3 0
 @yakimonti: yup, final for juniors and elites tomorrow
  • 2 3
 @You2: wow - only 30 men this year? Wasn’t it 40 or 45 last year down from 60 in the semi-final? Have to ask yourself what you’re getting as a sponsor at this point.
  • 8 0
 @shredddr: it was 30 last year.
  • 1 0
 @You2: why are only 10 (11) riders allowed to the women's finals?
  • 1 0
 @dtheio: idk, those are the rules.

Smaller field ig
  • 1 0
 @dtheio: Historically the field was not very close, nor were there many riders entering. Now we have a deep and competitive field, and there are a half dozen fast juniors about to crack onto the scene too. Women should be 20 in the finals as a minimum. This may mean four or five riders currently miss out, but next year the field will be over 30 strong, easily.
  • 1 0
 @handynzl: I would argue top 15 for women. There are definitely some women outside the top 10 who could still podium if they have a really good day. And maybe in a few years from now top 20. It's kind of a chicken or the egg problem right now - if you don't give women exposure in the finals, you're going to have fewer sponsors chasing them or offering them money to race, which does nothing to improve the number of women who can challenge for the podium. It's a lot harder to reach that top level without full support.
  • 11 0
 Nice run for Bohdi! Pretty rad!
  • 8 0
 Maybe I am out of the loop, but weren't semi finals supposed to be broadcasted? Paying seven bucks a month just for downhill and this ist what we are getting? What the f*ck is this bullshit
  • 10 0
 Great result for Tahnee, hoping she can go one better tomorrow.
  • 8 0
 Shocking, paying to watch the DH and can’t even watch the semi’s just because no one wants the semis if they are being raced I wanna watch
  • 6 0
 Earlier UCI youtube channel clearly said that Junior finals men/women as well as elite semis would be playing live.... now the text has been changed and only Junior finals is listed... someone messed up and everyone is pissed!!!!! there own youtube Where to Watch link doesn't even work!!!! ucimtbworldseries.com/watch

I think a new association needs to be brought together... @Redbull I'll pay a fee to watch, you guys start something new i'm sure teams will follow!!
  • 4 0
 So funny because that link is giving me a 504 error now AND Max as a whole is down. What a joke.
  • 5 0
 If it was my investment that is getting no coverage I would cut the invest immediately. It‘s a joke. At least a youtube stream should be done by discovery chanel. It‘s all just a waste of money for the brands and a waste of time for us.

By the way. Tomorrow Eurosport broadcasts the Giro, no DH
  • 9 0
 So did anyone know semis wouldn’t be broadcast?
  • 12 0
 Chris Ball did, but as usual he's saying nowt.
  • 5 0
 Come on, Pinkbike team. Talk to the riders, talk to the teams and sponsors, encourage them to protest against such poor TV coverage of the sport! This has to change. The riders make the effort, risk their health, the cycling industry spends money and they only get TV coverage of the finals. Not to mention the fans who pay for access and want to watch the qualifiers and semi-finals. And I've stopped counting on enduro coverage at all.
  • 7 1
 All i can find on discovery is road and xc shite, they really think the dh is the bottom if the barrel and don't give a shit
  • 7 0
 Isn’t this supposed to be live streamed on YouTube? I can’t find it anywhere.
  • 6 0
 Charlie Hatton is not protected right? The current world champ doesnt make the finals then.
And Laurie? And Oisin? And Ryan? Because weather?
  • 3 1
 Does'nt seem like the starting order made much difference to results. I suspect mechanicals took out a fair few people. The GOAT made it so all is good.
  • 2 0
 Charlie and Oisin keep on saying they would prefer rain
  • 4 0
 This goes against the basic mountain bike racing tenant that every rider will get a time a place. The non-qualifiers vastly outnumber qualifiers and get Zip, Nada, Nothing, Go Home treatment. I keep imagining an over 1000 strong mob with torches looking for a remedy not ready to go home tonight...
  • 1 1
 Kind of makes the slope style riders seem silly for their complaints about pay as well. How many DH racers traveled to the world cup race, paid for food and accommodations and don't even make the final. The slope guys had a guaranteed spot.
  • 5 0
 Whoever had this semi final idea, or rather who pushed it through, there is a special place for you somewere waiting… just kidding but I mean…
  • 3 1
 Greg Minaar pushed the idea. Head him in a trackside interview last year.
  • 4 0
 @tadabing: "The goat" will defend the UCI to the very end because it's part of his career path , a big fluffy salary to nestle into in future years.
  • 6 0
 Bit of a bummer for Gracey - she’s been tabbed as a future star of the sport.
  • 7 0
 The new Canyon Sender is doing bits!
  • 5 0
 What a sick final few rides, shame no one could watch it, would of been very interesting but hay ho its warner bros profit>anything
  • 3 0
 This sucks. I came home hoping to watch some DH racing after riding my bike. Only to find out they are not showing the semi finals. Unfortunately I thought they were supposed to be showing the semi finals. When you go onto MAX cycling schedule if shows mtb racing May 4th and 5th. I see people talking about how expensive it is. Well I’m paying for it and so is everyone else that wants to watch it. This is so disappointing
  • 3 0
 Super happy that Semi’s and Finals are now on different days.
It means I can come home from work and watch the Semi’s one night and the finals the next rather than 5 hours of footage in one go and a 1am bedtime.

