Semi-Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

After qualifying
earlier today, the Elite racers went back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.
Vali Höll is back on top as she was back to her unmatched pace with the semi-final win. Höll crossed the line over two seconds ahead of fastest qualifier Tahnee Seagrave as she looks to open the 2024 season with a race victory. Tahnee Seagrave continued her strong form to back up her fastest qualifying time with second place ahead of Camille Balanche in third. Mikayla Parton laid down an impressive run to end the day in fifth.
It was an incredibly close battle for the men's win as just 0.071 seconds split the fastest three riders. After a fourth place in qualifying Troy Brosnan found some extra speed in semis to take the win with Finn Iles 0.013 seconds behind him. Loic Bruni was also right on Brosnan's pace as he was 0.071 back, if we get a repeat of this tomorrow we will be in for some wild racing. Luca Shaw managed to secure fourth as the four fastest riders remained the same across qualifying and semis, just in different positions.
Results:
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 4:45.3702nd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 / +2.3553rd.
Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.2404th.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +4.4865th.
Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 / +5.662
Elite Men
1st.
Troy Brosnan: 4:14.9092nd.
Finn Iles: 4:14.922 / +0.0133rd.
Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 / +0.0714th.
Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 / +0.5015th.
Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 / +0.958
last year the semi was broadcast free so I didn't mind paying for more coverage than during the Red Bull era. If I understood correctly the idea was to progress, are we going backwards? before final with 60 pilots now only 30 with coverage !
plus we do not spend much gas, tobacco and we breathe fresh air freely into the woods... trails can't be taxed (so far) and pharmaceutical not maximizing opportunities with us... a bone time to time is cheap... Mtbiking is too great for mental health... and saves many pills till long age...
Do you want to go further the rabbit hole?... I will participate in any podcast interested in truth.
Even a few cameras at the bottom of the course would get people tuning in.
Utter trash.
I’m boycotting it, pinkbike should report on it, and we should all get mad that our sport is being sidelined and abandoned by people that don’t care about it.
£6.99 a month (here in the UK) is a small price for me to pay to watch the only sport i really care about, but no way am i paying it to this sack of clowns
I’ll watch it tomorrow for sure, but I’m going to pirate it. Have a good one!
• its expensive to buy the rights to film it. However, in the case of MTB World Cups I'm sure it's peanuts compared to other rights these giant corporations are buying up.
• it's very expensive to film as it requires a lot of cameras, a lot of people operating and editing the cameras.
• MTB courses are particularly tough to film as they are long and on rugged terrain in remote places. Set up time must be very arduous, never mind just getting all that equipment on location.
• it's impossible to show full race runs when start and finish times overlap, hence the desire to reduce rider numbers through semi-finals and then space out finals runs.
• The ROI from advertising revenue is small. There just aren't that many viewers relative to other sports so there aren't going to companies queueing up to buy ad time during a World Cup. But it's still a valid part of their sports programming... isn't it? I mean, if it weren't, why would they buy the rights to show it.
Here's what I - and I think most others posting here - don't understand about current World Cup coverage:
• if it's so expensive to set up, why wouldn't they leave that set up in place an extra day and film both days of competition? They've already done half the work by getting people there, booking them hotels etc., setting up the equipment on the mountainside. Would one additional day of filming be so difficult?
• they've already paid for the rights to film and broadcast it so there is no additional cost in filming both days, in that sense.
• if they don't have room for qualies/semis in the schedule on one of their multiple streaming or cable channels - very difficult to believe… they'll fill air time with almost any crap - the least they could do is create a highlights show, even if it's only on in the wee hours or something. At least people can choose to go and view it.
• filming the semis, even if they don't get all of it or the quality isn't quite there, would allow the cameraman to hone their angles before finals. If the coverage isn't perfect, just create a highlights real and cut the mistakes.
• they don't have to rely on old school camera set up nowadays when they have drones and rider-mounted GoPros available to them which can record long lengths of the course in a single shot, if not the whole course. Why don't they utilise that more? Mountain bikers are not traditionalists. We are very open to new technology; in fact it goes hand-in-hand with the sport.
Just seems pretty easy to accomplish airtime for semis with a little extra effort & expense... so what's going on? Why the lack of communication? Why did the UCI sell the rights to a big media corp like Discovery (cutting Red Bull out of the picture, who had always and continue to invest heavily in the sport) without certain guarantees in place of improved coverage? Or, if they did, why aren't they holding them to that?
Hopefully this gets resolved before the next race and we will see more airtime, but this has pissed a lot of people off already.
If you want to get Lucky enough to get on the podium, smoke Lucky Strikes!
Breathe deep and pedal hard with Lucky Strikes!
Lucky Strikes, official sponsor of your exciting UCI Mountain Bike Racing Radio Semi Finals, where we describe visual excitement in an auditory format.
Lucky Strikes. That’s Luckyyyy Strikes!
Smaller field ig
I think a new association needs to be brought together... @Redbull I'll pay a fee to watch, you guys start something new i'm sure teams will follow!!
By the way. Tomorrow Eurosport broadcasts the Giro, no DH
And Laurie? And Oisin? And Ryan? Because weather?
It means I can come home from work and watch the Semi’s one night and the finals the next rather than 5 hours of footage in one go and a 1am bedtime.
Oh, what’s that? You’ll just not show the Semi’s anymore?
I guess sleep isn’t overrated after all.
That’s outrageous.
Especially considering now you can’t even watch semis. What a backwards step. So on a wet day no dark horse can get a win?! This is actually quite bad for the sport
Otb in the rocks
We all should put pressure on the sponsors via social. If they get overwhelming negative publicity by supporting this format they will not be happy.
The competitive racing is one part, but watching our fav personalities taking a crack is a bigger part (for me at least). We should all push back, as fans of these athletes.