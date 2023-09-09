Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.991

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.479

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:54.565

4th. Eleonora Farina: 3:55.706

5th. Lisa Baumann: 3:57.784

Elite Men









Elite Men



Live Race Updates:



2:27 am PDT: After five riders the top five are:

1st. Harry Molloy: 3:31.881

2nd. Alix Francoz: 3:32.248

3rd. Dean Lucas: 3:32.916

4th. Ian Guionnet: 3:32.983

5th. Eliott Baud: 3:35.546



2:30 am PDT: Matt Walker Takes the Hot Seat

Pivot Factory Racing's Matt Walker goes straight into the hot by two seconds.



2:31 am PDT: Greg Williamson Crosses the Line 1.4 Up

Greg Williamson doesn't let Matt Walker stay on the hot seat for long as he is quick through the last two splits to take the lead.



2:33 am PDT: Thibault Laly Goes 3rd

Pinkbike Racing's Thibault Laly has a great run to go into the finish 2.5 seconds back.



2:35 am PDT: A Huge Crash for Luke Williamson

Luke Williamson loses the front wheel in the dust and has a big slide off the track.



2:36 am PDT: Antoine Rogge Now Leads by 0.461

Antoine Rogge almost crashes out in the final turn as he makes his way onto the hot seat after 13 riders.



2:41 am PDT: Theo Erlangsen Goes 0.278 Back

Theo Erlangsen looks confident in the dust as he falls just 0.2 seconds off the hot seat.



2:50 am PDT: After 25 riders the top 5 are:

1st. Antoine Rogge: 3:27.475

2nd. Theo Erlangsen: 3:27.753

3rd. Greg Williamson: 3:27.936

4th. Joe Breeden: 3:28.354

5th. Kye A'Hern: 3:28.436



2:52 am PDT: Thomas Estaque has a Wild Run to Go Fastest

Thomas Estaque leads by 1.446 seconds as he gets loose in the thick dust.



2:55 am PDT: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Goes 3rd

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene has a steady run to end his run in third place so far.



2:58 am PDT: Matt Walker Goes 2nd

The British Matt Walker was quick in the first split but lost time across the rest of the track to go over the line 0.934 seconds back and into 2nd.







The Elite Women's Race as it Happened:



1:45 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Enduro racer Emmy Lan starting proceedings.



1:49 am PDT: Emmy Lan sets a time of 4:14.792

Interestingly Emmy Lan has set a slower time today than her qualifying run of 4:11.210



1:50 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Goes Fastest

Veronika Widmann takes the hot seat as she sets the fastest time so far.



1:52 am PDT: Louise Ferguson Leads by 5.8 Seconds

Louise Ferguson quickly pushes her teammate off the top as she now leads by 5.848 seconds.



1:53 am PDT: Sian A'Hern Slots into 2nd

Sian A'Hern has a solid run to cross the line 4.863 back.



1:54 am PDT: Anna Newkirk Takes the Hot Seat

Anna Newkirk sets the fastest time so far as she finds 1.5 seconds on Louise Ferguson.



1:54 am PDT: Mille Johnset Falls Just Short of the Top Time

Mille Johnset was looking like she might be a contender for the hot seat but lost time at the bottom of the course to go 2nd.



1:55 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Leads by 2.117

After battling an illness that seems to be going around the Les Gets pits Nina Hoffmann takes the race lead as she goes 2.1 seconds up. Nina's time is still around ten seconds back from Vali Höll's qualifying run.



1:57 am PDT: Gloria Scarsi Two Seconds Back in 2nd

Gloria Scarsi is another enduro racer on course as she takes 2nd.



1:58 am PDT: Lisa Baumann Leads

Lisa Baumann takes 0.968 seconds out of Nina Hoffmann's time as she secures the hot seat with five riders left at the top.



2:02 am PDT: Eleonora Farina Flies into the Lead

Eleonora Farina goes fastest by two seconds as she led from the second split to the bottom.



2:05 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Crosses the Line in 4th

Tahnee Seagrave loses time all the way down after the first split to take fourth



2:08 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Takes the Lead by 1.1 Seconds

After a slow second split Monika Hrastnik rides back into the race as she is quick through the lower steeps to go fastest by 1.141 seconds. Only Marine Cabirou and Vali Höll remain at the top.



2:11 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Leads with 1 Rider Left

Marine Cabirou has gone fastest so far in Les Gets but she has dropped around 0.4 seconds back from her qualifying run. As we found in our qualifying analysis Vali Höll was fastest through all splits yesterday so if she can stay on the bike she will be tough to beat.



2:14 am PDT: Vali Höll Wins in Les Gets

Vali Höll is truly dominant in Les Gets so far this week as she backs up her qualifying win with the fastest semi-finals run by 3.488 seconds.







Full Results:

Elite Women

Finals Start List:

Elite Women

