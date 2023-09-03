Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Live Timing

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:02.226

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:08.527

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:14.273

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:16.347

5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:21.488

Live Race Updates:



2:20 am PDT: Loïc Martin Starts the Men's Semi-Finals

Loïc Martin is first up in the fight for a place in today's finals.



2:24 am PDT: Loïc Martin Sets a 3:51.558

Loïc Martin finishes his run around 12 seconds off his qualifying run.



2:25 am PDT: Onni Rainio Takes the Lead

Onni Rainio is quick to take the lead as he ups the first run by 3.8 seconds.



2:27 am PDT: Greg Williamson Goes Fastest So Far

Greg Williamson is quick through the lower parts of the course and pulls back enough time to take the hot seat by 0.621 seconds.



2:29 am PDT: Simon Chapelet Leads by 2.8 Seconds

Simon Chapelet is looking quick on home soil as he speeds into the top spot so far this session.







The Elite Women's Semi-Finals as it Happened





1:46 am PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Veronika Widmann starting proceedings after Izabela Yankova has a DNS.



1:51 am PDT: Veronika Widmann Sets a Time of 4:39.930

Veronika Widmann is the first down the greasy course and goes 19 seconds back on her dry qualifying time.



1:52 am PDT: Phoebe Gale Flies into the Lead by 18 Seconds

The tough conditions aren't affecting the UK rider as she is only two seconds off her qualifying time in the dry.



1:53 am PDT: Jenna Hastings Goes 0.223 Back in 2nd

Jenna Hastings takes 2nd place so far as she was green through the first splits.



1:57 am PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Dominates with a 7.2 Second Lead

Tahnee Seagrave looks unbeatable in the greasy conditions as she takes the hot seat by a huge margin of over seven seconds. Tahnee's run was so good she actually improved her qualifying run by just over six seconds.



1:59 am PDT: Eleonora Farina Crashes Just Before the Finish

Eleonora Farina goes down on the final jump before the finish. This jump also caught out Nina Hoffmann during qualifying.



2:02 am PDT: Monika Hrastnik Loses Time at the Bottom to Go 2nd

Monika Hrastnik was quick through the top splits but the tough lower part of the course drops her two seconds back by the finish.



2:09 am PDT: Marine Cabirou Goes 5th, 8.9 Back

Marine Cabirou crosses the line off the pace leaving just Nina Hoffmann and Vali Höll left to challenge Tahnee Seagrave's time.



2:10 am PDT: Nina Hoffmann Takes the Lead

Nina Hoffmann sets a rapid time going 5.7 seconds up on Tahnee Seagrave's run. Only Vali Höll remains at the top.



2:12 am PDT: Vali Höll Wins Semi-Finals in Loudenvielle

Vali Höll wins the first "race" of the day as she ends her run with a huge gap of 6.3 seconds to Nina Hoffmann.







The DH World Cup semi-finals are now underway in Loudenvielle stay tuned for live results and updates.