Live Semi-Final Results & Updates from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

7:45 PDT: The Elite Women's Race is Now Underway

The Elite Women's semi-finals kick off with Elise Empey starting proceedings.



7:47 PDT: Elise Empey Slides Out in the Top Grass Corners

Elise Empey has slid out in a similar spot to Vali Höll in qualifying as she goes down just after starting the second split.



7:50 PDT: Jenna Hastings Goes Across the Line with a 3:58.952

Jenna Hastings sets the first clean run of the day and takes the hot seat with a time good enough for 5th in qualifying.



7:51 PDT: Enduro Talent Hattie Harnden Falls 2 Seconds Back

Hattie Harnden gaining time in the mid-part of the track but she loses time in the final two splits to take 2nd so far.



7:52 PDT: Veronika Widmann Takes the Hot Seat by 0.012 Seconds

The times are tight at the top as Veronika Widmann just manages to pull ahead of Jenna Hastings.



7:53 PDT: Gloria Scarsi Flies into the Lead

Gloria Scarsi continues to prove she is just as dangerous on a downhill bike as she goes fastest by 2.499 seconds.



7:55 PDT: Mille Johnset Bests Gloria by 3.9 Seconds

Mille Johnset takes the lead in split three and never looks back as she ends her run with a time of 3:52.464. We are still a little ways off Vali Höll's fastest qualifier of 3:50.778.



7:58 PDT: Gracey Hemstreet Moves into 3rd

Gracey Hemstreet loses a lot of time in the third split but manages to keep things smooth through the rocks to go over the line in 3rd with seven riders left.



8:00 PDT: Marine Cabirou Leads & Beats the Fastest Qualifying Time

Marine Cabirou goes fastest so far and is the first rider to go quicker than Vali Höll's top qualifier. There are still five riders left at the top to try and take Marine's spot on the hot seat.



8:10 PDT: Tahnee Seagrave Takes 2nd After Losing Time at the Bottom

Tahnee Seagrave puts together a great run that was 3.9 up against Marine in split three before losing all of this through the final two sectors. Tahnee ended her run 0.977 seconds off the pace.







