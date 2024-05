Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

Finals Start Lists:

Elite Women

Elite Men

After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.Vali Höll is back on top as she was back to her unmatched pace with the semi-final win. Höll crossed the line over two seconds ahead of fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave as she looks to open the 2024 season with a race victory. Tahnee Seagrave continued her strong form to back up her fastest qualifying time with second place ahead of Camille Balanche in third. Mikayla Parton laid down an impressive run to end the day in fifth.It was an incredibly close battle for the men's win as just 0.071 seconds split the fastest three riders. After a fourth place in qualifying Troy Brosnan found some extra speed in semis to take the win with Finn Iles 0.013 seconds behind him. Loic Bruni was also right on Brosnan's pace as he was 0.071 back, if we get a repeat of this tomorrow we will be in for some wild racing. Luca Shaw managed to secure fourth as the four fastest riders remained the same across qualifying and semis, just in different positions.Check out the results from the semi-finals below.Vali Höll: 4:45.370Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 /Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 /Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 /Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 /Troy Brosnan: 4:14.909Finn Iles: 4:14.922 /Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 /Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 /Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 /