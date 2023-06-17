Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:26.737

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:32.392

3rd. Camille Balanche: 3:32.417

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:36.215

5th. Rachel Atherton: 3:36.240

Live Race Updates:



2:23 am PDT: The Elite Men's Race is Now Underway

Onni Rainio is first up for the Elite Men today.



2:32 am PDT: Top 5 After 10 Riders

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:06.381

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 3:06.765

3rd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:09.976

4th. Greg Williamson: 3:10.183

5th. Adam Brayton: 3:10.369



2:43 am PDT: Top 5 After 20 Riders

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:06.381

2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 3:06.765

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:06.998

4th. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:09.976

5th. Oliver Zwar: 3:10.151



2:54 am PDT: Top 5 After 30 Riders

1st. Ronan Dunne: 3:06.381

2nd. Max Hartenstern: 3:06.519

3rd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: 3:06.765

4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:06.998

5th. Antoine Vidal: 3:07.358





Course Preview:





Pinkbike Racing's Wyatt Harrington previews this year's course.



Course Map:







The Elite Women's Race as it Happened:



1:45 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

Semi-finals kicks off in Lenzerheide with Louise Ferguson starting proceedings.



1:49 am PDT: Louise Ferguson Sets a Time of 3:48.843

Louise Ferguson is the first rider down with a time that would have placed around 10th in qualifying. Conditions are very different today after yesterday's storms and some overnight rain.



1:50 am PDT: Frida Ronning goes 0.1 Seconds Up

Frida Ronning goes just ahead to take an early lead.



1:51 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Takes a Big Lead

Anna Newkirk has gone into the lead by nearly three seconds as the times continue to tumble.



1:53 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Goes Fastest

Veronika Widmann lost a little bit of time at the top but goes into the lead by half a second.



1:54 am PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Takes a Huge Lead

Gracey Hemstreet flies into the lead as she masters the lower part of the course to lead by 5.494 seconds. Already we are reaching the 4th place qualifying times.



1:58 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Pulls Ahead of Gracey Hemstreet

Marine Cabirou looks to have found her old speed as she is another rider fast at the bottom of the course and leads by 1.2 seconds.



2:02 am PDT: Rachel Atherton Smashes the Course to Lead by Over 2 Seconds

Rachel Atherton holds the lead from top to bottom as she pulls ahead of Marine Cabirou by 2.466 seconds.



2:03 am PDT: Top 5 with 5 Riders Left

1st. Rachel Atherton: 3:36.240

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:38.706

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 3:38.976

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:39.923

5th. Jess Blewitt: 3:41.087



2:05 am PDT: A Crash Could End Tahnee Seagrave's Chances of Making Finals

A crash near the top has meant Tahnee Seagrave is in 8th so far. With four more riders, she could very well be pushed outside of the top ten and not make it to finals.



2:06 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Overtakes Atherton by 0.025

The times are very tight at the top as Monika Hrastnik manages to make up over two seconds in the final section to go fastest by just 0.025 seconds.



2:08 am PDT: What a Run from Nina Hoffmann

Nina Hoffmann was on an absolutely wild run. Despite a crash into the finish she still leads by a huge 3.823 seconds.



2:09 am PDT: Camille Balanche Keeps it Steady to Take 2nd

Camille Balanche stays upright with a calm and collected run and goes across the line just 0.025 seconds behind Nina Hoffmann.



2:12 am PDT: Vali Höll Dominates in Leogang

Vali Höll was unstoppable in semi-finals as she takes the win by over five and half seconds.







