Live Semi-Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:49.981

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:52.817

3rd. Hattie Harnden: 4:53.926

4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:59.231

5th. Mille Johnset: 5:02.278

Live Race Updates:



8:25 PDT: Gabriel Neron Starts the Men's Racing with a 4:22.231

Gabriel Neron is first up on the wet course as he goes around 25 seconds back from the top qualifying run.



8:30 PDT: Brook MacDonald Takes 2nd So Far

Brook MacDonald has a great run in the wet as he goes over the line 1.6 seconds back.



8:33 PDT: Jacob Dickson Leads by 5.8 Seconds

Ireland is on top again as Jacob Dickson takes the top time so far after nine riders.



8:35 PDT: Wyn Masters Goes 4.5 Back in 2nd

Wyn Masters has a great run managing to place himself 2nd behind Jacob Dickson.



8:40 PDT: Sam Blenkinsop Takes 2nd

There are now four NZ riders inside the top six as Sam Blenkinsop moves into 2nd place.



8:41 PDT: Lucas Cruz Goes Fastest

Lucas Cruz sets the new fastest time as he leads by 2.3 seconds.



8:46 PDT: The Top 5 After 20 Riders are

1st. Lucas Cruz: 4:14.091

2nd. Jacob Dickson: 4:16.407

3rd. Matteo Iniguez: 4:18.067

4th. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:19.012

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: 4:20.528



8:50 PDT: Dylan Maples Crashes Over the Line to Take 2nd

Dylan Maples flies into the finish just 0.859 seconds back from Lucas Cruz.



8:52 PDT: Richie Rude Should Make Finals as he Goes 3rd

Richie Rude is flying on the Yeti prototype putting himself hopefully through to finals.



8:53 PDT: Tuhoto-Ariki Pene Falls Just 0.3 Seconds Short of the Lead

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene sends some of the tricky gaps on course to make his way into 2nd place as we near the mid-point of semis.



8:58 PDT: Baptiste Pierron Pulls Ahead by Nearly a Second

Baptiste Pierron takes the lead as he bests Lucas Cruz by 0.919 seconds. Baptiste was almost three seconds up at split three so there is plenty of time to be gained on him in the lower splits.



9:03 PDT: Gaëtan Vige Takes the Race Lead with a Margin of 1.4 Seconds

Gaëtan Vige goes fastest by 1.4 seconds as we get closer to the final 20 riders.



9:06 PDT: Overall Title Contender Finn Iles Takes 2nd

Finn Iles is protected for finals but he still sets a time good enough for 2nd, 0.516 back.







The Elite Women's Race as it Happened



Race Updates:



7:45 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Phoebe Gale starting proceedings. A rain shower has come and gone already this morning if this continues we could be in for a wild season finale.



7:50 PDT: Phoebe Gale is First Down as the Rain Continues

Phoebe Gale manages to keep right as the course looks slick in places. Phoebe sets a time of 5:05.364, around seven seconds off her qualifying run.



7:51 PDT: Hattie Harnden Powers into First

Hattie Harnden goes into the lead by over 11 seconds. Despite the wet weather, Hattie has improved upon her qualifying time by four seconds.



7:53 PDT: Heavy Rain at the Top of the Course

The rain is really coming down at the top of the course, after the dusty conditions over the past few days this will really change the race lines.



7:55 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Slides Out in the Woods

Gloria Scarsi is taken off the race line over the wet rocks and slides off the course. Gloria is able to finish her run, 26 seconds back.



7:56 PDT: Anna Newkirk Slides in the Same Spot

The rocks are really slick as Anna Newkirk also slips in the rocks. Luckily she stays upright and goes into fourth place so far.



8:00 PDT: The Rain is Really Coming Down Now

There's no going back now as the heavy rain has completely changed the conditions on track. No matter what happens with the weather the course is very different to qualifying yesterday.



8:01 PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes 2nd

Veronika Widmann puts in the best run since Hattie Harnden as she crosses the line 5.305 seconds back to slot into 2nd place.



8:03 PDT: Mille Johnset Goes 3rd

Mille Johnse makes it down the slippery course going eight seconds back to sit in third with four riders left.



8:09 PDT: Nina Hoffmann Fully Commits to Go Fastest

Nina Hoffmann doesn't save too much for finals as she takes the race lead by 1.1 seconds.



8:12 PDT: Marine Cabirou Ends her Run in 6th

Marine Cabirou makes it to the bottom but she is 10.7 back from Nina Hoffmann. If this happens in finals she will take third in the overall.



8:16 PDT: What a Run from Vali Höll

Vali Höll shows why she is the 2023 World and World Cup Series champion as she lays down a wild run to lead by 2.8 seconds.







Full Results:

Elite Women

Finals Start List:

Elite Women

The final DH World Cup semi-finals of the season are now underway at Mont-Sainte-Anne.After some pre-race rain, the course is completely different to practice but Vali Höll is still the rider to beat as she gets loose on her way to the semi-finals win. Vali Höll manages to master the wet conditions pulling ahead of Nina Hoffmann by 2.836 seconds. Hattie Harnden was the only rider within nine seconds of Vali completing the top three.Stay tuned for live results and updates.