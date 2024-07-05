Powered by Outside

LIVE: Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying earlier today, the Elite racers are back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.

Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from the semi-finals at the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series.

Live Timing


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:01.702
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:02.992 / +1.290
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:03.222 / +1.520
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:03.355 / +1.653
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:03.776 / +2.074
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:

Elite Women




Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,273 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2025 Specialized Stumpjumper Has a New Dual Chamber Air Shock
99890 views
SRAM Releases S-1000 Budget Transmission Drivetrain
62701 views
It's Not Presta, It's Not Schrader - Schwalbe Introduces New Clik Valve
60449 views
[UPDATED] Final Results & Overall Standings from the Combloux Enduro World Cup 2024
49625 views
Randoms: Bespoked Show 2024, Manchester
38764 views
Drone Manufacturer DJI Debuts Light & Powerful eMTB Motor - Eurobike 2024
35352 views
First Look: KOM Xeno Infinity Drive Hubs Push from the Disc Side
32445 views
Dangerholm's New Sub-13-Pound Scott Scale is Probably the World's Lightest 29er - Eurobike 2024
28211 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

9 Comments
  • 3 0
 Lets go Lou Ferg!
  • 1 0
 For the men, anyway, there seems like so many on the course at the same time...
  • 1 0
 Where can I watch this?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050059
Mobile Version of Website