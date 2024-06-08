Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Live Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
Jun 8, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
After
qualifying
earlier today, the Elite racers are back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.
Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from the semi-finals at the second round of the 2024 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
World Cup DH
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,423 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
100111 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
96661 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
72907 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62758 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
57619 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
57082 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52689 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
40454 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
1 Comment
Score
Time
3
0
scott-townes
FL
(4 mins ago)
Watching this blank page waiting for it to update is still more exciting than EDR.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.071393
Mobile Version of Website