Oh, what’s that? You’ll just not show the Semi’s anymore?
I guess sleep isn’t overrated after all.
  • 5 0
 I have a subscription to Eurosport, but it's currently showing some f...ing road cycling and soon snooker. Nice!
  • 5 0
 Any idea why semi finals results are way slower than qualifying? Wind started to kick-in?
  • 2 0
 I was wondering the same thing, but people are only talking about the lack of broadcasting... It's strange that the women went faster but the men went considerably slower. Also there was no rain and both qualis and semis are on the same day, so wth?
  • 3 0
 @almostsendy: Moi Moi tv from today the riders said it rained for the last 30 men and made the rocks slippery and unpredictable.
  • 3 0
 I dont mind Semi's but since I paid... I thought I wouldve got Semi's broadcasted... what a joke... easy choice for rest of year... not worth my money, Tiz going to be a good time.
  • 2 0
 I’m here at Fort Bill watching it, spent 3 hours walking down the track, enjoying seeing loads of riders from juniors to elites… not convinced I’ll bother getting the gondola up tomorrow, doubt I’d make it back for the last riders 10women 30 men Frown
  • 5 0
 Its so crazy. Redbull did better FOR FREE, they literally gave away a better product.
  • 2 0
 In any branch of cycling, is the UCI viewed as a positive force? It seems that they are self appointed and are not fit for purpose across the board. The sport of cycling should abandon them and form a new governing body with a better understanding of the appeal of the sport and modern viewing platforms.
  • 2 0
 Yo 30 riders for men is maybe juuust ok but the womens field has grown waaaay stronger and 11 riders only.
That’s outrageous.
Especially considering now you can’t even watch semis. What a backwards step. So on a wet day no dark horse can get a win?! This is actually quite bad for the sport
  • 3 0
 If they aren't going to broadcast semi-finals, at least let the YouTube creators film their runs... It seems such a waste of resources to set up a live broadcast for all of 40 riders.
  • 2 0
 Just signed up to FloSports to watch Downhill tomorrow. My card was charged $47.15 CAD billed monthly. I submitted an email to customer service to confirm the currency as there was no indication of a USD/CAD on the website. Form rejected on submission as the servers are too busy.
  • 3 0
 I was trying to find a live coverage on Eurosport with no luck. The only thing this b...t webpage has is one article with a link to a schedule that doesn't work.
  • 5 0
 What an absolute joke. No broadcast anywhere.
  • 5 0
 Welcome to new online game "DOWNHILL WORLD SERIES"
  • 5 0
 Hmmm no Santa Cruz in the finals….
  • 14 0
 Nina
  • 13 0
 Greg made it....oh wait... /s
  • 5 0
 but there is a Norco ; )
  • 4 0
 Beyond a joke. What an epic bunch o'arse this whole coverage thing is. Discoclowns.
  • 8 3
 Santa Cruz out of finals, Minaar qualified KARMA
  • 2 0
 There is only one solution back to normal. Quali on saturdays for everyone and a 60 riiders final on sunday. Everything eldo is a solution for a problem that never existed ( and was made up but those who wanted more)
  • 5 0
 Reece in 24th, not bad for a free rider.
  • 5 0
 Now he can hang around and not fly back to BC til after the finals.
  • 2 0
 Anyone else getting a "no content found" on the flobikes event page? You would think there would be some indication that there's going to be a live stream on there tmrw but still just seeing a blank page lol
  • 1 0
 I know I’m supposed to be trashing on the lack of coverage or whatever, but what’s the point of those charts? Why not use the same 1,2,3 etc seconds X axis for the men’s and women’s chart? I assume you’re trying to show how tight the men’s racing was but then you use a different axis so at a glance the charts just look basically the same…
  • 4 0
 Can’t find on Max or YouTube. Ummm, what’s the point of this?
  • 4 0
 Former Pinkbike affiliated rider Nathan Pontvianne looking strong so far.
  • 4 0
 Have discovery decided not to broadcast semis this year then?
  • 3 0
 let's go Brayton! gonna be tight at this point but, would be pretty rad to see him in finals.
  • 4 0
 Bernard hasn't made it to the 2nd split. Crash or mechanical?
  • 26 3
 Maybe the front fell off again
  • 2 0
 Broke a wheel according to Instagram
  • 3 0
 youtube.com/shorts/U1tf-zW3fCE?si=PiOic0NyValavYQr

