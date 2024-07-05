Pinkbike.com
LIVE: Semi-Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024
Jul 5, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
9 Comments
After
qualifying
earlier today, the Elite racers are back against the clock to decide who progresses to finals.
Stay tuned as the Elite results come in from the semi-finals at the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup series.
Live Timing
Results:
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 4:01.702
2nd.
Myriam Nicole: 4:02.992 /
+1.290
3rd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:03.222 /
+1.520
4th.
Monika Hrastnik: 4:03.355 /
+1.653
5th.
Mille Johnset: 4:03.776 /
+2.074
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Full Results:
Elite Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Results
World Cup DH
Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,273 articles
Report
9 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Boaby
FL
(27 mins ago)
Lets go Lou Ferg!
[Reply]
1
0
HappyBiker19
FL
(9 mins ago)
For the men, anyway, there seems like so many on the course at the same time...
[Reply]
1
0
Vince89
(1 mins ago)
Where can I watch this?
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
3
7
tigerfish50
(20 mins ago)
Seven reports from Les Gets but not a squeak about the Megavalanche which achieves countless more hits on YouTube than any Downhill World Cup event.
Last year a single rudimentary report surfaced several days after everybody had gone home.
What does Pinkbike have against the Mega?
[Reply]
5
0
edspratt
FL
Editor
(15 mins ago)
We have nothing against the Megavalanche. For us, World Cup racing especially downhill gets significantly more views and attention than Mega coverage.
[Reply]
1
0
stunnanumma1
FL
(13 mins ago)
@edspratt
: I mean, didn't Henry or someone from PB do mega this or last year?
What's this guy talking about?
[Reply]
3
0
drakefan705
FL
(10 mins ago)
Nothing against megavalanche but in what world does it take precedent over the world cup circuit?
[Reply]
1
0
ridesmoothbro
FL
(9 mins ago)
But Tiger....they have to post about the BC race.......
[Reply]
3
0
svenie
FL
(8 mins ago)
Luckily not all content is based on youtube-views, otherwise we'd be seeing nothing other on PB than Tube-fluencers riding blue trails with EXTREME TiTLES and thumbnails. Ah well, luckily for that demographic there's Youtube.
[Reply]
