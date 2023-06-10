Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Jun 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The first of the new format DH World Cup semi-finals is now underway at Lenzerheide, stay tuned for live results and updates.

Live timing is available here.



Elite Women

First up today is the Elite Women, stay following this page for live race updates and results.


Live Race Updates:

1:45 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway
We have our first-ever live broadcasted semi-finals kicking off in Lenzerheide with Lisa Baumann starting proceedings.

1:49 am PDT: Lisa Baumann Sets the First Time of 3:24.419
Lisa Baumann is the first down the hill and already the times are sitting at around 7th in yesterday's qualifying times.

1:51 am PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Takes the Current Top Spot
We are already nearing the top qualifying time as first-year elite rider Gracey Hemstreet goes fastest by over 10 seconds.

1:52 am PDT: Izabela Yankova Crashes
Izabela Yankova was looking fast but she crashed through the rocks in the lower part of the course.

1:55 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Goes 2nd, Still Over Five Seconds Back
Gracey Hemstreet's time is looking strong as she still remains over five seconds up as Anna Newkirk takes 2nd so far.

1:56 am PDT: Current Top 5 with 10 Riders Remaining
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:13.715
2nd. Hattie Harnden: 3:18.857
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 3:19.579
4th. Mille Johnset: 3:21.561
5th. Lisa Baumann: 3:24.419

1:57 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Takes the Lead
Despite riding with an injury Nina Hoffmann has gone fastest by just 0.048 seconds.

2:03 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Goes into 3rd
It's great to see Tahnee Seagrave back racing and she slots into third place so far after going fastest at the first split.

2:05 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Crosses the Line 1.9 Back, Takes 3rd
Marine Cabirou is another rider making a return this weekend and comes into the finish just under two seconds back.


Course Preview:


Loic Bruni takes a lap of this year's course.

Course Map:





Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Splits of Izabela were looking sooo faast! What a shame that she didn’t finish… she was on fire!
  • 1 0
 Can someone tell Cedric to use the word 'back' instead of 'up' please