Otb in the rocks
  • 5 0
 KERR DNF - W'appen?
  • 4 0
 This entire situation sucks.
  • 4 0
 Top 3 within 7 hundredths is absolutely mental
  • 3 0
 thanks uci and eso for that bullshiat. instead of canceling semis, they cancel the broadcast. wtf, as stupid as they come.
  • 3 0
 So funny to see the age difference of the riders…..you have Minnaar …… and the rest. What a top athlete he is
  • 5 1
 Great result for Martin maes on the modified ebike. In the finals.
  • 1 1
 You mean, on the de-electrified bike? Weird flex (for That Guy) but okay...
  • 1 0
 Frustrated about today? wait for tomorrow, the finals are not in the schedule of any of the two Eurosport channels. In other words, in many countries it won't be possible to watch the finals (with or without paying).
  • 2 0
 It's not on either of the main channels, but it should be there. Can't say exactly where since I don't know which service you're subscribing through (Discovery+, some other TV package). My subscription is directly through their website as I'm waiting for MAX to launch here in a couple of weeks, there it can be easily found in the on demand section/ searching for mountain biking. Someone else here in the comments they had eventually found it on some third Eurosport channel "they didn't even know they had". So yeah it should be there somewhere and part of the package.
  • 1 0
 @donimo: I'm also subscribed directly to their app, fingers crossed it's somewhere there tomorrow, thanks for the info! In any case, it's a joke how the WB and the UCI are managing this.
  • 4 0
 Dak stak attak
  • 3 0
 Is there weather today in Ft Bill or something?
  • 3 0
 Pissing rain at the minute
  • 4 0
 Came here to find insight on this, results are weird af
  • 2 0
 Pinky in P30 - whew. Good for Danny! My whole Vital team made big noise. Nor so much the PB FL SQUAD
  • 2 1
 Spoke too soon.
  • 3 0
 @suspended-flesh: you can change your vital team after semis
  • 1 0
 @bgoldstone: Yep TY.
  • 7 4
 So when is Brook going to start bitching about the bike this year?
  • 17 0
 It is now Forbidden for him to do so.
  • 3 0
 Is Dailed not happening this season?
  • 3 0
 Nope… someone showed a DM with Jordi where he confirmed it’s “done”
  • 3 0
 How many speed suits in the top 10
  • 2 0
 Couldn’t pay the money for flosports. Gut feeling is it isn’t worth it.. almost did.
  • 2 0
 For those of you looking for info on the broadcast situation, ucimtbworldseries.com is down. What a joke!
  • 3 0
 Absolutely a joke. Tried to pay for it and can't even watch.
  • 3 0
 What a shitshow, no broadcast of the semis. Discovery clowns
  • 2 0
 first year in 10 years im not paying to watch. I want to so bad but I can't support this anymore. they are ruining downhill.
  • 2 0
 Where is Valentina Roa Sanchez?
  • 2 0
 She was 19th in qualies, so didn't make the cut.
  • 2 1
 @donimo: ufff Frown (( what happened to her? she is in my team
  • 1 0
 Talk about trash! In Canada, Flosports charges $250, and their app is only available on a few devices.
  • 1 0
 Some big names missing out riding tomorrow. Only Bernard protected I think?
  • 1 0
 Yep lots of riders got caught in rain, got bad for top 25ish
  • 2 0
 By the way. Rock shox Flight attendend seams to work pretty good
  • 3 0
 Miss Red Bull TV
  • 1 0
 Wow, I managed to get 2 whole riders on the fantasy team starting on race day hahaha. Some lessons were learned here.
  • 1 0
 UCI suck. DH as a sport should Boycott and form a rival series. The DH series wont last like this.
  • 1 1
 People Last year hated semis so much complained about watching semis and finals are way to long now they can't watch semis and are angry again.
  • 1 0
 Can anyone tell me.what was going on with Thibaut why he is racing on his own or is it still a mystery
  • 1 0
 Can we watch semis in UK?
  • 7 0
 Doesn't look like it , they kept that quiet didn't they
  • 7 0
 Can’t watch them ANYWHERE!
  • 10 0
 @Bollox64: sneaky buggers , they didn't mention they weren't broadcasting semi finals anymore when they asked for everyones subscription fee did they
  • 1 0
 WTF is going on between splits 1 and 2?
  • 2 0
 I'm guessing tyres are coming off from rims and stuff
  • 2 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Its crazy seeing such high profile riders losing so much time there.
  • 1 0
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Maybe saving energy for finals tomorrow?
  • 2 0
 USDH on fire!
  • 3 0
 yep, and neko just missed...a huge accomplishment and on a proto bike never raced before.
  • 1 0
 Is this the tightest top 30 qualy times ever? 8s top 30 whaaat?
  • 1 0
 What happened to BK? Did he crash?
  • 2 0
 Blew a wheel
  • 1 0
 No start times up for elite mens finals ! I smell a rat !
  • 1 0
 What's the Asterix * beside some names?
  • 4 0
 Rider is under 23 years old.
  • 1 0
 how are some folks seeing it??
  • 1 0
 Welcome to the UCI POOP World Cup everyone....
  • 1 0
 Myriam?
  • 5 0
 Didn't make the cut.
  • 1 0
 She looked like she's riding protected/injured on all the practice clips-Not a nice track to come back from injury right?
  • 4 1
 There goes my sleeper pick. Damn.
  • 7 0
 Just checked her insta, she had a cry because she simply did not qualify-still getting back up to speed. I think she's been elite class now for 15 seasons? she has the experience to come back, go pompon.
  • 3 0
 @yakimonti: Aw she is so French. Can't help but root for her.
  • 21 1
 @yakimonti: We should tag whoop on insta and say thanks for being the title sponsor of a sport that does this.

We all should put pressure on the sponsors via social. If they get overwhelming negative publicity by supporting this format they will not be happy.

The competitive racing is one part, but watching our fav personalities taking a crack is a bigger part (for me at least). We should all push back, as fans of these athletes.
  • 5 0
 @yosmite: Great idea! Just done it on Insta and FB
  • 1 0
 Damn :-(
  • 1 0
 Jess B? DNF?
  • 1 0
 DNF in qualy
  • 1 0
 Mechanical per the Cube Racing IG.
  • 1 0
 Elite men’s anyways







